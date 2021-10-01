Fremont Bergan rolls to win over David City Aquinas to remain Class C-2's only undefeated team

“We just brought in good confidence and physicality was our mentality the whole game," he said.

Mruz said his quarterback’s opening run was not as designed.

“We botched a blocking scheme. Actually we actually ran it incorrectly," he said. “It was supposed to be an option. We blocked the wrong people and he just made a play. He just does that. He has a knack for making plays when we need them.”

Kade McIntyre, a 6-foot-4 junior, had four receptions for 129 yards. In the early going, his 5-foot-8 defender was spotting him eight inches.

“I think he’s a Division I receiver, a Division I linebacker, whatever you want to make him" Mruz said. “He's just as athletic as his brother is and he's got a bigger frame so he makes great plays on the ball and adjustments in the air. He’s got a great feel for the game and that brother-brother connection, that helps.”

Naturally Mruz was beaming about the Knights’ defense, coached by TJ Folkers. Who was the defensive coordinator when Mruz was wearing the green and gold.