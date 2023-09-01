Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo defeated Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood 28-21 on Friday.

The Warriors survived a late charge to win an early game of the year candidate in Class C-1. Noah Bordovsky, the Warriors’ junior running back, carried the ball 28 times for 90 yards and the go-ahead score with 34 seconds to play. Drake Zimmerman, the senior running back for the Bluejays, was dominant in defeat, with 22 carries for 123 yards and a score and four catches for 136 yards and a pair of scores.

The game was decided on special teams. Wahoo started inside the Ashland-Greenwood 40 on four separate occasions, thanks to both their own brilliance and several miscues by the Bluejays. The punting game proved fatal, with Ashland-Greenwood getting one punt blocked, one punt never happening after a bad snap, and a 28 yard return by Wahoo’s Kip Brigham to set up the game winning drive.

The game started with a healthy dose of Zimmerman for the Warriors’ defense. Zimmerman touched the ball six times on Ashland-Greenwood’s opening drive, the last of which was a 16-yard receiver touchdown to open the scoring.

Wahoo wouldn’t stay down for long, though. After a 54-yard kick return by the sophomore running back Kip Brigham, junior running back Noah Bordovsky accounted for every Warriors yard and punched through a rushing score from two yards out.

Zimmerman continued to help the Bluejays’ passing offense fly high, though. After a run for no gain, he took a pass from quarterback Dane Jacobsen in the left flat and turned on the afterburners. 65 yards and two broken tackles later, Zimmerman was in the end zone for the second time to give Ashland-Greenwood the lead once more.

The mistakes began in earnest after that. Wahoo committed a pair of penalties that stymied their next drive, but Ashland-Greenwood couldn’t take advantage. After a holding penalty, they were forced to punt, but the kick was blocked by Wahoo’s Sam Edmonds.

With only 25 yards to go to tie the game, Wahoo struck quickly. After a trifecta of runs from Bordovsky, Warriors quarterback Jase Kaminski threw a 13-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 14 midway through the second quarter.

The Warriors’ special teams would soon strike again. After a fruitless drive filled with runs, Ashland-Greenwood prepared to punt for the second time. The first punt was marred by a low snap, and the second marred by a high one. All Bluejay punter Tobin Engelhard was able to do was retrieve the ball before he was tackled at his own 19.

Once again, Wahoo made quick work of a very short field. This time, Kaminski threw to senior Sam Edmonds, who made a tough catch despite double coverage. It was Kaminski’s second touchdown toss of the half, and it led to a 21-14 lead for the Warriors at halftime.

The score would sit at 21-14 for the entire third quarter. Despite seemingly possessing momentum, Wahoo netted only five yards on their first three plays and were forced to punt. It seemed as though Ashland-Greenwood would be able to tie the game, but the Wahoo defense held firm and sacked Jacobsen on fourth down to end the threat.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they were still unable to assert control. After a pair of third down conversions, Kaminski elected to take a deep shot and test sophomore cornerback Landon Mohs. It was a test Mohs passed with flying colors.

He won an aerial battle with the Wahoo receiver, somehow coming down with possession despite the receiver having hands on the ball for most of the play. The home crowd erupted in their loudest cheer of the night, with the game still well within reach for the Bluejays.

They would take advantage, thanks to a beautiful drive by Jacobsen. He completed five of his six passes on the drive for 61 yards. The rest of the work was handled by Zimmerman, who plunged ahead for an eight yard touchdown to tie the game with just over seven minutes to play.

Neither team seemed fully composed with the score deadlocked at 21. Wahoo dealt with a pair of third-and-longs, but was only able to convert one and had to punt. Ashland-Greenwood, conversely, was immediately overrun by the Warriors’ defense. A huge sack by sophomore linebacker Harrison Krueger led to Ashland-Greenwood punting the ball away once more.

Wahoo would make them regret it. After the return by Brigham, a pair of spectacular play calls by Wahoo coach Chad Fox set up the game-winning score. On a third and four, he put the ball in the hands of junior receiver Caden Smart, who got six yards. Two plays later, he schemed up a wheel route for Bordovsky, who was wide open inside the 10. Bordovsky would plow in for his second score of the game on the next play.

Jacobsen did his best to force overtime, completing three consecutive passes for 53 yards to get inside the Wahoo 25. After a timeout, he began waving his hands, urging the home crowd to get loud. Unfortunately for both parties, they would get very quiet on the next play.

With just three seconds left, Jacobsen looked to the end zone. His pass got there, but it fell into a convoy of Wahoo defenders and was picked off by Edmonds, the senior, as time expired.

Edmonds was all over the field Friday night, totaling an interception, a pass breakup, a punt block, and a touchdown catch. The senior was key in getting Wahoo a rivalry victory that will also move them up significantly in the Class C-1 rankings.​

