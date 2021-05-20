Four teams capture titles at the Nebraska state track and field meet

Stu's Views

BEST I SAW

Class A boys track: Gabe Hinrichs of team champion Elkhorn South, for his 2-1-1 finish in the distance events and putting his 1,600 and 3,200 times on the all-time charts.

Class A boys field: Reid Nelson of Elkhorn South, for his second career win in the high jump and a silver in the long jump. Also won bronze in the 200.

Class A girls track: Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High, for sweeping the 100 and 200 and running anchor on the winning 400 relay.

Class A girls field: Lily Novacek of Kearney, for the UNK volleyball and track recruit’s sweep of the throws.

Class D girls track: Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis, for her career sweep of the 400 and 800 and a second career win in the 3,200 relay.

Class D girls field: Macy Richardson of team champion Sterling, for the sophomore winning the triple jump before sweeping the hurdles.

Class D boys field: Isaiah Zelasney of team champion Osceola, for being the first boy in Class D with four class titles since 2005.

OH, THOSE MAY SHOWERS

Light rain fell through the Class A finals session, which held down the crowd. Class D had more in the stands, with the day’s overall attendance around 8,000.

48 YEARS APART

Bob Fuller, who’s been coaching in Nebraska and Kansas for 50 years, may have set a record with Osceola’s Class D boys title – 48 years after his 1973 Farnam team won Class D.

NEXT UP

It’s Class C and Class B the next two days, on the same schedule as Classes D and A. It will seem strange that on Saturday night it will be the Class B boys 1,600 relay, and not Class A’s, that closes the book on another state meet.