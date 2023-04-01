LINCOLN — Andy Birkel, Nicole Brungardt and Ted Butler are former World-Herald athletes of the year in the next class of inductees into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

The 12 athletes, five coaches, a contributor and an official will be honored at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lincoln East.

Birkel was the 2004 boys athlete of the year from Lincoln Southeast, Brungardt the 2008 girls athlete of the year from Norfolk Catholic and Butler the 1994 boys recipient from Southeast.

Longtime NFL players Chris Kelsay from Auburn and Sam Koch from Seward are in the class, which also includes athletes Matt Herian of Pierce, Cami Hubbs Pruett of Omaha Westside, Dennis Korinek of Ulysses, Preston Love of Tech, Luke Pinkelman of Cozad and Stephanie Streeks Ruffridge of Gering; coaches Tim Cannon of Omaha, Jerry Cover of Norfolk, Dave Eppert of Lincoln East, the late Jean (Janssen) Groth of Wisner-Pilger and Ron Mimick of David City Aquinas; contributor John Farrand; and official Jim Ayres of Ogallala.

Ticket arrangements will be announced later.

Athletes

Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast (2004): He was undefeated in the 100, 200 and 400 as a senior, winning the all-class gold medal in each. He was on Southeast’s state championship football team. He started his prep career at Lincoln East. He was all-conference in football at Northern Colorado.

Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic (2008): She was Norfolk Catholic’s all-time leader in volleyball kills and basketball points and won seven Class B gold medals at the state track meet. She started four years for the Wayne State volleyball team and was a two-time track All-American.

Ted Butler, Lincoln Southeast (1994): Class A’s back-to-back state heavyweight wrestling champion was an All-Nebraska offensive lineman. In baseball, he led the Knights in home runs and doubles. He was a two-year starter at center for Boise State.

Matt Herian, Pierce (2002): A three-year all-state selection as a tight end, Herian was a 1,000-point scorer and second-team Class C-1 all-state in basketball, and was a state qualifier in track. At Nebraska, Herian was All-Big 12 and became the Huskers’ all-time leader for tight ends in receptions and receiving yards.

Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East (2006): Hulett ran the fastest 400 meters in Nebraska high school history, winning the 200 and 400 at the state track meet. At NU, he was a four-time All-American and earned 18 Big 12 meet medals.

Chris Kelsay, Auburn (1998): He was All-Nebraska in football, second-team Class C-1 all-state in basketball, and medaled in the shot put at the state track meet. After playing defensive end at Nebraska, he played 10 years in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by the Buffalo Bills.

Sam Koch, Seward (2001): The first Husker punter drafted by the NFL, he spent 16 years with the Baltimore Ravens. He was a two-year starter at Nebraska, setting a school record for average yards per punt. At Seward, he was an all-state punter who also lettered in basketball and soccer.

Dennis Korinek, Ulysses (1951): He remains the state’s six-man career scoring record with 821 points. He led Ulysses to the six-man state title with a win in the 1949 Apple Bowl. He was a two-time Class D champion in the shot put, tying the state record as a senior, and played basketball. At NU, he lettered three times in football and once in baseball.

Preston Love, Jr., Omaha Tech (1960): All-state in football, a basketball standout and a state champion in the high hurdles. He attended Northwestern on a football and track scholarship, placing third in the Big 10 indoor hurdles, before transferring to Nebraska where he lettered in football and track.

Luke Pinkelman, Cozad (2007): He set a state meet record in the shot put, capping a career in which he won three Class B shot put golds and two all-class discus golds. After a year at Iowa State, he returned to NU where he earned All-American honors in the shot put and discus. In football, he was All-Nebraska twice for the Haymakers.

Cami (Hubbs) Pruett, Omaha Westside (2007): Nebraska’s only undefeated four-time state tennis champion, she led Westside to three state titles. She was 117-0 in singles matches and 22-0 in doubles. At Ohio State, she set freshman records for wins in singles and doubles and was twice voted the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Stephanie (Streeks) Ruffridge, Gering (1993): Class A volleyball’s record-holder for blocks in a match and in a season, she emerged as Gering’s premier three-sport star, earning all-state honors in basketball and winning the all-class gold in the high jump. Streeks played at Long Beach State, which won the NCAA volleyball title her redshirt season.

Coaches

Tim Cannon, Omaha Bryan/Millard North: Back-to-back state titles at Millard North capped his 43-year career in boys basketball. His career record was 539-375, including 401-288 in 34 seasons at Bryan and 138-87 at Millard North.

Jerry Cover, Norfolk: In his 42 years as a golf coach, the last 37 at Norfolk, his teams were girls state champions three times and he retired after his 2019 boys state championship team. The Panthers were state runners-up 11 times.

Dave Eppert, Lincoln East: A two-time national coach of the year in gymnastics, his Spartans were state champions five times in girls and four times in boys, with seven runner-up teams. East was ranked No. 1 nationally in boys gymnastics in 1988 and 1989.

Jean Janssen Groth (deceased), Wisner-Pilger: In only two of her 41 seasons did the Gators finish below .500 in volleyball. Her career record of 828-252 included 14 state tournament appearances, five trips to state finals and the 1994 Class C-2 state championship.

Ron Mimick, David City Aquinas: The ninth coach to reach the 300-win milestone in football, he’s been at Aquinas since 1991. His football teams have won seven state titles and been in two other finals and his boys track teams have won two titles and been runners-up twice.

Contributor

John Farrand, Lincoln: Beyond his 41 years in coaching cross country, track and football in Classes A and B, the past president of the Nebraska Coaches Association has been a starter for cross country and track meets, a floor manager for state tournaments and has sat on the board of appeals for the state track meet.

Official

James Ayres, Ogallala: He was involved in wrestling officiating for 49 years, starting with junior varsity matches and working state and district meets from 1976 to 2007, he continued as head supervisor and assistant supervisor of officials at the state tournament until 2019.

Other awards

Great Moment in High School Sports, Lincoln East’s undefeated 2022 boys tennis team: The Spartans, with three freshmen, two sophomores and a senior, didn’t lose a match all season in any of the four divisions while winning the program’s 11th state title. Hunter Nelson and Samarth Sajeesh played singles. Kirby Le and Caden Haar, and Joseph Bicknell and Kayden Le, were the doubles teams.

Dominant Dynasty, South Sioux City girls basketball, 1995-2005: The Cardinals, coached by Kelly Flynn, were Class B state champions 10 of the 11 seasons and runner-up the other year.

Ron Gustafson Inspirational Award, Rachel Balkovec, Omaha: The first woman to be a full-time manager of a minor-league baseball team has returned for her second season with the Class A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees organization. The Omaha Skutt and New Mexico graduate has been in pro baseball for 12 seasons.

Fischer Family Award, John and Delores Bellar family, Walthill: The Bellars’ three sons were teachers and coaches — John has retired from BRLD, Jay is retiring as NSAA executive director and Jeff is football coach at Norfolk Catholic — and many of their grandchildren have been high school athletes.

Golden Anniversary Team, Ansley volleyball, 1973: Under first-year coach Pat Hoblyn, the Warriors completed a 19-0 season by winning the Class C state championship.

Silver Anniversary Teams: Blair's 1998 boys soccer team: Coached by Todd Wick, the Bears, who won their first state title, were the first undefeated boys team in the first 11 years of NSAA-sanctioned soccer and were ranked nationally; Ogallala girls basketball, 1998: In an epic rematch of the previous year’s Class B final, the Indians beat four-time returning champion South Sioux City 69-58 for their first state title and a No. 23 national ranking by USA Today.