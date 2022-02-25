Four all-time marks highlight blazing prelims at Nebraska girls state swim meet

LINCOLN — An ideal day of swimming has eluded Natalya Woods all season, but Friday’s prelims at the girls state swimming meet came awfully close.
The Lincoln Southeast sophomore was the leading qualifier in the 200 and 500 freestyles at the Devaney Center natatorium.
The only thing she wasn't pleased with was the postmeet warm-down in the diving well. With no lane lines to guide them, most of the others cooling down were drifting into the path of other swimmers.
But in a season where she’s missed meets fighting off four illnesses in three months, getting bumped a few times still qualifies as a good day.
“It’s been a hard season because I’ve been sick a bunch of times. ... I usually get sick once in the winter,” Woods said. “I was really proud of my swims today.”
She was even sick Monday with a fever, resulting in about two hours of sleep and a missed day of school.
“It was a horrible night," Woods said. "I swam Tuesday, but it was not good.”
Nebraska women's basketball suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes Ashley Scoggin from roster
McKewon: Nebraska women's basketball answered on the court, but off of it, questions remain
McKewon: Mark Whipple's first QB commit at Nebraska lacks height, but not tools — or wheels
History is made at the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament
Nebraska Sen. Mike Groene says he will resign from Legislature amid allegations
Shatel: Greg McDermott leaving Creighton? Not a chance, this is Mac's masterpiece
As Fred Hoiberg returns to Chicago, parallels emerge to end of his NBA coaching tenure
Jerry Stine, in his final days, sees the profound impact a coach can have
Nebraska senator calls for investigation into lawmaker who photographed female staff member
Cold front to bring dangerous wind chills to Omaha, eastern Nebraska
Nebraska spring football preview: Seven 'prove-it' Huskers
Creighton Prep lineman Sam Sledge commits to the Huskers
Bryan Applewhite preaches toughness to restore Nebraska's 'RBU' brand
Nursing home closures force elderly Nebraskans to ask, 'Where do we go?'
Shatel: Trev Alberts is giving Fred Hoiberg — and his plan — a fighting chance
Woods was much better Friday, setting the pace in the two events she also won last year. Her times are getting back to those levels.
In the 200 free, Woods took 4.79 seconds off her season best by touching first in 1:51.86. She is No. 3 on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 with the 1:49.97 she swam at state in 2021.
Her drop in the 500 free wasn’t as dramatic but was still the best time of the season. Woods won her heat in 5:10.66, more than four seconds faster than anyone else. She is No. 5 all-time with her 2021 state prelims time of 5:02.40.
Performances like those — plus her 23.85 50 anchor on Southeast’s 200 free relay — proved that Woods is ready for more Saturday.
“I wasn’t that tired after the 500,” Woods said. “I just want to go out as fast as I can and hope I can hold on.”
Three swimmers posted four times that made the all-time charts Friday, and Papillion-La Vista/Papio South senior Olivia Dendinger had two of them. The UNO commit debuted at No. 10 in the 200 individual medley at 2:05.43.
Dendinger now is No. 8 all time in the 100 breaststroke by winning a duel with Millard North’s Ella Petrick in the final heat of the event. Dendinger touched first in 1:04.05 while Petrick’s 1:04.32 landed her at No. 9 all-time.
Omaha Duchesne senior Lia Murray, a Loyola Marymount commit, solidified her hold on No. 8 in the 100 backstroke by winning in 56.46.
Two-time defending champ Omaha Marian and Lincoln Southwest — the programs that have won the past eight state titles — also set the stage for a showdown in the team race.
Marian has 14 qualifiers in the finals but none in the consolation race. Southwest qualified 13 for the championships and 12 in the consolation round.
Both teams qualified all three of their relays for the championship round, too; Marian won all three relays Friday while Southwest was second in the 400 free relay, third in the 200 free and seventh in the 200 medley.
“The medley relay is huge for us,” Marian coach B.J. Christiansen said. “We changed our lineup for the Metro meet, so to get first in the prelims is a good thing. It’s still going to be a tight race but we put ourselves in position to do well.”
Southeast coach Ross Mueller said he was planning to sit down Friday night after the boys meet to see how things might shake out in Saturday’s finals that are scheduled to begin shortly after 11 a.m.
“That’s my homework for the night,” Mueller said. “There were some races that were a little tough on us. They definitely have some work to do tomorrow.”
Friday prelims — Championship qualifiers 200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:47.64. 2, Papillion-La Vista/Papio South, 1:47.71. 3, Millard North, 1:49.03. 4, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:49.12. 5, Omaha Westside, 1:49.64. 6, Millard South, 1:50.19. 7, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.95. 8, Omaha Burke, 1:51.47. 200 freestyle: 1, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:51.86. 2, Hood, 1:52.90. 3, Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:54.81. 4, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:55.63. 5, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:56.22. 6, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 1:56.82. 7, Grace Lienemann, LSW, 1:56.96. 8, Stephanie Branson, MN, 1:57.73. 200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 2:05.43 (10 all time). 2, Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:08.67. 3, Glandt, 2:08.76. 4, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:08.84. 5, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:08.84. 6, Ella Petrick, MN, 2:10.45. 7, Addisyn Storms, MS, 2:11.90. 8, Peri Heyen, LSW, 2:11.98. 50 freestyle: 1, Elizabeth Ford, Papio/Papio South, 23.93. 2, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 24.08. 3, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.09. 4, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.11. 5, Shriya Samanta, MN, 24.43. 6, Maddie Waddington, Norfolk, 24.49. 7, Alaina Agnew, LE, 24.55. 8, Abbie Fish, Hastings, 24.59. 100 butterfly: 1, Von Seggern, 57.12. 2, Morales, 58.04. 3, Parker Schmieding, MS, 58.42. 4, Olivia Elbert, Westside, 59.02. 5, Calie Herrick, LSW, 59.05. 6, Samanta, 59.15. 7, Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 59.26. 8, Mendlick, 59.27. 100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.52. 2, Livingston, 51.96. 3, Wischhof, 52.43. 4, Hagen, 52.93. 5, McLeay, 52.98. 6, Ford, 53.28. 7, Foley, 53.31. 8, Kate Stevens, Westside, 53.63. 500 freestyle: 1, Woods, 5:10.66. 2, Schroeder, 5:14.73. 3, Harris, 5:16.94. 4, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:17.42. 5, Olberding, 5:18.29. 6, Catelyn Fonda, Westside, 5:20.60. 7, Alaria Hadford, Marian, 5:21.92. 8, Phoebe Ford, LSW, 5:23.55. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Marian (Von Seggern, Mendlick, Glandt, Hood), 1:35.94. 2, Millard North, 1:37.33. 3, LSW, 1:38.30. 4, Lincoln East, 1:38.43. 5, Papio/Papio South, 1:38.60. 6, Westside, 1:39.88. 7, Fremont, 1:40.22. 8, Lincoln SE, 1:40.61. 100 backstroke: 1, Lia Murray, Duchesne, 56.46 (8 all time). 2, Foley, 58.17. 3, Kathryn Novinski, GI, 58.27. 4, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 58.55. 5, Mendlick, 58.81. 6, Lilly Brennan, GI, 59.54. 7, Lauren Sitzman, Omaha North, 59.60. 8, Cora Dietrich, Westside, 59.73. 100 breaststroke: 1, Dendinger, 1:04.05 (8 all time). 2, Petrick, 1:04.32 (9 all time). 3 (tie), Carly Kendeigh, Burke; Jacobs, 1:04.63. 5, Grace Swoboda, Om. Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 1:05.50. 6, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:06.14. 7, Glandt, 1:06.29. 8, Elbert, 1:07.02. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Marian (Hood, Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:32.17. 2, Lincoln SW, 3:34.14. 3, Lincoln East, 3:36.13. 4, Westside, 3:38.65. 5, Norfolk/NC, 3:39.07. 6, Lincoln SE, 3:40.94. 7, Fremont, 3:41.39. 8, GI, 3:42.12.
Photos: Prelim day at Nebraska state swimming championships
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood kicks off the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood competes in the 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Isabella Morales swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Isabella Morales swims the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers compete in the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger swims the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Elizabeth Ford dives in for the 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Elizabeth Ford, left, and Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern shake hands after the 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood stretches before the start of the 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods dives in for the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Ashley Nelson competes in the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Calie Herrick competes in the 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Parker Schmieding slaps her arm muscles before the start of the 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Madeline McLeay competes in the 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston dives in for the 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crystal Livingston cheers on her daughter, Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston during the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods competes in the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Ashley Nelson competes in the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Payton Kollmorgen, left, and Phoebe Ford hug after competing in the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Kathryn Novinski competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Kathryn Novinski competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray celebrates winning her heat of the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Lilly Brennan competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger competes in the 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger, facing, hugs Millard North's Ella Petrick following the 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Daniella Hernandez competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central coaches watch their team in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Maris Grabil competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Kearney swimmer cheers on her team in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Grace Lienemann competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Makenzie Wilkins competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island, from top, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Central take off for the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA boys state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep gets pumped up before the start of the NSAA boys state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep, from top, Omaha Central and Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South compete in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA boys state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lincoln Southwest swimmer takes off for his leg of the 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA boys state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports