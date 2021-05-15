Frankie Fidler named MVP of Metro Basketball Coaches Association boys all-star game

Frankie Fidler drilled his first 3 and kept on shooting.
The UNO-bound All-Nebraska player from Bellevue West was the MVP of Saturday’s Buell/Brosnihan Metro Basketball Coaches Association boys all-star game. Fidler scored 32 points, making six 3s, in his team’s 120-112 win before an estimated 250 at Millard North.
Jack Cooper from Millard South had 18 points and Charlie Fletcher from Omaha Skutt 17 in support of Fidler. Their team was without three-time All-Nebraska pick Chucky Hepburn from Bellevue West, who notified game officials on Friday that he had a conflict with his family’s schedule.
So there was no last high school matchup between Hepburn and Gonzaga-bound Hunter Sallis from Millard North. Both shared the NBCA Class A player of the year honor awarded Saturday.
Sallis led his team Saturday with 25 points. It was his second all-star game in eight days. He had nine points and seven rebounds in the May 8 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in Memphis.
“It was good just being able to compete with those types of guys and seeing where I’m at with them," Sallis said. “The practices were hard. We went hard in the drills, but I feel like I got a lot better.”
Denim Johnson from Omaha Central backed up Sallis with 21 points.
Other NBCA awards were given to Platteview junior Connor Millikan as Class B-C-D boys player of the year, Tim Cannon of Millard North as Class A boys coach of the year, Ken Kulus of Omaha Concordia and Benji Hoegh of Elkhorn as Class B-C-D boys co-coaches of the year, Taylor McCabe of Fremont as Class A girls player of the year, Michael Kroupa of Central as Class A girls coach of the year, Ann Prince of Elkhorn North as Class B-C-D girls coach of the year and her daughter, Britt, as the first freshman to win the Class B-C-D girls player of the year.
Because of numerous conflicts with players’ schedules, the NBCA did not hold a girls all-star game this year.
West all-stars....26 35 33 26—120
East all-stars.....23 31 29 31—112
W: Frankie Fidler (Bellevue West) 32, Jack Cooper (Millard South) 18, Charlie Fletcher (Omaha Skutt) 17, Hayden Stromsodt (Plattsmouth) 12, Colton Uhing (Elkhorn) 9, Justin Sitti (Creighton Prep) 8, Brendan Buckley (Prep) 8, Ben Welch (Conestoga) 6, Quinn Frost (Gretna) 6, Nick Orlich (Omaha Concordia) 4.
E: Hunter Sallis (Millard North) 25, Denim Johnson (Omaha Central) 21, Ater Louis (Bellevue East) 15, Saint Thomas (Millard North) 13, Ryan Larsen (Millard West) 11, Jayden Curtis-Sayers (Omaha Northwest) 7, Jadin Johnson (Millard North) 6, Tyler Riley (Platteview) 6, Derek Merwick (Elkhorn South) 4, Sam Sorensen (Omaha Burke) 4, Trevor Kasischke (Wahoo) 0, Chase Lett (Papillion-La Vista) 0.