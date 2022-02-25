Four all time top marks highlight blazing prelims at Nebraska girls state swim meet

Lincoln - Four all-time Top 10 performances, a pair of swimmers leading the way in two events and the set-up for a showdown for the team title highlighted the prelims Friday of the 49th girls state swimming championships.
Papillion-La Vista/PLV South senior Olivia Dendinger posted two times that made The World-Herald's all-time Top 10 while leading the way in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke at the Devaney Center natatorium.
The UNO recruit won the 200 IM in 2:05.43, which debuts her at No. 10 on the all-time chart. She then landed at No. 8 on the 100 breast chart with the fastest qualifying time of 1:04.05. Millard North's Ella Petrick also landed on the breaststroke all-time chart at No. 9 by touching second in 1:04.32.
Omaha Duchesne senior Lia Murray also solidified her hold on the No. 8 all-time spot by leading all qualifiers in the 100 backstroke. The Loyola Marymount recruit lowered her personal best to 56.46.
Lincoln Southeast sophomore Natalya Woods is the leading qualifier in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. The defending champion in both, Woods took more than four seconds off her season best to qualify in 1:51.86 in the 200. Her 500 free time was 5:10.66, also her best of the season.
Two-time defending champion Omaha Marian qualified for 14 swims in Saturday's championship finals, which are schedule to begin shortly after 11 a.m. Lincoln Southwest qualified for 13 swims in the championship round and 12 in the consolations, setting up a tight race for the team title.
2022 Girls State Swimming Prelims Results 200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:47.64. 2, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:47.71. 3, Millard North, 1:49.03. 4, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:49.12. 5, Omaha Westside, 1:49.64. 6, Millard South, 1:50.19. 7, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.95. 8, Omaha Burke, 1:51.47. 200 freestyle: 1, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:51.86. 2, Hood, 1:52.90. 3, Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:54.81. 4, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:55.63. 5, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:56.22. 6, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 1:56.82. 7, Grace Lienemann, LSW, 1:56.96. 8, Stephanie Branson, MN, 1:57.73. 200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:05.43 (No. 10 all-time). 2, Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:08.67. 3, Glandt, 2:08.76. 4, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:08.84. 5, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:08.84. 6, Ella Petrick, MN, 2:10.45. 7, Addisyn Storms, MS, 2:11.90. 8, Peri Heyen, LSW, 2:11.98. 50 freestyle: 1, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 23.93. 2, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 24.08. 3, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.09. 4, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.11. 5, Shriya Samanta, MN, 24.43. 6, Maddie Waddington, Norfolk, 24.49. 7, Alaina Agnew, LE, 24.55. 8, Abbie Fish, Hastings, 24.59. 100 butterfly: 1, Von Seggern, 57.12. 2, Morales, 58.04. 3, Parker Schmieding, MS, 58.42. 4, Olivia Elbert, Westside, 59.02. 5, Calie Herrick, LSW, 59.05. 6, Samanta, 59.15. 7, Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 59.26. 8, Mendlick, 59.27. 100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.52. 2, Livingston, 51.96. 3, Wischhof, 52.43. 4, Hagen, 52.93. 5, McLeay, 52.98. 6, Ford, 53.28. 7, Foley, 53.31. 8, Kate Stevens, Westside, 53.63. 500 freestyle: 1, Woods, 5:10.66. 2, Schroeder, 5:14.73. 3, Harris, 5:16.94. 4, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:17.42. 5, Olberding, 5:18.29. 6, Catelyn Fonda, Westside, 5:20.60. 7, Alaria Hadford, Marian, 5:21.92. 8, Phoebe Ford, LSW, 5:23.55. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Mendlick, Glandt, Hood), 1:35.94. 2, Millard North, 1:37.33. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:38.30. 4, Lincoln East, 1:38.43. 5, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:38.60. 6, Omaha Westside, 1:39.88. 7, Fremont, 1:40.22. 8, Lincoln Southeast, 1:40.61. 100 backstroke: 1, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 56.46 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Foley, 58.17. 3, Kathryn Novinski, GI, 58.27. 4, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 58.55. 5, Mendlick, 58.81. 6, Lilly Brennan, GI, 59.54. 7, Lauren Sitzman, Omaha North, 59.60. 8, Cora Dietrich, Westside, 59.73. 100 breaststroke: 1, Dendinger, 1:04.05 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Petrick, 1:04.32 (No. 9 all-time). 3 (tie), Carly Kendeigh, Burke, and Jacobs, 1:04.63. 5, Grace Swoboda, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 1:05.50. 6, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:06.14. 7, Glandt, 1:06.29. 8, Elbert, 1:07.02. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:32.17. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:34.14. 3, Lincoln East, 3:36.13. 4, Omaha Westside, 3:38.65. 5, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 3:39.07. 6, Lincoln Southeast, 3:40.94. 7, Fremont, 3:41.39. 8, Grand Island, 3:42.12.
Photos: Prelim day at Nebraska state swimming championships
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood kicks off the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood competes in the 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Isabella Morales swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Isabella Morales swims the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers compete in the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger swims the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Elizabeth Ford dives in for the 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Elizabeth Ford, left, and Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern shake hands after the 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood stretches before the start of the 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods dives in for the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Ashley Nelson competes in the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Calie Herrick competes in the 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Parker Schmieding slaps her arm muscles before the start of the 100 yard butterfly in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Madeline McLeay competes in the 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston dives in for the 100 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crystal Livingston cheers on her daughter, Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston during the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods competes in the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Ashley Nelson competes in the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Payton Kollmorgen, left, and Phoebe Ford hug after competing in the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Kathryn Novinski competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Kathryn Novinski competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray celebrates winning her heat of the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Lilly Brennan competes in the 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger competes in the 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger, facing, hugs Millard North's Ella Petrick following the 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Daniella Hernandez competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central coaches watch their team in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Maris Grabil competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Kearney swimmer cheers on her team in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Grace Lienemann competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Makenzie Wilkins competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
