Four teams capture titles at Nebraska state wrestling dual tournament

“I think taking that time off was good for him,” Olson said. “He came out and did more of his attacks. Before he got hurt it looked like he was more on defense. He got back to his attacks today.”

The back end of the Patriot lineup also powered it to wins in their first two duals of the day, with Millard South scoring the final 25 points in each.

Five straight wins — including four with bonus points — capped a 52-24 win over ninth-ranked Omaha Westside in the first round.

It was more of the same in the semifinals. After falling behind 12-0 through three matches, the Patriots won nine of the final 11 bouts, including the last six.

Grand Island had an eerily similar path to the finals, running off the last 27 points of a 45-31 win over fifth-ranked Columbus in the opening round. The Islanders followed it with an eye-opening win over No. 3 Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals, winning seven of eight matches down the stretch while outscoring the Monarchs 31-6 during the run.

Saturday’s title gives Millard South the last six Class A wrestling trophies that have been handed out — three dual tournaments and three individual tournaments.