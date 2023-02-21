Former Omaha Westside volleyball coach Korrine Bowers has been named the new coach at Omaha Roncalli.
She previously led Omaha Gross to three Class B titles from 2005-2010. Bowers later was an assistant at Omaha Skutt and has coached the Warriors the past five years, leading them to a 30-9 mark and a Class A runner-up finish this season.
“My family and I are happy to be a part of a faith-based school like Roncalli,” she said. “This will allow me the opportunity to build a volleyball program and instill a foundation of success, all while instilling a championship mentality.”
