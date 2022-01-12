Four from Nebraska nominated to McDonald's All-American basketball game

Four high school basketball players from the state were among the nominees announced Thursday for the McDonald's All-American games.

Millard North's Jasen Green (Creighton recruit), Grand Island's Isaac Traudt (Virginia), Fremont's Taylor McCabe (Iowa) and Omaha Mercy's Willa Tokporo (uncommitted) were all nominated for the prestigious all-star game.

These players also rank among the nation's top recruits. Traudt is No. 47 overall, according to the 247Sports composite, and Green is No. 190. McCabe ranks No. 89, according to ESPN.

Nebraska has been represented twice in the boys McDonald's game — Omaha Creighton Prep's Kerry Trotter in 1982 and Millard North's Hunter Sallis in 2021. On the girls side, only Shelby-Rising City's Chatrice White, who played at Illinois and Florida State, has represented Nebraska.

Also nominated from the Omaha metro area was Josh Dix of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, an Iowa recruit.

The Nebraska men's basketball team has two signees nominated: Ramel Lloyd (Woodland Hills, California) and Jamarques Lawrence (Roselle, New Jersey).

Husker women's basketball signee Callin Hake of Victoria, Minnesota, was also nominated.