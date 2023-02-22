Listed below are swimmers to watch in the upcoming Nebraska state championship meet, as compiled by Steve Beideck.

***

Boys

Kalvin Hahn, Millard North: The senior is the other Nebraskan — along with Nate Germonprez and John Watson — among the top 100 national recruits. Like the other two, Hahn brings value to multiple events. He is on The World-Herald all-time charts in three events: 200 individual medley (No. 8, 1:51.02), the 500 freestyle (No. 6, 4:35.80) and 100 breaststroke (No. 7, 55.75). Hahn committed to Army and will swim the 500 free and 100 breaststroke at state.

Kaden Guzman, Omaha Westside: Guzman is headed to Arizona State next season and is the No. 1 seed in the 100 breaststroke. His 55.58 at the Metro Conference meet moved him to No. 5 all time. If things break right, Guzman could be the first to take one of the Westside school records from Germonprez, who has a best of 55.16 in the event.

Girls

Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast: The junior is the two-time defending champ in the 200 and 500 freestyle races. The LSU commit swam a more diverse schedule of events this season. She leads the state in the 50 free at 23.77. She is No. 3 all time in the 200 free and No. 5 in the 500 free. Both of those times came during her freshman state meet in 2021.

Josie Hood, Omaha Marian: The Iowa commit is the top seed in the 200 and 100 freestyles. Hood is No. 6 all time in both of those races. She also was a big reason that the Crusaders posted the fastest 400 freestyle relay in five years when they won at the Metro Conference championship. Her anchor leg split of 50.32 allowed Marian to post a 3:29.26, just over one second faster than runner-up Omaha Westside.