Four teams take the lead on first day of Nebraska boys state wrestling tournament

Seven teammates were waiting for Christian Nash to make it eight for Millard South in Friday’s semifinals.

What was it like for the Patriots’ 220-pounder?

“You try to keep it going by trying to pick up off their energy and do it for the team," said the Millard South senior who signed with Northern Illinois as a running back.

Nash came through, avenging a state duals tournament loss to Norfolk’s Jackson Bos to complete a solid day for the Patriots. They took their expected control of Class A, which they’ve won six of the past seven years, heading into Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinals at CHI Health Center.

Bennington in Class B, David City Aquinas in Class C and Sutherland in Class D were the other first-day leaders.

Two returning champions lost, both from Class B. At 138 pounds, Garrett Rine of Waverly pinned two-time champion Trevor Reinke of Beatrice in 3:12. Rine came into state unranked by Huskermat. At 152, Cade Ziola of Omaha Skutt took a 6-3 decision from returning weight-class champion Cameron Zink of Ogallala.

Friday begins the state's first NSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling championships. First matches are at 12:30 p.m., followed by quarterfinals. Those winners will be in the 5 p.m. semifinals.

Championship matches, girls and boys, are Saturday at 3 p.m.

Nash held on for a 6-4 decision over Bos, who had won in Kearney 3-2.

“I watched it over and over again, studying what he would do and how to counter it," Nash said.

It was important for him to medal. “Last year I went 1-2 and was out.”

Class A was part of the afternoon session, not starting until 4 p.m.

“Oh, I hate having the afternoon session. Because you sit around and you think a lot. And if I'm doing it, I know the kids are doing it but they came out on fire," Patriots coach Nate Olson said. “We won 11 of our first 13. We were ready to come and compete. We've been training all year for it. We've been practicing hard.

“So I'm glad the guys went out and performed because I know the lights get bright down here with lots of people. Guys who've never been here before, which we have a few on our team, sometimes the pressure gets to them I feel like everyone has done their job.”

Millard South tallied 85 points — 31 more than Lincoln East after the first day — as Isaac Ekdahl (106), Miles Anderson (113), Joel Adams (145), Tyler Antoniak (152), Henry Reilly (160), Husker signee Antrell Taylor (170) and Caeden Olin (182) — were in the house before Nash.

Bennington hasn’t been a state championship team since 2007 in Class C and last won Class B in 1987. The Badgers go into Friday with a small lead, 63.5-58, over Hastings. The Tigers are after their second title in three years. Waverly and Blair also are within 14 points of the lead.

Bennington has six in the semifinals — Cadyn Coyle (106), two-time champion Kael Lauridsen (113), Connor Ritonya (120), Kyler Lauridsen (126), AJ Parrish (138) and Luke McDonald (195). Hastings also has six — Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Hunter Anderson (113), Braden Kort (126), Elijah Johnson (138), Landon Weidner (152) and Jett Samuelson (160).

The teams meet up twice — Kael Lauridsen against Anderson at 113 and Parrish against Johnson at 138. The Bennington wrestlers are higher ranked.

Kael Lauridsen needed less than two minutes total to pin his first two opponents as he improved to 48-2 and 124-3 in his career.

Top-ranked Aquinas put five into the Class C semifinals while taking a 68-49 lead over Milford. Aquinas last won C in 2004 while Milford never has been in the top three.

The Monarchs who are wrestling Friday night are Jakob Kavan (120), Hunter Vandenberg (138), returning champion Christopher Nickolite (152), Michael Andel (182) and Reilly Miller (220). Milford has four semifinalists — Connor Kohout (120), Eli Vondra (132), Christopher Scdoris (170) and Hunter Oborny (195). Kavan and Kohout will meet in a key semifinal.

Sutherland’s bid for its first state title — the Sailors have never been in the top three since starting their program in the mid-1990s — has six semifinalists. Five are seniors — Matt Bruns (132), Jon Peterka (138), Samuel Foster (145), Hunter Cook (152) and Gavin White (220). Cauy Kphl at 126 is a sophomore.

The Sailors had 62 points after Thursday to 43.5 for Winside and 43 for Thayer Central. Three-time defending champion Plainview was in eighth.​

Semifinals to watch

Rankings by Huskermat

Class A

113 – No. 2 Jesse Lewis, Norfolk (30-2) vs. No. 4 DJ Bonam, Omaha Central (27-0): Lewis was No. 1 for part of the season. Bonam is wrestling him for the first time this season.

138 – No. 1 Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (48-0) vs. No. 3 Cash Nirroomand-Rad, Papillion-La Vista (26-14): Grice is two matches from being a four-time champion.

170 – No. 1 Antrell Taylor, Millard South (37-1) vs. No. 2 Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X (36-3): A senior and future Husker goes against the Thunderbolts’ sophomore. Andres moved down from 182 after his first tournament and has lost just once since.

285 – No. 2 Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest (31-2), vs. No. 4 Jamison Kemp, Omaha Central (27-7). Add in top-ranked, undefeated freshman Tyson Terry of Omaha North, and three of the four semifinalists are from the Omaha Public Schools. This winner gets the chance to spoil Terry’s bid to be the first heavyweight champion in any class as a freshman.

Class B

126 – No. 1 Braiden Kort, Hastings (48-0), vs. No. 4 Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun (51-2): Olberding is a junior who won as a freshman. They have not wrestled each other this season.

32 – No. 1 Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt (34-0), vs. No. 2 Conner Whiteley, Scottsbluff (41-1): Whiteley also is undefeated against instate competition.

138 – No. 2 AJ Parrish, Bennington (43-6) vs. No. 5 Elijah Johnson, Hastings (34-14). This might loom large in the Class B team race. Johnson lost in districts.

170 – No. 1 Isaac White, Cozad (35-0), vs. No. 2 Cooper Spaulding, Norris (41-3): Cozad hasn’t had a state champion since 2014. For Norris, it’s been since 2000.

Class C

106: No. 1 Robbie Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield (45-1), vs. No. 2 Ethan Elliott, Hershey (34-5): Fisher has pinned Elliott, a freshman, twice in finals.

120: No. 2 Jakob Kavan, David City Aquinas (45-4), vs. No. 5 Connor Kohout, Milford (37-12): Only semifinal pitting Aquinas and Milford. Kavan took a 5-0 decision from Kohout in the Aquinas Invitational final.

145: No. 1 Chris Nickolite, David City Aquinas (47-0), vs. No. 2 Ashton Lurz, Valentine (39-3): Nickolite is trying to be in the Parade of Champions for the third and last time.

195: No. 1 Ryan Gabriel, Ord (44-3), vs. No. 2 Hunter Oborny, Milford (51-4): Oborny pinned Wyoming football signee Koa McIntyre of Fremont Bergan in the quarters. Milford is after its highest finish in boys wrestling.

Class D

126 – No. 1 Cayden Ellis, Winside (37-4) vs. No. 2 Jacob Fox, Axtell (47-2): They meet for the first time.

170 – No. 1 Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge (48-2) vs. No. 2 Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale (18-2): Rudolf missed the first month of the season. Belina is an all-state football player. They have not met this season.

195 -- No. 1 Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (38-0) vs. No. 2 Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County (42-2): Like those in the aforementioned matches in D, their paths have not crossed this season…

285 – No. 1. Levi Kerner, Arapahoe (48-0) vs. No. 2 Isaac Welch, Mullen (47-1): … Same for this pair.

Stu's Views Thursday’s best match Aaron Jividen of Aurora stayed undefeated through 42 matches only by winning an ultimate tiebreaker over Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow at Class B 285. Semifinals with significance Class A 112: Jesse Lewis, Norfolk, vs. DJ Bonam, Omaha Central; Class B 126: Braiden Kort, Hastings, vs. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun: If you’re seeking a matchup between undefeateds or past champions, it’s not there in the semifinals. But in these two matches, an undefeated (Bonam and Kort) will aim to deny their foe another time in the Parade of Champions. Scary moments In one of Thursday’s last matches, Aaron Thiemann of Papillion-La Vista collapsed on the mat with an apparent seizure after being pinned in the third period of his Class A 285-pound quarterfinal by Omaha Central’s Jamison Kemp. After trainers and medical staff attended to him, the senior was able to sit up and later walked out of the arena. Got a ticket? Arena officials report that only standing-room tickets are left for Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s finals. Those must be purchased the day of the event. ​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.