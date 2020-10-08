For first time, no Millard school qualifies for state softball tournament

LINCOLN — For the first time in the 28-year history of the state high school softball tournament, there will not be a team from the Millard Public Schools.
Millard South was the last hope to keep that streak going late Thursday. But Class A No. 2-ranked Lincoln East rallied for eight runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to defeat the Patriots 14-13 in the District A-5 championship game at the Bair Softball Complex.
Earlier in the afternoon Millard North ended No. 7 Millard West’s season with a 7-3 victory in an elimination game of the A-2 tournament, which also was played at Bair.
The Mustangs then faced No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in the championship game and raced to a 5-0 lead after 2½ innings. The Silver Hawks rallied to score the final 15 runs of the game, including eight in the sixth inning, for a 15-5 victory.
Lincoln Southeast was the first of the three Lincoln schools to qualify for the Oct. 14-16 Class A state tournament in Hastings. The Knights qualified for state for the first time since 2013 by defeating Lincoln North Star 11-4 in the A-6 tournament title game at Bair.
Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Marian and North Platte were the other district champions. The two wild-card teams won’t be officially named until the final Class C district tournament is played Saturday in Auburn.
North Platte defeated Bellevue East 13-5 to earn the school’s 13th state tournament bid and first in Class A since 2004. The Bulldogs qualified for the Class B state tournament four times since 2013, most recently in 2018.
Marian needed a second game to get past Papillion-La Vista South in the A-3 district. The Titans defeated the Crusaders 9-7 in the first game before Marian bounced back in Game 2 to win 9-0 to earn its 15th overall, third consecutive and sixth state bid in the past seven seasons.
Since Millard went to three high schools in the 1995-96 school year, only twice has just one of the schools qualified for state. In 2005 Millard South won its first state title; in 2009 Millard West went 1-2.
The Wildcats had their 12-year streak of state tournament appearances end with Thursday’s loss to Millard North. The Patriots saw their 10-year streak end after East rallied for the late-inning victory.
This season only Millard North finished with a record above .500 at 16-15. Millard West ended the season 15-15 while Millard South wrapped up the 2020 campaign at 14-18.
Southeast set the tempo early in its victory over North Star. Four runs in the top of the first inning gave the No. 7 Knights a lead they would never lose. Second baseman Karis Gifford led the Southeast offense by going 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored.
Knights coach Toni Closner said the goal her team has had since the start of the season was to end the school’s seven-year state tournament drought and continue to improve.
“We’re ready to go, these girls have worked hard all year,” Closner said. “Our slogan since the summer was RTO, which means the road to October 14. They didn’t want to play two today, so they came out here and took care of business right away.”
A-6 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Lincoln Southeast (30-13)........410 114 0—11 10 0
Lincoln North Star (24-14).......010 030 0— 4 6 3
W: Maddi Post. L: Abby Krieser. 2B: LSE, Karis Gifford, Maggie Helms, Rylan Ewoldt; LNS, Kennedi Leitschuck. HR: LNS, Alaina Novacek, Maya Anthens, Leitschuck.
A-1
Papillion-La Vista ran its state-record unbeaten streak to 68 with an 8-0, five-inning victory over Gretna in the District A-1 championship game at La Vista City Park.
Oklahoma commit Jordyn Bahl threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 10 Dragons batters. Bahl also had three hits, as did second baseman Mia Jarecki.
Brooke Dumont and Haley Wilwerding added home runs for the 32-0 Monarchs, who will enter the state tournament as defending champions and the top seed.
A-2
Even when falling behind 5-0 against Millard North, Southwest coach Mark Watt said there was no panic from anyone on the Silver Hawks roster.
“We knew just chip away, chip away, and pretty soon, we can hit the ball well and we managed to do that today,” Watt said. “Nobody loves to be down five runs, but we know if we just do what we plan to do, we’re not going to start bunting, just swing the bats, and generally we’re going to come around.”
Southwest began chipping away at that Millard North lead with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Silver Hawks took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth before ending the game one inning early with the eight-run sixth inning.
Bailey Selvage earned the victory after replacing starter Sam Bank in the third inning.
“She pitched great, probably the best she has all season,” Watt said. “Exactly when we needed her to.”
Millard North (16-15).............212 000— 5 5 0
Lincoln Southwest (30-13).....002 508—15 14 1
W: Bailey Selvage. L: Maddie McGee. HR: MN, Sami Seitz, Bri Naidas; LSW; Taylor Korecky, Emma Hain, Ashley Smetter, Taylor Wood.
A-5
A first-inning grand slam by Sydney Walz sparked East to a 5-0 first inning lead. The Patriots then shut out the Spartans over the next four innings and wrested the lead away with 10 total runs scored in the second, third and fourth innings.
That Millard South advantage grew to 13-5 after the Patriots plated three more runs in the top of the sixth. East got one of those back in the bottom of the inning and eventually entered the bottom of the seventh down 13-6.
Spartans coach Lance Kingery said the jump start East got from a two-run home run by Morgan Adams early in the seventh was one of the biggest plays of the game.
“I have every belief in the world in Morgan Adams,” Kingery said. “We treaded water for about five innings where just played not to lose. We get to that last inning, and not to lose doesn’t have any merit anymore. I think our whole mentality just changed on that.”
Kingery admitted that he was starting to plan in his head for the second game. But he also knew his team didn’t want to play a second game.
“I wouldn’t have been doing a very good job of coaching if we weren’t planning ahead,” Kingery said. “Seniors were willing to give up at-bats, saying, ‘Hey, put someone in there who’s going to be able to hit it farther than I am.’ The kids were sacrificing.”
Millard South (14-18).......052 303 0—13 11 4
Lincoln East (32-9)...........500 001 8—14 16 3
W: Jordan Bussey. L: Jessie Bestenlehner. 2B: MS, Bree Urban (2), Catie Rodenbiker. HR: MS, Maddie Gerace, Amari Laing, Bestenlehner; LE, Morgan Adams, Whitnee Curry, Sydney Walz.
