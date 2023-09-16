Check out our full coverage from Week 4 of Nebraska high school football.
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl after win over Gretna
Millard South coach Ty Wisdom after win over Gretna
Photos: Nebraska high school football, week 4
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) is out of reach of the Grand Island Northwest defense in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Johnny Ferguson (8) passes the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North takes the field as the sun sets ahead of the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addison Curry (9) celebrates a tackle with teammates Jeriah Station (19) and AJ Paladino (51) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Tommy Meckna (86) celebrates with his team following the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) catches a pass to score a touchdown in the end zone against Pierce's Caleb Newman (5) during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keegen Larson (9) celebrates with his teammates and fans after Pierce defeated Omaha Roncalli, 37-28 in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Hayden Bauer (6) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) stretches and rolls over Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) for a touchdown in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Blake Hawkins (5) watches his team in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets as Millard South's Isaac Jensen (11) tries to make a catch in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) stiff arms Gretna's Isaiah Weber (33) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jett Thomalla (4) grabs the snap in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school football, week 4
