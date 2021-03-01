Four teams win on the road in Class A boys basketball district finals; tourney field is set

The Class A boys basketball state tournament will include four teams that won on the road Monday night in district finals.

The stunners were Lincoln East (10-12) winning 56-51 in overtime at Lincoln Pius X, Millard South (11-11) winning 35-34 at Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South winning 64-59 at Omaha Central and Millard West (17-5) winning 55-54 at Omaha Westside.

The top three teams in the state, No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep and No. 3 Millard North won their finals handily.

In the state field next week, Millard North will be the No. 1 seed, followed by Bellevue West, Prep, Pius X, Millard West, Papio South, Lincoln East and Millard South.

Projected Class A state pairings

March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

1:30 p.m.: No. 1 seed Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 8 Millard South (11-11)

4 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 5 Millard West (17-5)

6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln East (10-12)