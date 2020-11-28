Four Elkhorn South standouts headline All-Metro Conference volleyball team

Four players from Class A state champion Elkhorn South earned a place on this year’s All-Metro Conference team.
Rylee Gray, Kylie Weeks, Madi Woodin and Estella Zatechka fill four of the seven slots on the first team. Gray is a returning first-team selection, Woodin and Zatechka were on the second team last year and Weeks moves up from the third.
That quartet helped the Storm go 30-1 while securing the school’s first state title.
Other first-team selections are Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South and Destiny Ndam-Simpson of Bellevue West. Sis earns a slot for the third straight year, LeGrand repeats from 2019 while sophomore Ndam-Simpson made none of the three teams as a freshman.
Second-teamers are the trio of Logan Jeffus, Reagan Hickey and Samantha Riggs of Papio, Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck of Papio South, Maddie MacTaggart of Millard West and Madilyn Siebler of Omaha Westside.
On the third team are Morgan Hickey of Papio, Elise Gilroy and Bridget Smith of Millard West, MC Daubendiek of Omaha Marian, Kealy Kiviniemi of Bellevue West, Makayla Fleming of Millard South and Delanie Vallinch of Papio South.
The teams are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.
Gray, the honorary captain, had 384 kills and 92 blocks. In three state tournament matches, she had 55 kills.
The 6-foot-4 Nebraska pledge put up those numbers despite being sidelined for two weeks during the season with COVID-19.
“She worked so hard this year,” Storm coach Chelsea Potter said. “She was committed to making our team the best it could be in her senior year.”
Weeks was the other primary offensive weapon for Elkhorn South. She led the Storm with 432 kills and was especially strong at the state tournament, smashing 64 kills — 21 in the three-set final against Papio South.
“She was dangerous from everywhere on the court,” Potter said. “She also was one of our top servers and was very good defensively.”
Woodin, the team’s setter, finished with a state-leading 1,104 assists. The South Dakota pledge set an all-class state record for assists last season with 1,414.
At the state tourney, she had 149 assists in three matches — 64 in a five-set semifinal victory over Papio.
The 5-6 Woodin also had 50 kills and 256 digs in 2020.
The 5-9 Zatechka is recognized as one of the state’s top liberos. The 5-9 Missouri pledge led Class A with 614 digs, including 86 at the state tournament.
She also had 50 assists and 20 aces this season.
Sis, a Creighton recruit, led Class A with 527 kills. She had 48 in two state tourney matches, including 31 in the semifinal loss to Elkhorn South.
“The thing I’ll always remember about Norah is her competitiveness,” Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said. “I’ve never coached anybody who has had as much as she did.”
LeGrand, the Titans’ versatile setter, had 914 assists this season. The Kansas State pledge also had more than 100 kills and was among the team leaders in digs, blocks and aces.
The newcomer on the first team is Bellevue West’s Ndam-Simpson. The 6-2 sophomore had 381 kills for the Thunderbirds and helped the team reach state for the first time since 2006.
Ndam-Simpson also is listed 41st nationally on the list of recruits for the Class of 2023 by Prepvolleyball.com.
ALL-METRO
FIRST TEAM
H * Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South 6-4 Sr.
H/S Ava LeGrand, Papio South 6-0 Jr.
H Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Bell. West 6-2 So.
H Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista 6-2 Sr.
H Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South 5-7 Jr.
S Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South 5-6 Jr.
L Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South 5-9 Jr.
* — honorary captain
SECOND TEAM
H Stella Adeyemi, Papio South 5-9 So.
H Logan Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista 6-0 Sr.
H Maddie MacTaggart, Mill. West 5-10 Jr.
H Lauren Medeck, Papio South 5-11 Fr.
H Madilyn Siebler, Om. Westside 5-10 Jr.
S Reagan Hickey, Papillion-LV 5-8 Fr.
L Samantha Riggs, Papillion-LV 5-7 Jr.
THIRD TEAM
H MC Daubendiek, Omaha Marian 6-1 Sr.
H Elise Gilroy, Millard West 5-10 Sr.
H Morgan Hickey, Papillion-LV 5-10 Sr.
H Kealy Kiviniemi, Bellevue West 6-1 Jr.
S Makayla Fleming, Millard South 5-10 Jr.
S Bridget Smith, Millard West 5-9 Sr.
L Delanie Vallinch, Papio South 5-8 Sr.
Honorable mention: Bellevue East: Katie Mendick, Liv Reitsma, Baylee Greene, Baylee Egan, Riley Jensen. Bellevue West: Jayna Hope, Kyla Dyrstad. Elkhorn South: Mia Mroczek, Katie Galligan, Kaitlin Thiebauth, Maddie Henry, Annie Millard. Gretna: Shaina Russell, Josie Mason, Savannah Shelburne, Brooklyn Schuler. Millard North: Alanna Bankston, Ella Bellinghausen, Kate Galvin. Millard South: Emily Hagedorn, Laci Abendroth, Paisley Gibson, Ellee Glogowski, Alison Butler. Millard West: Sadie Millard, Jill Webber, Ella Hazen. Omaha Marian: Amanda Loschen, Meg Raabe, Ellie Miller. Omaha Westside: Samantha Laird, Kensington TeKrony, Rachel Poppert, Jocelyn Healy. Papillion-La Vista: Karli Ahlers. Papillion-La Vista South: Emma O’Neill, Breckyn Moore, Andjelija Petrovic.
