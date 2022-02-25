Four all time top marks highlight blazing prelims at Nebraska girls state swim meet

Lincoln - Four all-time Top 10 performances, a pair of swimmers leading the way in two events and the set-up for a showdown for the team title highlighted the prelims Friday of the 49th girls state swimming championships.

Papillion-La Vista/PLV South senior Olivia Dendinger posted two times that made The World-Herald's all-time Top 10 while leading the way in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke at the Devaney Center natatorium.

The UNO recruit won the 200 IM in 2:05.43, which debuts her at No. 10 on the all-time chart. She then landed at No. 8 on the 100 breast chart with the fastest qualifying time of 1:04.05. Millard North's Ella Petrick also landed on the breaststroke all-time chart at No. 9 by touching second in 1:04.32.

Omaha Duchesne senior Lia Murray also solidified her hold on the No. 8 all-time spot by leading all qualifiers in the 100 backstroke. The Loyola Marymount recruit lowered her personal best to 56.46.

Lincoln Southeast sophomore Natalya Woods is the leading qualifier in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. The defending champion in both, Woods took more than four seconds off her season best to qualify in 1:51.86 in the 200. Her 500 free time was 5:10.66, also her best of the season.

Two-time defending champion Omaha Marian qualified for 14 swims in Saturday's championship finals, which are schedule to begin shortly after 11 a.m. Lincoln Southwest qualified for 13 swims in the championship round and 12 in the consolations, setting up a tight race for the team title.

2022 Girls State Swimming Prelims Results

Championship qualifiers

200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:47.64. 2, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:47.71. 3, Millard North, 1:49.03. 4, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:49.12. 5, Omaha Westside, 1:49.64. 6, Millard South, 1:50.19. 7, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.95. 8, Omaha Burke, 1:51.47.

200 freestyle: 1, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:51.86. 2, Hood, 1:52.90. 3, Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:54.81. 4, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:55.63. 5, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:56.22. 6, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 1:56.82. 7, Grace Lienemann, LSW, 1:56.96. 8, Stephanie Branson, MN, 1:57.73.

200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:05.43 (No. 10 all-time). 2, Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:08.67. 3, Glandt, 2:08.76. 4, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:08.84. 5, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:08.84. 6, Ella Petrick, MN, 2:10.45. 7, Addisyn Storms, MS, 2:11.90. 8, Peri Heyen, LSW, 2:11.98.

50 freestyle: 1, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 23.93. 2, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 24.08. 3, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.09. 4, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.11. 5, Shriya Samanta, MN, 24.43. 6, Maddie Waddington, Norfolk, 24.49. 7, Alaina Agnew, LE, 24.55. 8, Abbie Fish, Hastings, 24.59.

100 butterfly: 1, Von Seggern, 57.12. 2, Morales, 58.04. 3, Parker Schmieding, MS, 58.42. 4, Olivia Elbert, Westside, 59.02. 5, Calie Herrick, LSW, 59.05. 6, Samanta, 59.15. 7, Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 59.26. 8, Mendlick, 59.27.

100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.52. 2, Livingston, 51.96. 3, Wischhof, 52.43. 4, Hagen, 52.93. 5, McLeay, 52.98. 6, Ford, 53.28. 7, Foley, 53.31. 8, Kate Stevens, Westside, 53.63.

500 freestyle: 1, Woods, 5:10.66. 2, Schroeder, 5:14.73. 3, Harris, 5:16.94. 4, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:17.42. 5, Olberding, 5:18.29. 6, Catelyn Fonda, Westside, 5:20.60. 7, Alaria Hadford, Marian, 5:21.92. 8, Phoebe Ford, LSW, 5:23.55.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Mendlick, Glandt, Hood), 1:35.94. 2, Millard North, 1:37.33. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:38.30. 4, Lincoln East, 1:38.43. 5, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:38.60. 6, Omaha Westside, 1:39.88. 7, Fremont, 1:40.22. 8, Lincoln Southeast, 1:40.61.

100 backstroke: 1, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 56.46 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Foley, 58.17. 3, Kathryn Novinski, GI, 58.27. 4, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 58.55. 5, Mendlick, 58.81. 6, Lilly Brennan, GI, 59.54. 7, Lauren Sitzman, Omaha North, 59.60. 8, Cora Dietrich, Westside, 59.73.

100 breaststroke: 1, Dendinger, 1:04.05 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Petrick, 1:04.32 (No. 9 all-time). 3 (tie), Carly Kendeigh, Burke, and Jacobs, 1:04.63. 5, Grace Swoboda, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 1:05.50. 6, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:06.14. 7, Glandt, 1:06.29. 8, Elbert, 1:07.02.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:32.17. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:34.14. 3, Lincoln East, 3:36.13. 4, Omaha Westside, 3:38.65. 5, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 3:39.07. 6, Lincoln Southeast, 3:40.94. 7, Fremont, 3:41.39. 8, Grand Island, 3:42.12.

