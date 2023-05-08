Goals are the family business around the Bragg house.

And business has never been better.

The sibling combo of Omaha Creighton Prep’s Brady Bragg and his younger sister Anna Bragg of Omaha Marian are helping lead their teams to this week’s state tournament at Morrison Stadium.

Both found the back of the net twice and added an assist in district championship wins.

“Exciting is a good word for it,” their father Scott said.

Everyone involved would be lying if they said there wasn’t a competitive aspect, too. While they may not have an official scoreboard at home, the Bragg kids — including youngest sister Addy — always know where they are in the standings.

“We get home from every game, and we’re like ‘What’s the scoreboard now?,’” Anna said. “We’re just always competing.”

For Bragging rights.

Brady leads Prep with 10 goals this season, including three matches with two. Anna missed time early in the year with an ankle injury, but has scored or assisted in seven of nine matches since her return, racking up five goals and eight assists.

“They’re a family of goal scorers,” Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said.

Scott played soccer at Prep and eventually at Evansville. His wife Jenni played at Omaha Duchesne.

So it’s no surprise their kids have the sport in their blood.

“They have the unfortunate circumstance of having their father love soccer,” Scott said with a laugh. “It’s kind of been forced upon them.”

Added Brady: “It’s just always been a part of our family. It’s awesome.”

There have been plenty of front-yard battles, and the occasional foot race in the street. All part of the competition aspect that was ingrained in Scott growing up with six brothers who all played soccer.

They’re not always going head-to-head, though. Brady and Anna say the support system is just as important.

“I’m (Anna’s) biggest fan,” Brady said.

They’ll get a couple of chances to root for each other this week, with both teams qualifying for state. It’ll be the third straight year that the siblings will be on tourney teams.

Brady and the third-ranked Junior Jays open play Monday night with a first-round clash against No. 7 Omaha South at 7:30.

After an uncharacteristic 4-6 start to the season, Prep found its form down the stretch, winning its last seven.

“It was a bit of a roller coaster,” Brady said. “We’ve just got to play as a team. I think if we play as a team I think we can beat anyone in the state.”

Things were a bit smoother for fourth-ranked Marian — the Crusaders have lost to only top-ranked Gretna (twice) and No. 2 Lincoln Southwest.

But a high ankle sprain in the first 15 minutes of the season opener has made Anna’s junior year a challenge. She estimates that she’s at 85% entering Tuesday’s 2 p.m. tourney opener against No. 5 Omaha Westside.

While it ate at her to not be able to contribute, Anna said she saw the game from a different perspective on the sideline, something that has been helpful.

“I do think I learned quite a bit by just sitting back and watching,” she said.

DeGeorge called her “another assistant coach,” while she wasn’t on the pitch.

“She definitely reads the game,” DeGeorge said. “She’s got a great soccer IQ. She’s super aggressive, and she’s goal hungry. Whether she’s scoring a goal or assisting, she’s a big piece of our offensive success. She just elevates things.”

Wins by both teams would set up back-to-back Bragg semifinals Friday.

“It’s always so special this time of year,” Anna said.

Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008