Former soccer player Mya Skoff reaches new goals in basketball

Bellevue East guard Mya Skoff didn't take basketball seriously. She was a soccer player, after all.

But that was before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season for soccer and all other spring sports in the state. So she played basketball to pass the time. For fun, of course.

As Skoff worked on her skills, something happened. While her game improved, so did her passion for the sport.

Now a senior, she has been a starter for the Chieftains since her freshman year. And just like that first offseason, she continues to improve.

After averaging three points her first year, she went up to 17.2 as a sophomore then 17.8 last season, when she was a Metro Conference first-team selection while helping the Chieftains reach the state tournament for the first time since 2014. She was among the Class A leaders in 3-point accuracy at 36%.

That helped her land Division I recruiting interest, which culminated in her signing with Lindenwood in November.

This season as Bellevue West raced to a 5-1 start, Skoff hit the 1,000-career point mark. Not bad for a soccer player. And someone who didn't see herself as very good three years ago.

When she started, the program was in a rebuilding year with new coach Brittany Wilson. They were all learning.

But making Skoff a starter though she was inexperienced, Wilson said, was part of how the 5-foot-10 guard got to where she is now.

“We were looking for athletic kids that were willing to work hard,” Wilson said. “She fit that.”

After that first season, Skoff spent daily sessions in the gym. It showed as her scoring average went up and the Chieftains made the district final.

“Everyone goes to practice and works hard, but it's that extra time outside the gym that is important,” Wilson said. “She's a detailed kid who will work until she gets it right.”

Then Skoff had to make a decision. It was too hard to balance both sports with school. Her mind also started to shift — she began seeing herself as a basketball player, and one who could play in college.

Skoff moved on from soccer to focus on hoops her junior year. She played on the AAU summer circuit, getting the extra practice and playing time as well as college exposure.

And Bellevue East had its state breakthrough. Wilson credits not only Skoff's play, but the team captain's leadership.

“She plays a huge part in developing and mentoring younger players,” Wilson said. “They look up to her.”

Last June, she announced she was headed to Lindenwood, in its first year as a DI program.

“My goal was always to play at the highest level if I could,” Skoff said. “Lindenwood excited me having already been a part of a rebuilding program.”

But for now, her focus is on having a strong finish to her high school career. And while Skoff is still amazed how far she has come, she recognized her teammates and coach in contributing to her game and the team's success.

“Coach Wilson has helped us get that competitive mindset,” Skoff said. “I owe a lot of my improvement to her and am honored to have started rebuilding this program alongside her.”

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis