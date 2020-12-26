Four title-winning Antlers headline All-Omaha Area team

This year’s World-Herald All-Omaha Area football team reflects Elkhorn High’s return to the Class B winner’s circle.

The Antlers place four on the honor team, including honorary captains Drew Christo and Gannon Gragert.

“Rarely do you get two talented athletes that have it all, size, speed, and soft hands,” Elkhorn High coach Mark Wortman said. “Drew and Gannon could play tight end or wide receiver depending on the down and distance. Both athletes broke our single season receiving record as they could easily outjump most defensive backs.

“Gannon was a game changer as he was able to flip the field around with his punting, averaging 43.6 yards per punt.”

Also from Elkhorn High are sophomore lineman Aiden Betz and defensive back Aidan Young, who doubled as a top-notch running back.

Bennington matched Elkhorn with four selections: Kale Bird at quarterback, Cayden Blum at receiver, Luke McDonald as a defensive lineman and Tyler Clair at defensive back. The Badgers went into the playoffs ranked No. 1 in Class B for the first time and made it to the quarterfinals.