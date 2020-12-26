Four title-winning Antlers headline All-Omaha Area team

This year’s World-Herald All-Omaha Area football team reflects Elkhorn High’s return to the Class B winner’s circle.
The Antlers place four on the honor team, including honorary captains Drew Christo and Gannon Gragert.
“Rarely do you get two talented athletes that have it all, size, speed, and soft hands,” Elkhorn High coach Mark Wortman said. “Drew and Gannon could play tight end or wide receiver depending on the down and distance. Both athletes broke our single season receiving record as they could easily outjump most defensive backs.
“Gannon was a game changer as he was able to flip the field around with his punting, averaging 43.6 yards per punt.”
Also from Elkhorn High are sophomore lineman Aiden Betz and defensive back Aidan Young, who doubled as a top-notch running back.
Bennington matched Elkhorn with four selections: Kale Bird at quarterback, Cayden Blum at receiver, Luke McDonald as a defensive lineman and Tyler Clair at defensive back. The Badgers went into the playoffs ranked No. 1 in Class B for the first time and made it to the quarterfinals.
“We would not have had the success we did without Kale,” new Bennington coach Kameron Lenhart said. “His story is great. He was third string as a freshman, waited and did everything he needed to be the starter as a senior.
“I believe Tyler is the best overall football player in Class B. He dislocated his elbow in the last week of the regular season and played two weeks later in a cast for our last game of the season.”
On offense are Jake Orr of Omaha Roncalli and Bluhm at receiver; Nolan Gorczyca of Roncalli, Wyatt Ogle of Blair, Weston Reiman of Eight Man-1 Weeping Water, Neil Hartman of Douglas County West and Betz High as linemen; Bird at quarterback, Christian Meneses of Plattsmouth, Rashad Madden of Ralston and Dex Larsen of Blair at running back and Zach Hodge of Omaha Skutt as kicker.
On defense are linemen David Hernandez of Ralston and McDonald; linebackers Barrett Liebentritt and Sam Scott of Skutt, Grant Kolterman of Wahoo and Christo; defensive backs Eli Crnkovich of Elkhorn Mount Michael, Owen Prince of Plattsmouth, Caden Egr of Yutan, LeClair and Young; and Gragert in the athlete/punter slot.
Gorcyzca, Larsen, Kolterman and Gragert are repeat picks. Juniors selected are Bluhm, Ogle, Hartman, Meneses, Madden, McDonald and Prince.
Observations of the World-Herald sports staff and nominations by coaches determine the honor teams. All coaches were emailed forms. Metro Conference players are not considered for the All-Omaha Area team.
Offense
WR, Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, 175, Jr.
WR, Cayden Bluhm, Bennington, 6-0, 160, Jr.
OL, Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli, 6-6, 285, Sr.
OL, Wyatt Ogle, Blair, 6-3, 290, Jr.
OL, Weston Reiman, Weeping Water, 6-2, 250, Sr.
OL, Neil Hartman, Douglas County West, 6-4, 290, Jr.
OL, Aiden Betz, Elkhorn High, 6-3, 280, So.
QB, Kale Bird, Bennington, 5-10, 165, Sr.
RB, Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 5-9, 190, Jr.
RB, Rashad Madden, Ralston, 5-8, 170, Jr.
RB, Dex Larsen, Blair, 5-10, 200, Sr.
K, Zach Hodge, Omaha Skutt, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Defense
DL, Luke MacDonald, Bennington, 5-11, 205, Jr.
DL, David Hernandez, Ralston, 6-2, 280, Sr.
LB, Drew Christo, Elkhorn High, 6-4, 230, Sr.
LB, Barret Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 220, Sr.
LB, Sam Scott, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 220, Sr.
LB, Grant Kolterman, Wahoo, 5-11, 210, Sr.
DB, Eli Crnkovich, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 5-11, 170, Sr.
DB, Owen Prince, Plattsmouth, 6-0, 178, Jr.
DB, Tyler LeClair, Bennington, 6-1, 210, Sr.
DB, Caden Egr, Yutan, 5-10, 190, Sr.
DB, Aiden Young, Elkhorn, 5-9, 175, Sr.
A/P, Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn, 6-4, 215, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Arlington: Josh Miller, Dustin Kirk, Jesse Thompson. Ashland-Greenwood: Lane Zimmerman, Cale Jacobsen, Braxton Buck, Logan Sobota, Chase Craven, Nick Carroll, Grant Buller, Nick Carroll. Bennington: Ashten Schmaderer, Clay Pohlmann, Chevalier Curry, Alex Hofts. Blair: Nolan Ulrich, Morgan Rump, Livai Opetaia, Nolan Osterhaus, Lance Hume, Braden Hanson, Cade Ulven. Boys Town: Jay Ballard, Tony Murray, Timar Covington. Conestoga: Wyatt Renner, Keaghan Chini, Tobias Nolting. Douglas County West: Kayden Jensen. Elkhorn High: Hayden Stec, Grant Gutschow, Isaac Robinson, Austin Bober, Liam Fairbanks. Elkhorn Mount Michael: Eli Crnkovich, Raoul Djidjoho, Sam Gustafson. Elkhorn North: Dominic Rhone, Kyree Bennett, Easton Mains, Sutton Johnson, Parker Mahloch, Khalis Edwards. Elmwood-Murdock: Jared Drake, Noah Arent, Reid Fletcher. Fort Calhoun: Dillon Dierks, Zane Schwarz. Louisville: Caleb Hrabik, Harrison Klein. Mead: Cade Mongan, AJ Carritt, Bayley LaCroix, Nick Laughlin, Hunter Pickworth. Omaha Brownell-Talbot: Austin Vetter, Jake Gibbs, Tommy Pugsley, Matt Alli. Omaha Gross: Connor Capece, Jake Garcia. Omaha Roncalli: Darik Rodgers, Ben Schott, Nate McCoy. Omaha Skutt: Wyatt Archer, Dominic Melrose, Caden Becker, Jacob Leu. Platteview: Nick Horst, Leo Guenther, Kayden Wallis-Collier, Jacob Rehbein. Plattsmouth: Austin Sohl, Adam Eggert, Dalton Baumgart, Brayden Zaliauskas. Ralston: Ayden Fink, Dylan Tatum. Wahoo: Cooper Hancock, Colin Ludvik, Tate Nelson, Carson Lavaley. Wahoo Neumann: Boston Pentico, Trenton Barry. Weeping Water: Hunter Mortimer, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch. Yutan: Isaiah Daniel, Ethan Christensen.