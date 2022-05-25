Four teams capture state titles at Nebraska boys state golf tournaments

NORFOLK, Neb. — Thomas Bryson’s win Wednesday, even from a freshman, was more expected than Lincoln East’s title at the Class A boys golf championship at Norfolk Country Club.

Bryson is one of the rising young players in the state’s junior ranks. The son of former Husker golfers Kevin and Beth Anne (Cherry) Bryson qualified last year for the national PGA Junior Championship in the 13-18 age division.

So being among the youngest in the high school tournaments this season wasn’t out of his comfort zone. The only time he got close to flustered after his three-stroke win over East’s Thomas Gatlin was being interviewed in front of his Knights teammates.

He certainly was in control when he hit it to 2 feet for a birdie 2 on the next-to-last hole and didn’t really react when he had a par putt on the last hole lip out to keep him from breaking par for the second straight day.”

“That was a pretty important shot (on 17) because it led to a birdie and was just like more of a cushion to keep my lead going down the stretch," Bryson said. “The putt on 18, I didn't really quite have my full concentration and focus so stuff happens like that. But that was the first time I missed a par that short all week so I wasn't too upset because I played well the last two days.”

Bryson shot 72 in raw conditions in the final round. Many of the golfers wore stocking caps with wind chills in the 40s, but little more than drizzle fell during play.

He finished at 3-under 141. He's the fourth since 1980 have won as freshmen — Pat Duffy of Omaha Creighton Prep in 1987, Connor Niehaus of Fremont in 2008 and Luke Kluver of Norfolk in 2016 were the others.

Gatlin, the first-day leader by one over Bryson, fell back with a double bogey on the 15th and shot 76 to be at even-par 144. But the team title was more than enough consolation for Gatlin.

“It’s great because I know my coaches wanted one of those trophies for a while, so now we have one so I know I’m happy if my coach is happy," he said.

East had two coaches this year, Joe Schlegelmilch and former Husker men’s coach Bill Spangler. It was Schlegelmilch’s last tournament as he will be the Spartans’ next assistant athletic director.

Schlegelmilch said East had three who played at state a year ago — seniors Gatlin and Will Topolski (who was runner-up in 2021) and junior Parker Bunting. But like so many, they had lost their previous season to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We had some other guys like four through 10 or12 on the team that is was just a matter of who was going to shuffle into those spots," the coach said.

East went into the postseason seeded fourth through the NSAA's scoring differential system. Most of the seasonlong expectation was that Westside, or two-time defending champion Omaha Creighton Prep (the Junior Jays finished fourth), was the best team. But it was the Spartans who battled Westside, which was trying to win its first title since 1989 in Brett Froendt’s last year of coaching, for the lead the final nine holes and prevailed.

Schlegelmilch said among the keys were Topolski playing those holes in 3-under and Jonah Lewis, the No. 5 golfer in the lineup, hitting the flagstick with his tee shot on 17.

“Almost aced it," the coach said. “Made birdie there. And then I heard we had another birdie and somebody (for Westside) had a double and all of a sudden we were down one instead of five. So I went over to Bill and said we’re like down one and let’s go here. We just needed to get in on 18, which had been a problem for us.”

East matched Westside’s 18th-hole score of even par by making five of them. Gatlin finished it with a clinching 5-footer.

“This is great because I know last year we didn’t really have the depth we had this year," Gatlin said. “But now we have a bunch of kids and we’re setting up the younger kids up for good careers in the next couple of years.”

Norris wins Class B team; Skutt's Mullin takes individual title

Omaha Skutt senior Will Mullin said Wednesday the karma was good for winning the Class B tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

“It was pretty cool to do it on the course that my dad grew up on and played when he was younger," Mullin said. “I felt like the stars aligned and I played really well this week.”

Mullin’s father, Rob, is a former Husker golfer from Scottsbluff.

The younger Mullin birdied the course’s par-5 No. 1 hole to beat Elkhorn Mount Michael’s Jacob Goertz after they finished 36 holes in a tie at 1-under 143. Mullin shot 75 in the final round on a day when there was frost before play began, Goertz a 73.

“Me and Jake, we’re like good friends," Mullin said. “We’ve played at Champions Run countless times. It was cool having (the playoff) be against him. I was really nervous on the first hole and I’m sure he was, too. I just said to myself, just try and not think, just swing and go find it and then take it from there.”

In being the first individual champion from the SkyHawks, Mullin started his final nine with birdies on holes 10 and 11 for a four-stroke lead with six holes left.

“I let the pressure get to me a little bit and made a couple bogeys on the next four, just some dumb mistakes, and then found a way to get the victory," he said. “I would have loved for our team to win, too. We just came up short again this year, but it’s awesome to be the first champion from Skutt.”

Norris broke one Class B scoring record and tied another by winning its first title since 2012 and second overall. The Titans’ 6-over final round (294) tied what McCook was in relation to par in 2003 and Scottsbluff seven years later. Their 22-over total (598) was three better than Scottsbluff’s 25-over from 2010.

Logan Thurber was three strokes out of the playoff in third at 146. Younger brother Carson tied for fourth at 148, Brock Rowley (149) was next, Travis Tilford (156) tied for 12th and Alex Combs (159) just missed medaling at 16th.

Columbus Scotus wins Class C

Columbus Scotus improved on its first-round score by 20 strokes to win by 31 over Doniphan-Trumbull, which had trailed the home-course team by three after Tuesday.

Noah Carpenter became the first champion from Palmyra by winning a playoff against Cael Peters of Mitchell after both shot 11-over 155s at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Seth VunCannon led the champion Shamrocks by tying for third, one stroke out of a playoff, as they shot 310 in the final round. It was the school’s first boys golf title since 1981.

Overton wins Class D

Overton overcame a 23-stroke deficit after Tuesday to win the school’s first golf title. The Eagles rushed past defending champion North Platte St. Patrick’s, playing on its hometown Lake Maloney Golf Course, with a final-round 337 to win by three strokes.

Teegan Sonneman (149) of St. Patrick’s was the individual champion by two strokes over teammate Connor Hasenauer.​

