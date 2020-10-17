For the first time, a committee — not a computer — decided Class A playoff seedings

Bellevue West received the No. 1 seed for the Class A playoffs, which were drawn up by a committee instead of a computer for the first time.
Class A’s two other undefeated teams, Omaha Westside and Lincoln Southeast, received the Nos. 2 and 4 seeds, respectively. Once-beaten Millard South is in between them at No. 3.
A committee made up of athletic directors Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, JJ Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Jordan Cudney of North Platte, Dan Schinzel of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ben Ries of Norfolk met Saturday morning to seed the 24 eligible Class A teams. Among other factors, they were to consider the NSAA point standings, coaches and media rankings of the 24 teams, common opponents, head-to-head results and replacement-game results to seed the playoffs.
The top eight seeds have first-round byes while the remainder has games on Friday. Those teams getting an off week, beyond the top four, are No. 5 Elkhorn South, No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 7 Lincoln East and No. 8 Gretna.
The teams seeded Nos. 9 to 16 — get home games Friday. Those teams are No. 9 Kearney, No. 10 North Platte, No. 11 Millard North, No. 12 Fremont, No. 13 Columbus, No. 14 Millard West, No. 15 Grand Island and No. 16 Lincoln North Star.
Only one game Friday is a rematch from the regular season, and this time Lincoln Pius X parents will be allowed inside Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium to watch the Thunderbolts (2-6) try to avenge a 24-7 loss to the Islanders (3-4) on Sept. 4. At the time, Grand Island was not allowing visiting fans to attend.
The playoffs continue Oct. 30 with the round of 16. If the higher seeds win their first-round games, the round-of-16 matchups would be Bellevue West-North Star, Westside-Grand Island, Millard South-Millard West, Southeast-Columbus, Elkhorn South-Fremont, Prep-Millard North, Lincoln East-North Platte and Gretna-Kearney.
Class A’s quarterfinals are Nov. 6, semifinals Nov. 13 and the final at Memorial Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23.
Also released Saturday were the first-round geographical-based games for the two eight-man classes. Thursday’s winners then will be put on a 16-team statewide bracket, seeded by their regular-season NSAA point-system averages, that begins on Oct. 30.
Tri County is the No. 1 seed in Eight Man-1, followed by Cross County, Burwell and Dundy County-Stratton. Falls City Sacred Heart leads the Eight Man-2 seedings, followed by BDS, Central Valley, Wynot and Sandhills/Thedford.
Classes B, C-1, C-2 and Six Man have one more week of the regular seasons before their 16-team statewide brackets are made for the Oct. 30 first round.
