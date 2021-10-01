Fremont Bergan rolls to win over David City Aquinas to remain Class C-2's only undefeated team

FREMONT, Neb. — One play into the game showed why Wyoming went after Fremont Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre.
He sprinted 63 yards along the David City Aquinas sideline for a touchdown.
Three minutes later showed McIntyre is not a one-skill player for the last undefeated team in Class C-2.
He rifled a pass to his longtime favorite receiver — his brother Kade — at the goal line for a 34-yard score.
And the rout of Class C-2 No. 2 Aquinas was on.
Bergan (6-0) outyarded the Monarchs 346-36 in the first half, scored on its first five possessions, took a 33-0 lead into the second half and went on to a 40-0 win on homecoming night at Midland University’s Heedum Field.
Knights coach Seth Mruz professed in the postgame huddle that they had played at a championship level.
“We’re balanced on offense and on defense we just run to the football," he said. “We're tough upfront, people have a hard time even though we're undersized. I feel like we were stopping the run, and if we can stop the run we got athletes that can stop the pass, too. So we feel good about that.”
Koa McIntyre, recruited as a safety, threw for 248 yards — he has 1,004 for the season — and ran for a season high 164 while having a hand or leg in five of the six touchdowns.
“We just brought in good confidence and physicality was our mentality the whole game," he said.
Mruz said his quarterback’s opening run was not as designed.
“We botched a blocking scheme. Actually we actually ran it incorrectly," he said. “It was supposed to be an option. We blocked the wrong people and he just made a play. He just does that. He has a knack for making plays when we need them.”
Kade McIntyre, a 6-foot-4 junior, had four receptions for 129 yards. In the early going, his 5-foot-8 defender was spotting him eight inches.
“I think he’s a Division I receiver, a Division I linebacker, whatever you want to make him" Mruz said. “He's just as athletic as his brother is and he's got a bigger frame so he makes great plays on the ball and adjustments in the air. He’s got a great feel for the game and that brother-brother connection, that helps.”
Naturally Mruz was beaming about the Knights’ defense, coached by TJ Folkers. Who was the defensive coordinator when Mruz was wearing the green and gold.
“Our defense played lights out," Mruz said. “It’s one of those deals, we got fast athletic kids. We knew going into it that we had a few more better athletes than they did and if we stay disciplined and played hard and didn't allow any big plays and if we got a couple scores ahead of them, then they kind of have to do things that they're uncomfortable with.”
Aquinas (4-2) had been tested more than Bergan in recent weeks, losing by a touchdown to Class C-1 No. 6 Columbus Scotus before nipping then-Class C-2 No. 10 Crofton 22-14 and then No. 8 Oakland-Craig 29-28.
But Friday was not to be the 318th career win for Monarchs coach Ron Mimick.
“Koa is really a good football player," Mimick said. “They have a lot of kids who can run. It reminds me of some of our teams that have taken teams to the woodshed.”
David City Aquinas (4-2)......0 0 0 0—0
At Fremont Bergan (6-0)....26 7 0 7—40
FB: Koa McIntyre 63 run (Alex Langenfeld kick)
FB: Kade McIntyre 34 pass from Koa McIntyre (kick blocked)
FB: Koa McIntyre 37 run (pass failed)
FB: Alex Painter 3 run (Langenfeld kick)
FB: Kade McIntyre 34 pass from Koa McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)
FB: Painter 26 pass from Koa McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)
Next week
Elkhorn Stadium will be the epicenter of the state’s Week 7 activity. On Thursday, it’s Top 10 No. 6 Gretna-No. 5 Elkhorn South. On Friday, it’s Class B No. 1 Bennington-No. 2 Elkhorn.
Friday also will have No. 5 Waverly heading to Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth.
Final word
At Grant, the captains from Perkins County and visiting Hemingford surprised their game’s officiating crew – which had a combined 55 years of experience -- with sack lunches and beverages for after the game and a $50 gift card for a gas fill-up on the way home.
What a nice gesture during Officials Appreciation Week.