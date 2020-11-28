Four Elkhorn South standouts headline All-Metro Conference volleyball team

Gray, the honorary captain, had 384 kills and 92 blocks. In three state tournament matches, she had 55 kills.

The 6-foot-4 Nebraska pledge put up those numbers despite being sidelined for two weeks during the season with COVID-19.

“She worked so hard this year,” Storm coach Chelsea Potter said. “She was committed to making our team the best it could be in her senior year.”

Weeks was the other primary offensive weapon for Elkhorn South. She led the Storm with 432 kills and was especially strong at the state tournament, smashing 64 kills — 21 in the three-set final against Papio South.

“She was dangerous from everywhere on the court,” Potter said. “She also was one of our top servers and was very good defensively.”

Woodin, the team’s setter, finished with a state-leading 1,104 assists. The South Dakota pledge set an all-class state record for assists last season with 1,414.

At the state tourney, she had 149 assists in three matches — 64 in a five-set semifinal victory over Papio.

The 5-6 Woodin also had 50 kills and 256 digs in 2020.