Four teams capture titles at Nebraska state wrestling dual tournament

A familiar script played out Saturday at the state dual tournament.
With only a hint of drama left for the finale.
The top-ranked team in three of the four classes won their respective brackets at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, with none of the three having to sweat much out down the stretch.
Class A No. 1 Millard South took home its third straight dual title, putting together dominant finishing kicks in all three rounds, the final a 45-27 victory over seventh-ranked Grand Island in the championship.
Two of the other three No. 1 teams in the state — David City Aquinas in Class C, Sutherland in Class D — also won titles. The three rolled to finals victories by an average of 29 points.
Only second-ranked Bennington, a 33-32 championship round winner over Blair, was able to take down a No. 1 on the day. The Badgers got a pin in the match of the dual to pull out the victory.
There was no such suspense in Class A, though, as the Patriots won six consecutive matches in the second half of the dual, outscoring the Islanders 31-0 in the run to turn a seven-point deficit into a runaway.
“It helps when you have a row of kids that you know are battle tested, that are pinners,” Millard South coach Nate Olson.
The teams exchanged six-point wins to open the final. Millard South’s Christian Nash got a first-period pin at 220 pounds for a quick Patriot lead. A forfeit at heavyweight leveled things after two.
Sixth-ranked Alex Gates gave Grand Island some early hope with a 3-1 upset of No. 2 Isaac Ekdahl at 106, before Miles Anderson and Gino Rettelle came up with a tech fall and decision, respectively, to swing the momentum — and lead — back to the Patriots.
Back-to-back first period pins by Ein Obermiller and Christian Cortez in the next two matches again gave Grand Island life, but the sea of red got going shortly after that.
Aiden Robertson started the procession with a pin at 138. Joel Adams followed with a decision over Tyler Salpas in a match-up of the top two in Class A at 145. A major decision by Arizona State recruit Tyler Antoniak at 152 kept things going, and three-straight pins from Henry Reilly (160 pounds), Antrell Taylor (170) and Caeden Olin (182) put things away.
Taylor had pins in all three of Millard South’s big closing kicks on Saturday.
“You know what you’re going to get with him every single time,” Olson said. “He’s a performer. People are just in awe watching him.”
Olson said Adams, who had missed nearly a month with an injury, looked back to himself on Saturday.
“I think taking that time off was good for him,” Olson said. “He came out and did more of his attacks. Before he got hurt it looked like he was more on defense. He got back to his attacks today.”
The back end of the Patriot lineup also powered it to wins in their first two duals of the day, with Millard South scoring the final 25 points in each.
Five straight wins — including four with bonus points — capped a 52-24 win over ninth-ranked Omaha Westside in the first round.
It was more of the same in the semifinals. After falling behind 12-0 through three matches, the Patriots won nine of the final 11 bouts, including the last six.
Grand Island had an eerily similar path to the finals, running off the last 27 points of a 45-31 win over fifth-ranked Columbus in the opening round. The Islanders followed it with an eye-opening win over No. 3 Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals, winning seven of eight matches down the stretch while outscoring the Monarchs 31-6 during the run.
Saturday’s title gives Millard South the last six Class A wrestling trophies that have been handed out — three dual tournaments and three individual tournaments.
The Patriots will be a heavy favorite to add No. 7 in two weeks in Omaha.
Dual scoring: 220: Christian Nash, MS, pin Skylar Wood, GI, 0:48 (MS leads 6-0). 285: Zachary Pittman, Grand Island, forf (tied 6-6). 106: Alex Gates, GI, dec Isaac Ekdahl, MS, 3-1 (GI leads 9-6). 113: Miles Anderson, MS, tech fall Javier Pedro, GI, 17-2 (MS leads 11-9). 120: Gino Rettele, MS, dec Madden Kontos, GI, 1-0 (MS leads 14-9). 126: Ein Obermiller, GI, pin Eli Daly, MS, 1:19 (GI leads 15-14). 132: Christian Cortez, GI, pin Will Porter, MS 1:57 (GI leads 21-14). 138: Aiden Robertson, MS, pin Dane Arrants, GI, 3:50 (GI leads 21-20). 145: Joel Adams, MS, dec Tyler Salpas, GI, 11-5 (MS leads 23-21). 152: Tyler Atoniak, MS, maj dec Alex Dzingle, GI (MS leads 27-21). 160: Henry Reilly, MS, pin Hudson Oliver, GI, x:xx (MS leads 33-21). 170: Antrell Taylor, MS, pin Justyce Hostetler, GI, 1:12 (MS leads 39-21). 182: Caeden Olin, MS, pin, Christopher Rivera, GI, 1:23 (MS leads 45-21). 195: De Andre Brock, GI, pin Brock Dyer, MS, 2:46 (MS wins 45-27).
Bennington 33, Blair 32
Only in Class B.
The second-ranked Badgers became the sixth different team to win the Class B crown in the last six dual tournaments. And they did so in quite the dramatic fashion.
After seeing a late lead turn into a 32-27 deficit, Bennington turned to senior Luke MacDonald in the final match of the dual.
The top-ranked 195-pounder in Class B didn’t disappoint — or keep his team waiting long — getting a pin in 16 seconds to give the Bennington its first dual tile.
“It was great the way the draw turned out, with him being our last guy up,” Bennington coach Alan Pokorny said. “We knew if we were within five he would get it. Luke just loves that type of situation, the pressure and the excitement. He went out and took care of business.”
While it was MacDonald’s late heroics that will get the headlines, it was the lower weights that may have saved the day for the Badgers.
After Blair reeled off three straight wins — and 13 unanswered points — to start the dual, pins from Kale Lauridsen (113 pounds), Kyler Lauridsen (126) and AJ Parrish (138) sandwiched decisions by Connor Ritonya and Braxton Peacher.
In all, the five-match winning streak accounted for 24 of Bennington’s 33 points.
Pokorny pointed to Dalton Rhoten’s decision over Yoan Camejo at 160 as another match-changer. Rhoten hung on for the 4-2 win over Camejo, who is ranked No. 6 in the state at 152.
“Without that (win), we’re not having any of that excitement,” Pokorny said. “He just kept battling and battling. He just never gave up.”
The Eastern Midlands Conference rivals got to the finals in much different ways.
Blair cruised in a 51-21 opening round win over Minden, then pulled a late comeback for a 33-28 win over fourth-ranked Hastings in the semifinals.
The Bears trailed by seven entering the final two matches before pins by Charlie Powers and Kaden Sears swung things.
Bennington was impressive in its first two duals, beating fifth-ranked Broken Bow and No. 3 Waverly by a combined 46 points. T
Blair won the regular-season dual between the two in the EMC dual tournament in early January. Bennington returned the favor with the conference’s individual tourney championship three weeks later.
David City Aquinas 48, Battle Creek 18
The Aquinas reign continues Class C.
The top-ranked Monarchs won eight straight matches after falling behind early, a stretch that included five pins, more than enough for the win over No. 4 Battle Creek.
It’s the second-straight dual tournament title for Aquinas, which also has a second-place finish at the individual tournament in between.
After the first 15 points of the dual went the way of the Braves, Aquinas got to work.
Pins from Zander Kavan (113 pounds), Jakob Kavan (120), Jacob Moravek (132), Hunter Vandenberg (138) and Kelby Coufal (145), with three decisions mixed in, added up to a 39-0 stretch that sealed things.
Aquinas hung 55 points on crosstown rival David City, ranked ninth in Class C, in a 40-point win in the opening round. The Monarchs followed that with a 50-18 win over No. 8 St. Paul in the semifinals.
Battle Creek reached the finals for the second time in program history on the strength of wins over Logan View (46-24 in the opening round) and O’Neill (38-34 in the semifinals).
Sutherland 58, Mullen 19
Welcome to the stage, Sutherland.
The top-ranked Sailors won eight of the final nine matches, scoring 46 of the final 49 points, on their way to the first wrestling state team title in program history.
Cauy Kohl (126 pounds), Matt Bruns (132), Hunter Cook (152), Aydan Kaps (160) and Austin Lee (182) all had pins in the big run. Three others — Jon Peterka, Samuel Foster and Eric Halsted — had wins with bonus points as Sutherland won easily.
Both teams opened with big wins in the first round — Mullen beating Alma 51-30 and Sutherland rolling to a 54-20 victory over Winside — and comfortable semifinal victories — Mullen 51-30 over Alma, Sutherland 48-24 over Thayer Central.
Scores
CLASS A
First round
Millard South 52, Omaha Westside 24
Norfolk 40, North Platte 27
Papillion-La Vista 36, Lincoln East 27
Grand Island 45, Columbus 31
Championship semifinals
Millard South 41, Norfolk 24
Grand Island 43, Papillion-La Vista 24
Consolation semifinals
North Platte 48, Omaha Westside 24
Lincoln East 41, Columbus 25
Championship
Millard South 45, Grand Island 27
Third place
Papillion-La Vista 38, Norfolk 32
Fifth place
Lincoln East 40, North Platte 33
CLASS B
First round
Blair 51, Minden 21
Hastings 33, Scottsbluff 27
Bennington 47, Broken Bow 25
Waverly 46, Columbus Lakeview 21
Championship semifinals
Blair 33, Hastings 28
Bennington 49, Waverly 25
Consolation semifinals
Scottsbluff 50, Minden 15
Broken Bow 43, Columbus Lakeview 21
Championship
Bennington 33, Blair 32
Third place
Waverly 38, Hastings 30
Fifth place
Scottsbluff 36, Broken Bow 19
CLASS C
First round
David City Aquinas 55, David City 15
St. Paul 39, Yutan 25
Battle Creek 46, Logan View 24
O’Neill 41, Fillmore Central 29
Championship semifinals
David City Aquinas 50, St. Paul 18
Battle Creek 38, O’Neill 34
Consolation semifinals
David City 39, Yutan 27
Fillmore Central 40, Logan View 27
Championship
David City Aquinas 48, Battle Creek 18
Third place
St. Paul 39, O’Neill 38
Fifth place
Fillmore Central 56, David City 18
CLASS D
First round
Mullen 51, Alma 30
Pender 49, Arapahoe 24
Thayer Central 40, Ravenna 27
Sutherland 54, Winside 20
Championship semifinals
Mullen 47, Pender 30