Six Class A football teams and eight in Class B are among the 24 in the state that begin practice Monday in advance of their opening games Aug. 18.
Bellevue West, Columbus, Fremont, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep and Papillion-La Vista South are the A teams.
Beatrice, Blair, Crete, Elkhorn North, Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln Pius X, Norris and Omaha Westview are the B teams.
The remaining teams begin practice Aug. 7 and have openers either Aug. 24 or 25.
The early starts allow the NSAA flexibility in achieving full schedules — nine games for 11-man, eight for eight-man and six-man teams. More early games are being played this season because Lincoln Standing Bear, Osmond and Elba are not fielding varsity teams.
Aug. 18 schedule
CLASS A
Prep at Bellevue West
Fremont at Columbus
Papillion-La Vista South at North Platte
CLASS B
Elkhorn North at Beatrice
Norris at Blair
Westview at Crete
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Northwest
EIGHT MAN
Superior at Alma
Randolph at Boyd County
Bridgeport at North Platte St. Patrick's
Riverside at Summerland
Elgin/Pope John at Wausa
SIX MAN
Franklin at Hampton
St. Edward at Pawnee City.