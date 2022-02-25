Former Omaha Central football and track coach Joe McMenamin dies at age 70

Joe McMenamin coached hundreds of Omaha Central students in football and track. Now he was getting to watch his five grandchildren in sports.

“He was really proud of his kids and grandkids,” son John McMenamin said Friday. “It was his chance to be a fan. I think he really enjoyed that aspect.”

Joe McMenamin died Wednesday from a heart condition. He would have been 71 on Sunday.

A Wayne State College graduate from Omaha Rummel (now known as Roncalli), McMenamin came to Central in 1979. He was an assistant coach until named the Eagles' head coach before the 1990 season.

McMenamin's record was 79-73, including a 3-9 playoff record. The Eagles reached the Class A quarterfinals in 1996, 1997 and 1999. He was the South coach in the 2000 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

He coached Central's boys track teams to state titles in 1982, 1983 and 1989 and the school's girls teams to championships in 1987 and 1988.

Among his football players were Green Bay all-pro running back Ahman Green (Nebraska), brothers DeAntae and Cortney Grixby (NU), JaMaine Billups (Iowa State) and Brandon Williams (Michigan).

“I had the fortune to be blessed with some great athletes go on to college and the pros and produce at the highest level," McMenamin said in 2006 when he announced his retirement. "That was pleasing to me, and so was working with young men every day at practice. It keeps you young.”

Millard North coach Fred Petito, the dean of the Metro Conference, said he found McMenamin to be helpful and honest.

“He didn’t have to go out of his way to help you out, but he did," Petito said. “Joe was a pretty innovative coach. Obviously he played to his talent and they were running through a cycle there where they were really talented.”

John McMenamin said he’s already received more than 100 texts from his dad’s former players and others. That’s validation, he said, that his dad made a lasting impression on them and he hopes that will get passed on.

“Dad was really passionate about trying to help kids from the inner city to succeed," he said. “I thought he was successful in being a tremendous leader of young men. It’s hard to come by.”

John McMenamin followed his dad into football coaching. Recently he became an assistant coach at Tulane after being Wayne State’s coach.

In retirement, his wife Kim said, he started a vacation property business in Daytona Beach, Florida. The McMenamins would travel there multiple times every year.

Survivors also include son Joe Jr. and sister Margaret Frederick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Visitation will be at the church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m.​

