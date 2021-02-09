Fremont earns first boys state bowling tournament championship

LINCOLN — Fremont captured the first boys state bowling tournament title Tuesday with a three-game sweep of Seward.
The Tigers, who lost to the Bluejays earlier in the day, came through the losers bracket in the double-elimination event. Fremont defeated previously unbeaten Seward 3 games to 1 to force a final best of 5 championship match at Sun Valley Lanes.
Fremont won the first game 223-158. Seward had opens in the first two frames while the Tigers strung together four strikes to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.
The Tigers made it two in a row by posting a 172-151 win in Game 2. Seward had three opens in the first four frames while Fremont grabbed the lead with strikes in the third, fifth and sixth frames.
The Bluejays stayed close in Game 3, getting it tied in the seventh frame. After Seward's Ashton Conner and Fremont's Chris Emmons had strikes in the eighth, the Bluejays had an open frame and Cooper Phillips had a strike in the ninth for the Tigers.
Camden McKenzie then followed with a strike in the 10th to lock up the victory.
"I went up there knowing that I had to have a spare, at least," he said. "I had to throw one good shot."
McKenzie, one of five seniors on the six-player squad, said it was a team win.
"We've been bowling together since we were 8 or 9," he said. "It's what we wanted to do coming into the season and we're blessed that it was able to be us this year."
Other members of Fremont's championship team were Emmons, Phillips, Cole Macaluso, Nathan Stinemates and Alex Riessen.
Bowling for Seward were Conner, Ty Wehrs, Ashton Koetter, Dane Conner, Noah Brumm and Owen Sackschewsky.
"Our kids bowled phenomenal," Tigers coach Keith Cunnings said. "And the community backed us up."
The coach added that getting the opportunity to compete at the varsity level was special this year.
"To be able to bowl for our school means a lot to them," Cunnings said. "I want to thank our seniors for being such good young men."
Fremont finished 5-1, suffering its only loss against Seward.
Other teams reaching the final eight were Lincoln Pius X, Millard North, Wayne, Bellevue West, Columbus and Lexington.
Championship match:
Game 1 — Fremont 223, Seward 158.
Game 2 — Fremont 172, Seward 151.
Game 3 — Fremont 190, Seward 160.
