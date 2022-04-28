Fremont breaks Nebraska state record in boys 3,200 relay

With three runners among the top eight this season in the Class A 800 meters, Fremont was going to go after the state record in the boys 3,200-meter relay at some point.

It came together Thursday at Omaha North’s George Anderson Invitational at Benson Stadium.

The all-senior quartet of Braden Taylor, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Tyson Baker posted a 7:42.42, 13 seconds faster than it ran two weeks ago at their home meet and eclipsed the 7:44.13 by Lincoln North Star at the 2005 state meet.

According to Athletic.net, the Tigers lead the national chart, too.

“We let that foursome run the relay a couple of weeks ago just to kind of gauge where they were," Fremont coach Dave Sellon said. “It was time to come around and give them another go. It was a nice day and they were feeling good.”

Baker led off with a 1:55.8 split. Waters made the two laps in 1:55.9 and Miller 1:56.6. Taylor’s anchor leg was 1:53.9.

“I'm really happy for them. They're all four great kids, great students. And they obviously have some talent," Sellon said. “They have done the work throughout their career to get to this point. Everything about the way they've handled their training and their high school career has led up to it.”

The coach wasn’t there to see the record fall.

The meet held its pole vault at Burke Stadium and Sellon’s son, Drew, became the third 15-foot vaulter of the season. Dave Sellon said distance coach Sean McMahon was texting the splits to him.

Omaha Creighton Prep trailed Kearney in the boys standings before the closing 1,600 relay, which it won with a state-leading time of 3:23.91. When Kearney finished fourth, the Junior Jays had a 110-107 win.

Thomas Griesen of Lincoln Pius X outsprinted Omaha Burke’s Reed Emsick to the finish in the 800 meters. Griesen’s 1:55.85 was two ticks shy of the state lead of 1:55.83 clocked Monday by Ben Alberts of Class C Grand Island Central Catholic.

Fremont’s girls led Pius by four going into the 1,600 relay, which they won while the Thunderbolts finished third to end with a 110-102 lead.

The Tigers’ Lucy Dillon took the Class A lead in the 400 at 57.68. Tania Gleason of Fremont in the 100 and 200, Kate Campos of Pius in the hurdles and Lilee Kaasch of Millard South in the long and triple jumps were double winners, with Gleason also running on the winning 1,600 relay.

Results

BOYS

Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 110, Kearney 107, Fremont 98, Lincoln Pius X 83, Millard South 42, Omaha North 36, Grand Island 28, Omaha Burke 21, Omaha South 1.

Event winners: 100: Andrew Jones, OCP, 10.83. 200: Micah Moore, F, 22.40. 400: Zyon Knox, ON, 50.19. 800: Thomas Greisen, LPX, 1:55.85. 1,600: Thomas Vasquez, OBke, 4:35.51. 3,200: Juan Gonzalez, F, 9:40.91. 110 hurdles: Nick Kieny, OCP, 15.04. 300 hurdles: JP Mattern, LPX, 40.53. 400 relay: OCP (Caleb Shedrack, Jack Gillogly, Jones, John Pargo), 42.60. 1,600 relay: OCP (Jones, Gillogly, Ethan Noon, Christian Lanphier), 3:23.91. 3,200 relay: F (Tyson Baker, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller, Braden Taylor), 7:42.42 (state record). Shot: Zachary Flegel, MS, 52-8½. Discus: Joe Kieny, OCP, 162-1. High jump: Hayden Buman, GI, 6-4. Long jump: Kaden Miller, K, 21-1¼. Triple jump: Reese Grosserode, LPX, 47-6. Pole vault: Drew Sellon, F, 15-0.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Fremont 110, Lincoln Pius X 102, Kearney 89, Millard South 81, Omaha Burke 65, Omaha North 32, Omaha Marian 22, Grand Island 16, Omaha South 6, Omaha Benson 4.

Event winners: 100: Tania Gleason, F, 12.66. 200: Zakeirah Johnson, OBke, 25.51. 400: Lucy Dillon, F, 57.68. 800: Natalie Prichard, LPX, 2:24.89. 1,600: Sam Stava, K, 5:26.50. 3,200: Emma Bonsall, K, 12:08.97. 100 hurdles: Kate Campos, LPX, 14.59. 300 hurdles, Campos, 44.30. 400 relay: Burke (Aaliyah Franklin, Johnson, Makayla Thompson, Alexis Carbonella-Smith), 48.97. 1,600 relay: F (Taylor McCabe, Gleason, Emmalee Sheppard, Ella Cooper), 4:07.57. 3,200 relay: LPX (Molly Chapman, Brooklyn Doering, Sarah Patzel, Claire Gokie), 10:09.60. Shot: Mackenzie Kinning, F, 38-5. Discus: Hadeley Dowty, F, 122-9. High jump: Alyssa Peoples, OBke, 5-4. Long jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 17-6¾. Triple jump: Kaasch, 37-4. Pole vault: Hailey Newill, F, 11-6. ​

