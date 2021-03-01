 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four teams win on the road in Class A boys basketball district finals; tourney field is set
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Four teams win on the road in Class A boys basketball district finals; tourney field is set

{{featured_button_text}}
030221-owh-spo-stu02

As the final buzzer sounds, Millard South players celebrate their district finals win over Papillion-La Vista on Monday night.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Class A boys basketball state tournament will include four teams that won on the road Monday night in district finals.

The stunners were Lincoln East (10-12) winning 56-51 in overtime at Lincoln Pius X, Millard South (11-11) winning 35-34 at Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South winning 64-59 at Omaha Central and Millard West (17-5) winning 55-54 at Omaha Westside.

The top three teams in the state, No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep and No. 3 Millard North won their finals handily.

In the state field next week, Millard North will be the No. 1 seed, followed by Bellevue West, Prep, Pius X, Millard West, Papio South, Lincoln East and Millard South.

Projected Class A state pairings

March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

1:30 p.m.: No. 1 seed Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 8 Millard South (11-11)

4 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 5 Millard West (17-5)

6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln East (10-12)

8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (22-2) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South (15-9)

Photos: Millard South boys basketball beats Papio-La Vista in nail-biter

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert