Four teams capture state titles and records fall at Nebraska state track and field meet

Burke Stadium was a record store Thursday, and dancing to the hits were some of Class A’s best all-time in girls track.

Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High went to No. 1 with the 100 and 200 meters to No. 1, breaking the state records in both on a hot afternoon that saw the wind — what would a track meet this spring be without it? — lie down for most of the sprint finals.

“Most definitely it was nice to have the heat," DeFrand said. “This year, all these meets have been in depressing weather.”

Stella Miner of Omaha Westside in the 800 set an all-class meet record held by a Olympian, Alice Schmidt from Elkhorn.

Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South, Kennedy Wade of Bennington and Grand Island Northwest’s 400 relay also were record setters before an estimated crowd of 6,000 for the final day of Classes A and B competition before Classes C and D invade Omaha for the next two days.

On the flagpoles behind the north end of the stadium horseshoe flew 12 record flags of various shapes and colors for Class A and seven in Class B.

“It is super impressive," Sievers said. “Dajaz, and everybody else here have set a bunch of records. It’s been a fun environment to compete in.”

No boys records fell, but the leader of the band was Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South. The future Notre Dame distance runner became the first to win the Class A 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for the first time since Brian Turner of Millard North in 1999. Turner’s Class A wins all were for all-class gold medals.

But like every other event winner the first two days with the better mark, he must wait until C and D compete to see whether all three wins turn into all-class gold. And temperatures could be in the 60s instead of the 90s from Thursday.

“It is what it is," said Hinrichs, who ran the 800 and 1,600 Thursday. “We obviously have those guys, and me, having very different days to run. I know what I am as an athlete and I guess I won’t be disappointed because I did what I wanted to do, what I had to prove.

“I know anybody in the state, anybody in the country, if I ran head to head I think I’d have a good chance.”

Omaha Central’s Jaylen Lloyd also won three events, adding the long jump and the 100 to the triple jump from Wednesday when his 50-3½, albeit wind-aided, was the best in state history. But his long jump was not better than the 23-5¾ by McCook junior Adam Dugger, the Class B winner, thus short-circuiting his quest to be the state’s first four-time gold medalist in individual events since 1940.

After beating Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman in the 100, Lloyd in the 200 ended up fourth, his chance to be the first with four Class A individual titles since 1952 also gone. Omaha Creighton Prep’s Jack Gillogly nipped Coleman at the line for the upset win over the pair who had marks on the all-time charts.

After a year’s absence, Fremont’s boys and Lincoln Southwest’s girls were Class A team champions.

Fremont won four of the 17 events, including Thursday with the 400 with Tyson Baker and the closing 1,600 relay. The Tigers’ earlier wins came from Drew Sellon in the pole vault and their 3,200 relay.

Southwest’s fifth title in the past eight state meets came from its depth. The Silver Hawks had no event winners.

Elkhorn North took the final step in Class B girls after a runner-up debut in 2021. The Wolves got wins from sophomores Britt Prince in the 800 and Sydney Stodden in the 400. Those two also were on the 1,600 relay, which the Wolves won a day after prevailing in the 3,200 relay.

Sidney’s Class B boys title was its first since 2015. Mitchell Deer in the 400 has the lead for the all-class gold and was on the winning 3,200 relay on Wednesday.​

A record meet

GIRLS

State records

100 meters: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 11.64 (betters 11.69 BY Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West, 2015 state meet)

200 meters: DeFrand, 23.74 (betters 24.06 by Sarah Lyons, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 2006; and Class A record of 24.11 by Akin-Otiko, 2016 state meet)

State meet record

800 meters: Stella Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:10.16 (betters 2:12.05 by Alice Schmidt, Elkhorn, 2000; and Class A meet record of 2:13.22 by Madison Muma, Lincoln East, 2017)

Class A state record

800 meters: Stella Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:10.16 (betters 2:12.05 by Alice Schmidt, Elkhorn, 2000; and Class A record of 2:12.12 by Elizabeth Lange, Lincoln Pius X, 2004)

Class B state records

200 meters: Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 24.71 (betters 24.83 by Katy Jay, Mitchell, 1999 state meet)

400 relay: Grand Island Northwest (Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch, Samantha Roby), 48.12 (betters own pending mark of 48.59 from this season)

Class A state meet records

1,600 meters: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 4:51.67 (betters 4:55.18 by Katie Spencer, Millard South, 2015)

Pole vault (Wednesday): Maria Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South, 12-6 (betters 12-4½ by Jaidyn Garrett, Columbus, 2018)

Class B state meet records

100 meters: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.03 (betters 12.07 by Molly Belling, Omaha Roncalli, 2005)

100 hurdles: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.54 (betters own record of 14.59, 2021)

BOYS

Class A record

Triple jump: Reese Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 49-½ (betters 48-11¼ by John Gibson, Papillion-La Vista, 1996 state meet)​

Stu's views

SOPHOMORE WAVE

Britt Prince and Sydney Stodden from Elkhorn North aren't the only sophomores who are only halfway through raiding the medals vault. Kassidy Stuckey of York won the Class B 1,600 and 3,200, Kat Beachler of Millard North swept the Class A throws and Stella Miner of Omaha Westside set the all-class meet record in the 800. Ian Salazar-Molina of Lexington swept the Class B 1,600 and 3,200 in boys. Andrew Brown of Omaha Central is the Eagles' next star in the 300 hurdles.

LEGGING OUT TRIPLES

Those who won three class golds the first two days were Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South, Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Central and Tyson Baker of Fremont in Class A Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High in Class A girls, Prince and Stodden in Class B girls and Grant Schere of Waverly in Class B boys.

SHE MADE IT LOOK EASY

Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South prevailed in the 1,600, in which four of the fastest 10 miles in state history were at the starting line. She won by six seconds over Miner while jumping past her into fourth on the all-time chart.

ON TO THE SMALL SCHOOLS

Carson Noecker (Hartington-Newcastle), Isaiah Zelasney (Osceola), Carter Nelson (Ainsworth), Adrianna Rodencal (Lincoln Lutheran), it's your turn. Classes C and D compete Friday and Saturday

