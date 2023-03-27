Former Grand Island High School basketball star Isaac Traudt is transferring from Virginia.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pounder announced his decision on social media Monday. In his tweet, Traudt said he'd pursue an opportunity closer to loved ones.
"After a lot of thought and consideration, I realized that nothing means more to me than home," Traudt wrote.
He redshirted in his one season with the Cavaliers in consultation with UVA coach Tony Bennett. A consensus Top 100 recruit, Traudt visited schools nationwide but had Creighton and Nebraska among his favorites before selecting Virginia, which earned a No. 4 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and lost in the first round to Furman.
Thank you Virginia💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/qthCAnseJc— Isaac Traudt (@ittraudt) March 27, 2023
“Isaac Traudt and I talked and he just said, ‘I think I can really go to work and develop my body,'" Bennett told Virginia beat reporters in mid-November. "He said right now, ‘I think I want to do that,’ so that’s the plan, and I’m thankful he did because everyone would have played in this game and once a guy plays, you burn that.”
As a senior at GISH in 2022, Traudt averaged 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds and was named to the World-Herald's All-Nebraska team. He earned All-Nebraska honors as a junior, too.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH
