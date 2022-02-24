Former Creighton Prep coach Brother Mike Wilmot has died

Former Omaha Creighton Prep basketball coach Brother Mike Wilmot died Thursday morning. He was living in his hometown of Milwaukee in retirement.
Wilmot coached Prep to state titles in 1976 and 1981 and his teams won 341 games. He also was defensive coordinator for the Junior Jays' football team as it won seven state playoff championships in the 1980s.
He later was on the coaching staff at Omaha Roncalli. He founded Gesu Housing, a nonprofit that builds affordable homes in northeast Omaha.
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.