For Creighton commit Skylar McCune, returning to action for Gretna volleyball is 'best feeling ever'

Not long after her verbal commitment, her doctor told her that she would need surgery on both hips.

“I felt so bad,” she said. “I was hoping that wasn’t going to change things for me at Creighton.”

Fortunately for McCune, it didn’t. The Bluejays reaffirmed their commitment and she had the surgery, though sitting out last season wasn’t easy.

“I was basically a cheerleader on the bench, filling the water cups,” she said. “But having the surgery was easily the best decision I could have made, because I feel great now.”

Preseason injuries to McCune and two other starters last year helped undermine the usually competitive Dragons, who finished 10-17. Gretna missed state for just the second time in the past 12 years.

McCune, who saw limited club action this past summer, said the end of last season was motivation for this year.

“We hit the reset button after our final match,” she said. “We talked about how things were going to be back to normal this season.”

Since her return, McCune has helped the Dragons go 10-1. She leads Class A with 160 kills and is seventh in digs with 187.