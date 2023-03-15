Former Ralston athletic director and Creighton men’s cross country coach John Wissler always was in front promoting track and field.

He managed three USATF National Junior Track and Field Championships in a decade at Burke Stadium, still the only high school facility that’s hosted the event.

“The organization and the leadership that he had, his details to dotting the Is and crossing the Ts was amazing to me,’’ retired Burke coach Bill Scarborough said. “He taught us all a lesson on kindness, treatment, work ethics. Just a genuine nice guy.”

Wissler, 73, who retired to his hometown of Pawnee City, died March 10 after suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church/United Christian Church in Pawnee City.

Wissler was in the Ralston School District from 1973 to 1998, first as a physical education instructor at Blumfield Elementary. He was Ralston High’s athletic director from 1983 to 1998.

He founded the Cornhusker Flyer Track Club in 1977, which has coached more than 2,000 athletes who have won more than 100 national titles and finished in the top three more than 15 times in national team competitions.

“He was there for the kids,’’ Scarborough said. “One of his trademarks was the way he treated the kids.”

Wissler established the Nebraska Cultural Exchange program. He managed the 1999, 2002 and 2008 Junior Olympics national meets. In 2001, he was the distance coach for the U.S. team in the World Youth Track and Field Championships in Hungary.

At Creighton, he was men’s cross country coach at Creighton for six years while the coordinator of Operation Bluejay, a community service program for Creighton student-athletes and coaches a chance to give back to the Omaha-area organizations and schools that support them.

After retirement, Wissler moved to Pawnee City to care for his mother.

Among his many honors were the Sevigne and Presidents Awards from USA Track and Field and a lifetime achievement award from the National Youth Track Coaches Association in 2022.

He was an Eagle Scout, a 1968 graduate of Pawnee City and a 1972 graduate of Doane College.

Survivors include a sister, Jean Coady, and many nieces and nephews.