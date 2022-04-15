Fremont boys, Lincoln Southwest girls win team titles at Pat Murphy Invitational

FREMONT, Neb. — Brianna Rinn runs the gamut of races, from the 200 to the 3,200.

What’s her favorite?

“That's a hard question," the Lincoln Southwest senior said. “The 200 is really fun. Yeah. (meaning not really). But I have to say the 800, just because that's kind of something that's always come naturally to me.

“I was able to have a lot more base this winter than last season because I was injured. So now the mile and the two-mile are coming along more easily to me I'm going to love those a lot more as well.”

At Friday’s Pat Murphy Invitational at Jon Appleget Track, Rinn went after two of defending state champion Fremont’s big dogs and beat both.

In the 800, it was a 4½-second win over Lucy Dillon. In the 3,200, it was a 30-second win over Husker signee Elli Dahl and a school-record time of 11:02.71.

“I knew Elli was going to be in the two-mile and I really wanted it. It was one of the big focuses. Seeing how hard I could go, how much she could push me," Rinn said. “And then in the 800, Lucy, she’s a great competitor.

“In the 3,200, I knew I could go faster after my race last week, so I was really excited to have Elli there and she definitely pushed me throughout the first six laps.”

Then Rinn started to add to her lead.

“Our workout on Monday, we had a really tough one. And I was just thinking of how I felt in the workout," she said. “Thinking like, I know I can harder than this. I was going for the school record, which was 11:07. I got that today and that also was a big motivation.”

So was beating the Tigers for the team title. While the Silver Hawks won five events to Fremont’s seven, their depth carried them to a 191.5-132 win.

Rinn committed to Utah several weeks ago, choosing them over the Huskers and Indiana. The Utes have only a women’s team.

“I really liked the coaches. I feel like I can really trust them and that I'd be well taken care of there, not slip through the cracks," she said. “I loved like everything that coach had to say about training and his philosophy and how he takes care of his athletes. And obviously they have a great competitive program. So that's super exciting.”

Five meet records were set, two by Millard South’s Lilee Kaasch with her 18-3¾ long jump and 36-11 triple jump. Southwest’s Jaida Rowe had the other girls record, 14.51 in the 100 hurdles during prelims.

Fremont’s 3,200 relay of Carter Waters, Braden Taylor, Nolan Miller and Tyson Baker ran the state’s first sub-8 minute time of the season with its 7:55.66. Micah Moore ran 10.82 in the 100, edging Millard South’s Christian Nash by .02. Moore also won the 200 and led off the winning 1,600 relay that capped off the Tigers’ 136.5-111 triumph over runner-up Millard North.

Results

BOYS

Team scoring: Fremont 136.5, Millard North 111, Lincoln Southwest 80.5, Norfolk 59, Columbus 50, Lincoln Southeast 49, Millard South 41.

Event winners: 100: Micah Moore, F, 10.82 (meet record). 200: Moore, 22.41. 400: Kalen Krohn, N, 51.55. 800: Braden Taylor, F, 2:00.22. 1,600: Carter Waters, F, 4:28.11. 3,200: Zackery Shultz, MN, 9:58.83. 110 hurdles: Matthew Stursma, MN, 15.41. 300 hurdles: Ashton Sagehorn, F, 41.33. 400 relay: LSW, 43.66. 1,600 relay: F, 3:27.20. 3,200 relay: F, 7:55.66 (meet record). Shot: Matt Rink, LSW, 54-5¼. Discus: Barrett Luce, MN, 163-6. High jump: Ben Hunzeker, LSW, 6-3. Long jump: Dylan Crumley, C, 21-11½. Triple jump: Braytn Nespor, MS, 42-0. Pole vault: Drew Sellon, 14-9.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 191.5, Fremont 132, Millard North 72, Millard South 58, Columbus 30, Lincoln Southeast 28.5, Norfolk 15.

Event winners: 100: Tania Gleason, F, 12.6. 200: Gleason, 25.94. 400: Lucy Dillon, F, 58.78. 800: Brianna Rinn, LSW, 2:16.43. 1,600: Lily Schwartz, LSW, 5:22.10. 3,200: Rinn, 11:02.71. 100 hurdles: Jaida Rowe, LSW, 14.52 (meet record 14.51 in prelims). 300 hurdles: Rowe, 47.21. 400 relay: F, 50.33. 1,600 relay: F, 4:08.78. 3,200 relay: F, 9:57.58. Shot: Kat Beachler, MN, 41-8½. Discus: Beachler, 132-2. High jump: Rachel Chambers, MN, 5-2. Long jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 18-3¾ (meet record). Triple jump: Kaasch, 36-11 (meet record). Pole vault: Hailey Newill, F, 10-0.

