Former Fremont boys basketball and golf coach Joel Parks died April 28 in Fremont from complications from Parkinson’s disease.

The 1965 graduate of Pawnee City High School and 1969 graduate of Wayne State College was 75.

Parks was head basketball coach at Laurel for 11 years; Columbus Lakeview for one while also the Vikings’ athletic director; and 19 at Fremont. Seven of his teams, including six at Fremont, qualified for state.

After taking early retirement in 2002, he was on the staff of Midland University’s men’s program.

Survivors include his wife, Kathi; daughter Alisha, of Chicago; and son Ehren, of Fremont.

Celebrations of life will be held June 30 in Pawnee City at Schilling Bridge Winery from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and July 1 at Fremont Golf Club from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.​