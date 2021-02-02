 Skip to main content
Former Central, UNO standout Tre'Shawn Thurman earns spot on USA Basketball team for FIBA AmeriCup
Tre'Shawn Thurman

Tre'Shawn Thurman, a 6-foot-7 wing, was part of three Class A state championship teams at Omaha Central. He scored 1,164 total points during three seasons at UNO.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Omaha Central star Tre’Shawn Thurman made the 14-man roster for a USA Basketball team that will compete in the third and final round of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying.

Thurman, who played college ball at UNO and Nevada, spent last year with the Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA’s G League.

Now he’ll be representing his country later this month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The USA team is scheduled to train from Feb. 13-18. Then it’ll play the Bahamas on Feb. 19 and Mexico on Feb. 20. The games will be carried on ESPN Plus.

They’re competing to earn a spot in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup, which will feature 12 nations from North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

Among the 13 other players joining Thurman on the USA team this month are former NBA all-stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas, who’s a free agent after playing 40 games with the Washington Wizards last season. Joe Prunty is the head coach.

Thurman, a 6-foot-7 wing, was part of three Class A state championship teams at Omaha Central. He scored 1,164 total points during three seasons at UNO before finishing up his college career at Nevada in 2019. He averaged 7.7 points for the Drive during the 2019-20 G League season.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

