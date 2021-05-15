Frankie Fidler named MVP of Metro Basketball Coaches Association boys all-star game

Frankie Fidler drilled his first 3 and kept on shooting.

The UNO-bound All-Nebraska player from Bellevue West was the MVP of Saturday’s Buell/Brosnihan Metro Basketball Coaches Association boys all-star game. Fidler scored 32 points, making six 3s, in his team’s 120-112 win before an estimated 250 at Millard North.

Jack Cooper from Millard South had 18 points and Charlie Fletcher from Omaha Skutt 17 in support of Fidler. Their team was without three-time All-Nebraska pick Chucky Hepburn from Bellevue West, who notified game officials on Friday that he had a conflict with his family’s schedule.

So there was no last high school matchup between Hepburn and Gonzaga-bound Hunter Sallis from Millard North. Both shared the NBCA Class A player of the year honor awarded Saturday.

Sallis led his team Saturday with 25 points. It was his second all-star game in eight days. He had nine points and seven rebounds in the May 8 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in Memphis.

“It was good just being able to compete with those types of guys and seeing where I’m at with them," Sallis said. “The practices were hard. We went hard in the drills, but I feel like I got a lot better.”

Denim Johnson from Omaha Central backed up Sallis with 21 points.