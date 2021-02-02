Former Central, UNO standout Tre'Shawn Thurman earns spot on USA Basketball team for FIBA AmeriCup

Former Omaha Central star Tre’Shawn Thurman made the 14-man roster for a USA Basketball team that will compete in the third and final round of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying.

Thurman, who played college ball at UNO and Nevada, spent last year with the Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA’s G League.

Now he’ll be representing his country later this month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The USA team is scheduled to train from Feb. 13-18. Then it’ll play the Bahamas on Feb. 19 and Mexico on Feb. 20. The games will be carried on ESPN Plus.

They’re competing to earn a spot in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup, which will feature 12 nations from North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

Among the 13 other players joining Thurman on the USA team this month are former NBA all-stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas, who’s a free agent after playing 40 games with the Washington Wizards last season. Joe Prunty is the head coach.