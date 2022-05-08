Four Lincoln teams are aiming to break Omaha schools' streak of girls state soccer titles

It’s a chill that Steve Andersen won’t soon forget.

The longtime girls soccer coach at Lincoln Pius X has been around long enough to see the sport’s transformation in the capital city.

Andersen was there before pitches with field turf popped up like weeds around Lincoln.

“It started at Abbott,” he said, referring to the former flat soccer fields on the north side of the city that are now the Abbott Sports Complex. “Where the wind blows straight down from North Dakota.”

He’s hoping that winds of change have found the city now.

Andersen takes his Thunderbolts to Omaha on Monday for the girls state soccer tournament, the program’s first appearance since 2015. They’ll see some familiar faces around Morrison Stadium, too.

Pius is one of four teams from Lincoln to qualify for the Class A tournament, the most ever. And it didn’t happen by accident.

All four — Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East are the others — won district titles. Three of the four hosted finals matches.

“It’s nice to be even in the same breath as those other teams and other coaches,” Andersen said. “There’s just such great tradition in these schools. To see all four teams representing Lancaster County at Morrison Stadium, it’s prideful.”

They’ll hope to shift what has been a historically one-sided event.

Since 2005, when Lincoln East beat Columbus for the title, the Omaha area has dominated the Class A girls tournament.

In three of the five seasons that followed East’s title, all four semifinalists came from the Metro Conference. All but one state tournament since then has had three teams from the Omaha area in the final four.

And then there’s the next round.

The lone team west of Gretna to play for a state championship in the past 16 years is Lincoln Southeast, which fell in back-to-back finals in 2011 and 2012.

That was then, though. The four Lincoln qualifiers enter this year’s state tournament with a different sort of confidence.

“I think that this is the year for Lincoln soccer,” East coach Emily Mathews said. “Our competition, level of skill and level of play, I think it’s really come to fruition this year in really important games.”

Just like Andersen, the head Spartan speaks from experience.

Mathews is a “proud East grad.” She was on the field for four straight state finals between 2003 and 2006. A year ago her Spartans reached the semifinal round before losing in a shootout.

While she can’t put her finger one thing leading the resurgence of soccer in Lincoln, Mathews does give credit to a raising of the bar all over the city.

Of the nine combined losses by the four Lincoln qualifiers, six came to one another. The other three were to teams also in next week’s field, including two against Omaha Marian — one in overtime and the other by 1-0 a margin.

Of the six matches among the four Lincoln qualifiers this season, only one — Pius’ 2-0 win over Southeast — came by more than one score. And even that one is a bit deceiving as the Thunderbolts scored their second of the match just before the final horn, handing the Knights their only loss of the season.

“I looooooove the Lincoln city rivalries,” Mathews said. “Fighting for the city championship, there’s something special about that. I feel like soccer in Lincoln, we’ve always been competitive, but this year it aligned where all of us, we’ve got really strong athletes.”

Liz Kremer was once one of those athletes, too.

Now the Southeast coach, Kremer (formerly Sundberg) played on a Southwest team that reached the state semifinals in 2011. She also spent a season at Nebraska before focusing on studies.

After seven years as an assistant at Southwest, Kremer took over a Knights team that had reached the state tournament in five of six seasons. They were also bounced in the opening round in each appearance, four times courtesy of teams from Omaha.

So she, like Mathews, has a full appreciation of the highs and lows around Lincoln soccer.

“It seems like every couple years there’s a shift and a wave,” Kremer said. “Right now in Lincoln, the athletes that all of these schools have are really strong soccer-wise.”

A higher level of club soccer has helped, too. In the past, the majority of the top talent in Lincoln would play on club teams in Omaha. Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton remembers a “mass exodus” in the early 2000s.

And while the very highest-end players may continue that, Nettleton said, more and more are staying home, creating better competition throughout the year.

“There are a lot of things that are part of the celebration of Lincoln successes,” he said. “You spread the sunshine, for sure.”

Nettleton saw this coming. His Silver Hawks have reached the state tournament in all but one season since 2006.

And each time, he sees fewer big eyes and bigger nerves that typically accompany the biggest stage.

“It’s not unchartered waters or foreign territory to them,” Nettleton said. “They’ve played at Morrison before. They know what to expect.”

Getting there is one thing. Winning there is another.

Kremer said her program has put a focus on its training in an effort to compete with Metro teams that in the past have been “bigger, faster, stronger.”

She’s ready to see how the Knights, who won this year’s city championship in Lincoln, stack up with the state’s best.

“We’re definitely not fearful,” Kremer said. “We’re confident going into these types of matches.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.