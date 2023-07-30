Six Class A football teams and eight in Class B are among the 24 in the state that begin practice Monday in advance of their opening games Aug. 18.

Bellevue West, Columbus, Fremont, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep and Papillion-La Vista South are the A teams.

Beatrice, Blair, Crete, Elkhorn North, Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln Pius X, Norris and Omaha Westview are the B teams.

The remaining teams begin practice Aug. 7 and have openers either Aug. 24 or 25.

The early starts allow the NSAA flexibility in achieving full schedules — nine games for 11-man, eight for eight-man and six-man teams. More early games are being played this season because Lincoln Standing Bear, Osmond and Elba are not fielding varsity teams.

Aug. 18 schedule

CLASS A

Prep at Bellevue West

Fremont at Columbus

Papillion-La Vista South at North Platte

CLASS B

Elkhorn North at Beatrice

Norris at Blair

Westview at Crete

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Northwest

EIGHT MAN

Superior at Alma

Randolph at Boyd County

Bridgeport at North Platte St. Patrick's

Riverside at Summerland

Elgin/Pope John at Wausa

SIX MAN

Franklin at Hampton

St. Edward at Pawnee City.​