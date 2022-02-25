Four all-time marks highlight blazing prelims at Nebraska girls state swim meet

LINCOLN — An ideal day of swimming has eluded Natalya Woods all season, but Friday’s prelims at the girls state swimming meet came awfully close.

The Lincoln Southeast sophomore was the leading qualifier in the 200 and 500 freestyles at the Devaney Center natatorium.

The only thing she wasn't pleased with was the postmeet warm-down in the diving well. With no lane lines to guide them, most of the others cooling down were drifting into the path of other swimmers.

But in a season where she’s missed meets fighting off four illnesses in three months, getting bumped a few times still qualifies as a good day.

“It’s been a hard season because I’ve been sick a bunch of times. ... I usually get sick once in the winter,” Woods said. “I was really proud of my swims today.”

She was even sick Monday with a fever, resulting in about two hours of sleep and a missed day of school.

“It was a horrible night," Woods said. "I swam Tuesday, but it was not good.”

Woods was much better Friday, setting the pace in the two events she also won last year. Her times are getting back to those levels.

In the 200 free, Woods took 4.79 seconds off her season best by touching first in 1:51.86. She is No. 3 on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 with the 1:49.97 she swam at state in 2021.

Her drop in the 500 free wasn’t as dramatic but was still the best time of the season. Woods won her heat in 5:10.66, more than four seconds faster than anyone else. She is No. 5 all-time with her 2021 state prelims time of 5:02.40.

Performances like those — plus her 23.85 50 anchor on Southeast’s 200 free relay — proved that Woods is ready for more Saturday.

“I wasn’t that tired after the 500,” Woods said. “I just want to go out as fast as I can and hope I can hold on.”

Three swimmers posted four times that made the all-time charts Friday, and Papillion-La Vista/Papio South senior Olivia Dendinger had two of them. The UNO commit debuted at No. 10 in the 200 individual medley at 2:05.43.

Dendinger now is No. 8 all time in the 100 breaststroke by winning a duel with Millard North’s Ella Petrick in the final heat of the event. Dendinger touched first in 1:04.05 while Petrick’s 1:04.32 landed her at No. 9 all-time.

Omaha Duchesne senior Lia Murray, a Loyola Marymount commit, solidified her hold on No. 8 in the 100 backstroke by winning in 56.46.

Two-time defending champ Omaha Marian and Lincoln Southwest — the programs that have won the past eight state titles — also set the stage for a showdown in the team race.

Marian has 14 qualifiers in the finals but none in the consolation race. Southwest qualified 13 for the championships and 12 in the consolation round.

Both teams qualified all three of their relays for the championship round, too; Marian won all three relays Friday while Southwest was second in the 400 free relay, third in the 200 free and seventh in the 200 medley.

“The medley relay is huge for us,” Marian coach B.J. Christiansen said. “We changed our lineup for the Metro meet, so to get first in the prelims is a good thing. It’s still going to be a tight race but we put ourselves in position to do well.”

Southeast coach Ross Mueller said he was planning to sit down Friday night after the boys meet to see how things might shake out in Saturday’s finals that are scheduled to begin shortly after 11 a.m.

“That’s my homework for the night,” Mueller said. “There were some races that were a little tough on us. They definitely have some work to do tomorrow.”

Friday prelims — Championship qualifiers

200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:47.64. 2, Papillion-La Vista/Papio South, 1:47.71. 3, Millard North, 1:49.03. 4, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:49.12. 5, Omaha Westside, 1:49.64. 6, Millard South, 1:50.19. 7, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.95. 8, Omaha Burke, 1:51.47.

200 freestyle: 1, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:51.86. 2, Hood, 1:52.90. 3, Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:54.81. 4, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:55.63. 5, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:56.22. 6, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 1:56.82. 7, Grace Lienemann, LSW, 1:56.96. 8, Stephanie Branson, MN, 1:57.73.

200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 2:05.43 (10 all time). 2, Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:08.67. 3, Glandt, 2:08.76. 4, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:08.84. 5, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:08.84. 6, Ella Petrick, MN, 2:10.45. 7, Addisyn Storms, MS, 2:11.90. 8, Peri Heyen, LSW, 2:11.98.

50 freestyle: 1, Elizabeth Ford, Papio/Papio South, 23.93. 2, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 24.08. 3, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.09. 4, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.11. 5, Shriya Samanta, MN, 24.43. 6, Maddie Waddington, Norfolk, 24.49. 7, Alaina Agnew, LE, 24.55. 8, Abbie Fish, Hastings, 24.59.

100 butterfly: 1, Von Seggern, 57.12. 2, Morales, 58.04. 3, Parker Schmieding, MS, 58.42. 4, Olivia Elbert, Westside, 59.02. 5, Calie Herrick, LSW, 59.05. 6, Samanta, 59.15. 7, Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 59.26. 8, Mendlick, 59.27.

100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.52. 2, Livingston, 51.96. 3, Wischhof, 52.43. 4, Hagen, 52.93. 5, McLeay, 52.98. 6, Ford, 53.28. 7, Foley, 53.31. 8, Kate Stevens, Westside, 53.63.

500 freestyle: 1, Woods, 5:10.66. 2, Schroeder, 5:14.73. 3, Harris, 5:16.94. 4, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:17.42. 5, Olberding, 5:18.29. 6, Catelyn Fonda, Westside, 5:20.60. 7, Alaria Hadford, Marian, 5:21.92. 8, Phoebe Ford, LSW, 5:23.55.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Marian (Von Seggern, Mendlick, Glandt, Hood), 1:35.94. 2, Millard North, 1:37.33. 3, LSW, 1:38.30. 4, Lincoln East, 1:38.43. 5, Papio/Papio South, 1:38.60. 6, Westside, 1:39.88. 7, Fremont, 1:40.22. 8, Lincoln SE, 1:40.61.

100 backstroke: 1, Lia Murray, Duchesne, 56.46 (8 all time). 2, Foley, 58.17. 3, Kathryn Novinski, GI, 58.27. 4, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 58.55. 5, Mendlick, 58.81. 6, Lilly Brennan, GI, 59.54. 7, Lauren Sitzman, Omaha North, 59.60. 8, Cora Dietrich, Westside, 59.73.

100 breaststroke: 1, Dendinger, 1:04.05 (8 all time). 2, Petrick, 1:04.32 (9 all time). 3 (tie), Carly Kendeigh, Burke; Jacobs, 1:04.63. 5, Grace Swoboda, Om. Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 1:05.50. 6, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:06.14. 7, Glandt, 1:06.29. 8, Elbert, 1:07.02.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Marian (Hood, Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:32.17. 2, Lincoln SW, 3:34.14. 3, Lincoln East, 3:36.13. 4, Westside, 3:38.65. 5, Norfolk/NC, 3:39.07. 6, Lincoln SE, 3:40.94. 7, Fremont, 3:41.39. 8, GI, 3:42.12.

