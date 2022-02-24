 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Creighton Prep coach Brother Mike Wilmot has died

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Omaha Creighton Prep basketball coach Brother Mike Wilmot died Thursday morning. He was living in his hometown of Milwaukee in retirement.

Wilmot coached Prep to state titles in 1976 and 1981 and his teams won 341 games. He also was defensive coordinator for the Junior Jays' football team as it won seven state playoff championships in the 1980s.

He later was on the coaching staff at Omaha Roncalli. He founded Gesu Housing, a nonprofit that builds affordable homes in northeast Omaha.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert