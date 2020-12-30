Four undefeated teams will meet in the boys Metro Holiday Tournament semifinals

“Obviously, you got the two favorites, Bellevue West and Millard North, that are head and shoulders above everybody else. But everybody else can knock everybody else around. I mean, there's just a lot of good basketball right now.”

His team forgot for the first 10 minutes that it had a decided height advantage over a young Westside team. NU football signee AJ Rollins and junior Luke Jungers had attempted one shot between them while the Warriors were making 6 of their first 7 three-point tries. Two were by sophomore Tate Odvody, who led them with 24 points

Once Prep figured it out, Rollins produced 16 points (on 8-of-10 shooting) and 16 rebounds and Jungers chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.

Westside coach Jim Simons is working with a team not unlike Fred Hoiberg’s at Nebraska — young and undersized, one that can build a first-half lead but lets it slip and then has trouble in the second half. Pleasing to Simons is that, like NU against Michigan last week, Westside showed better resiliency against Prep than it had in blowout losses to Millard North and Lincoln Southeast.

“(Those), we were not resilient at all. We got punched in the mouth,’’ Simons said. “We did a much better job of hanging around and punching back.”