For the first time, a committee — not a computer — decided Class A playoff seedings

Bellevue West received the No. 1 seed for the Class A playoffs, which were drawn up by a committee instead of a computer for the first time.

Class A’s two other undefeated teams, Omaha Westside and Lincoln Southeast, received the Nos. 2 and 4 seeds, respectively. Once-beaten Millard South is in between them at No. 3.

A committee made up of athletic directors Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, JJ Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Jordan Cudney of North Platte, Dan Schinzel of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ben Ries of Norfolk met Saturday morning to seed the 24 eligible Class A teams. Among other factors, they were to consider the NSAA point standings, coaches and media rankings of the 24 teams, common opponents, head-to-head results and replacement-game results to seed the playoffs.

The top eight seeds have first-round byes while the remainder has games on Friday. Those teams getting an off week, beyond the top four, are No. 5 Elkhorn South, No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 7 Lincoln East and No. 8 Gretna.

The teams seeded Nos. 9 to 16 — get home games Friday. Those teams are No. 9 Kearney, No. 10 North Platte, No. 11 Millard North, No. 12 Fremont, No. 13 Columbus, No. 14 Millard West, No. 15 Grand Island and No. 16 Lincoln North Star.