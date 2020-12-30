Four undefeated teams will meet in the Metro Holiday Tournament semifinals

They arrive in the semifinals unblemished.
No. 1 Millard North, No. 2 Bellevue West, No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep and No. 4 Omaha Central are all undefeated. Quite possibly, it’s a first in the 59 years of Metro Holiday Tournaments.
Two will incur their first losses in Thursday’s games at Prep, another in Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. final at Prep. Millard North-Central is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by Prep-Bellevue West at 3:15.
None of the four had an easy time, however, in Wednesday’s weather-delayed quarterfinals on their home courts.
Millard North was in a two-possession game with 2:48 left against No. 7 Papillion-La Vista before winning 73-62.
Bellevue West was tied at halftime with No. 8 Millard West before winning 69-56.
Creighton Prep trailed Omaha Westside 27-9 in the first half before rallying and holding on for a 61-57 win.
Central fell behind No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South 52-44 with 5:16 left before scoring the final eight points of regulation and winning 63-56 in overtime.
“I say this all the time. There's no easy game in the Metro,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said after his team’s escape. “You look at these quarterfinals. Man, any one of these eight teams can beat anybody on a given night.
“Obviously, you got the two favorites, Bellevue West and Millard North, that are head and shoulders above everybody else. But everybody else can knock everybody else around. I mean, there's just a lot of good basketball right now.”
His team forgot for the first 10 minutes that it had a decided height advantage over a young Westside team. NU football signee AJ Rollins and junior Luke Jungers had attempted one shot between them while the Warriors were making 6 of their first 7 three-point tries. Two were by sophomore Tate Odvody, who led them with 24 points
Once Prep figured it out, Rollins produced 16 points (on 8-of-10 shooting) and 16 rebounds and Jungers chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.
Westside coach Jim Simons is working with a team not unlike Fred Hoiberg’s at Nebraska — young and undersized, one that can build a first-half lead but lets it slip and then has trouble in the second half. Pleasing to Simons is that, like NU against Michigan last week, Westside showed better resiliency against Prep than it had in blowout losses to Millard North and Lincoln Southeast.
“(Those), we were not resilient at all. We got punched in the mouth,’’ Simons said. “We did a much better job of hanging around and punching back.”
Westside had possession with 12.4 seconds left and trailing 58-55, but was called for an over-and-back on a ball that was tipped by one of its players. Reserve guard Casey O’Malley, who had eight points, made two free throws and Brendon Buckley, who had 10 of his 13 points after halftime, one to close out the win.
Omaha Westside (5-3).....................20 10 15 12—57
At Omaha Creighton Prep (8-0).........6 22 17 16—61
OW: Tate Odvody 24, Chandler Meeks 12, Payton Gillespie 10, Charlie Davis 5, Reggie Thomas 4, Dominic Rezac 2.
OCP: AJ Rollins 16, Brendan Buckley 13, Luke Jungers 12, Casey O’Malley 8, Justin Sitti 6, Mai’jhe Wiley 3, Martel Evans 3.
Omaha Central 63, Papillion-La Vista South 56, OT
Shortly after Papio South (6-2) took its 52-44 lead in hopes of paying back Central for a 70-69 loss two weeks ago, season scoring leader Danair Dempsey fouled out after scoring one points.
Jayden Dawson’s 3 completed the 8-0 Eagles regulation rally. In overtime, Denim Johnson scored the first two baskets and the lead never dropped below four after Fai Germany’s basket off an assist by PJ Davis.
Johnson had 20 points and nine rebounds, Jaron Marshall 15 points, Dawson 11 and Davis 10 for Central. Daniel Brocaille led Papio South with 28 points and nine rebounds.
Papio South (6-2)..................10 9 24 9 4—56
At Omaha Central (8-0)........15 9 17 11 11—63
PS: Daniel Brocaille 28, Graham Cassoutt 11, Jason Beckenhauer 9, Jason Trout 4, Tyler Culp 3, Danair Dempsey 1
OC: Denim Johnson 20, Jaron Marshall 15, Jayden Dawson 11, PJ Davis 10, Fai Germany 4, Jakson Page 3
Millard North 73, Papillion-La Vista 62
Once Papio (4-4) closed to 64-58 on Joey Hylok’s 3, the Mustangs (8-0) finished off the win at the line.
Saint Thomas went 7-of-10 while leading all scorers with 26 points. Jasen Green was 2-of-4 and ended with 19 points. Hunter Sallis had 15.
Hylok led the Monarchs with 18 points and Kyle Ingwerson had 15.
Papillion-La Vista (4-4).......18 11 16 17—62
At Millard North (8-0)..........22 10 19 21—73
PLV: Joey Hylok 18, Kyle Ingwerson 15, Aidan Graham 13, Chase Lett 9, Luke Lindenmeyer 9.
MN: Saint Thomas 26, Jasen Green 19, Hunter Sallis 15, Jadin Johnson 8, Tyler Sandoval 5.
Bellevue West 69, Millard West 56
Bellevue West (6-0) missed 11 of its first 14 shots before finishing at 49%. Frankie Fidler was 9-of-14 for a game-high 25 points and Josiah Dotzler had 15 points with three 3s while Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn had 12 assists to go with nine points.
Evan Meyersick’s 12 points led Millard West (5-2).
Millard West (5-2)................12 12 15 17—56
At Bellevue West (6-0)..........8 16 23 22—69
MW: Evan Meyersick 12, James Conway 10, Ryan Larsen 9, Dustin Hatch 9, Trace Thaden 7, Dom Humm 5, Chase Hultman 4.
BW: Frankie Fidler 25, Josiah Dotzler 15, Chucky Hepburn 9, Evan Inselman 8, William Kyle 7, Greg Brown 3, Jaden Jackson 2.
Consolations
MILLARD SOUTH 72, OMAHA NORTHWEST 38
Lance Rucker and Gage Stenger each had 13 points for the 3-4 Patriots.
Millard South (3-4)...............17 14 19 22—72
Omaha Northwest (0-7).........6 10 17 5—38
MS: Brock Murtaugh 2, Maal Jal 7, Lance Rucker 13, Gage Stenger 13, Trey Moseman 4, Braden Cannon 4, Michael Harding 9, Will Cooper 11, Jack Cooper 9.
ONW: Marrieon Marks 2, Jayden Curtis-Sayers 12, Chot Chotyrel 2, Walt Bosby 4, Landen Broer 13, Isaiah Forte-Williams 5.
OMAHA NORTH 76, OMAHA BRYAN 43
Daryl Bennett had 14 points and Curtis Ogba 13 for the Vikings (4-4).
Omaha Bryan (1-7)............6 4 16 17—43
At Omaha North (4-4).....12 21 22 21—76
OB: Jailyn Spears 17, Darwin Loftin 12, Lam Kuang 5, George Back 5, Abdul Bashir 2, Mat Tut 1, Tywon Terrell 1.
ON: Daryl Bennett 14, Curtis Ogba 13, T’andre Perkins 9, Trey Leger 9, Keshaun Williams 9, Mason Strong 9, Daleron 5, Taejon Wilson 4, Tre Brown 2, Chudier Tut 2.
GRETNA 55, BELLEVUE EAST 51
The Dragons hit nine of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory. Quinn Frost led the team with 18 points.
Bellevue East.....9 11 10 21—51
Gretna................9 14 15 17—55
BE: TK Barnett 15, Sam Prokupek 12, Paul Schuyler 11, Dige Dige 7, Ater Louis 6.
G: Quinn Frost 18, Landon Polorski 16, Grant Jansen 7, Blake Rose 6, Joey Vieth 5, Alex Wilcoxson 2, Ethan Tech 1.