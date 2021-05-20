Four teams capture titles at the Nebraska state track and field meet

Gabe Hinrichs came as close as anyone in the past 40 years to winning the three longest races at the Class A state track meet.
But his miss, taking second in the race of the day, started out his Thursday at Burke Stadium.
Denying the Elkhorn South junior the triple was Lincoln Northeast junior Daniel Romary, whose winning time in the 800 meters was the fifth-fastest in state history.
“There was a lot of change in emotion throughout the day," Hinrichs said. “Just coming up short in the 800 and then coming back strong in the 1,600 and winning the team title, it’s awesome. Just exactly how I wanted this day to go.”
Elkhorn South rolled to its first Class A title and second overall. The Storm scored 88 points — Hinrichs accounted for 31 and Reid Nelson 29, counting relays — to 54 for 2019 champion Fremont and 53 for Kearney.
“From day one, we got a great start to the meet in field events. We’ve always done that this year," Storm coach Tim Ebers said. “We had 45 points yesterday and 43 today. Our kids just fed off each other. They get excited for each other and support one another.”
Fremont’s girls won their first girls championship after getting pressed by 2018 and 2019 champion Lincoln Southwest midway through the damp finals session at Burke Stadium.
Like Hinrichs, Elli Dahl completed a distance double by winning the 1,600 after taking home the 3,200 on Wednesday in this historic four-day meet necessitated during the planning stage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought after the 200 is where things kind of shifted in momentum," Fremont coach TJ Roffers said. “And finishing it off with a school record in the 1,600 was a great way to go out.”
The Tigers, whose 3,200 relay won on Wednesday, led runner-up Southwest 83-69.
“We’ve been comparing this team to the 2004 state runner-up team all season long in a lot of different ways," Roffers said. “And to get here today and take that to the next level for our school, our community, our kids, it really was special.”
All-class gold medals can’t be handed out until Class B and Class C compete Friday and Saturday, but among the Class A marks that seem golden are the 100-200 doubles by juniors Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High in girls and Devon Jackson of Omaha Burke in boys.
DeFrand was the only athlete, boys or girls, with three Class A golds. She ran anchor on the Links’ winning 400 relay that was a first in school history.
Besides Hinrichs and Dahl, Lily Novacek of Kearney in the girls throws was the only other winner of two events. There were no Class A records set.
In Class D, Sterling won its first title in girls track. Osceola won its first boys title since 2003 as sprinter Isaiah Zelasney became the first in Class D since 2005 to win four titles.
Northeast’s Romary needed to pass no one Thursday in order to pass two on the all-time 800-meter chart. In winning the highly anticipated 800, he lowered his personal best from 1:51.51 to 1:51.15. He moved from seventh to fifth all-time, going ahead of Scott Poehling of Fremont Bergan (1976) and Greg Peterson of Oakland-Craig (2004).
He said he went out faster than he ever had — his first 400 was 54 seconds — which might have kept him from breaking 1:50. In the final 200, he said he knew he’d get pushed by Hinrichs, Braden Taylor of Fremont and Sam Easley of Lincoln Pius X.
Romary had finished second to Hinrichs in a 3,200 that saw the top three finishers, including Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star, post all-time marks.
“I can’t be mad with yesterday," Romary said. “Gabe, he could tell I was a little frustrated after that race but I texted him afterward and I was like, ‘We both ran a heck of a race, but at the end of the day it’s just all about love.”
Nor was Hinrichs mad about Thursday.
“I definitely was disappointed and upset, but there’s no one I’d rather lose to," Hinrichs said. “I obviously was upset because I didn't get that win so I just went back to the tent, sat down a bit, just regrouped and then went back out, rolled out because legs are pretty shot at that point, you got 3,200 and 800 in. I said let’s end on a high note.”