Former Omaha Westside volleyball coach Korrine Bowers has been named the new coach at Omaha Roncalli.

She previously led Omaha Gross to three Class B titles from 2005-2010. Bowers later was an assistant at Omaha Skutt and has coached the Warriors the past five years, leading them to a 30-9 mark and a Class A runner-up finish this season.

“My family and I are happy to be a part of a faith-based school like Roncalli,” she said. “This will allow me the opportunity to build a volleyball program and instill a foundation of success, all while instilling a championship mentality.”

