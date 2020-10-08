For first time, no Millard school qualifies for state softball tournament

A-5

A first-inning grand slam by Sydney Walz sparked East to a 5-0 first inning lead. The Patriots then shut out the Spartans over the next four innings and wrested the lead away with 10 total runs scored in the second, third and fourth innings.

That Millard South advantage grew to 13-5 after the Patriots plated three more runs in the top of the sixth. East got one of those back in the bottom of the inning and eventually entered the bottom of the seventh down 13-6.

Spartans coach Lance Kingery said the jump start East got from a two-run home run by Morgan Adams early in the seventh was one of the biggest plays of the game.

“I have every belief in the world in Morgan Adams,” Kingery said. “We treaded water for about five innings where just played not to lose. We get to that last inning, and not to lose doesn’t have any merit anymore. I think our whole mentality just changed on that.”

Kingery admitted that he was starting to plan in his head for the second game. But he also knew his team didn’t want to play a second game.