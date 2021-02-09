Fremont earns first boys state bowling tournament championship

LINCOLN — Fremont captured the first boys state bowling tournament title Tuesday with a three-game sweep of Seward.

The Tigers, who lost to the Bluejays earlier in the day, came through the losers bracket in the double-elimination event. Fremont defeated previously unbeaten Seward 3 games to 1 to force a final best of 5 championship match at Sun Valley Lanes.

​Fremont won the first game 223-158. Seward had opens in the first two frames while the Tigers strung together four strikes to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.

The Tigers made it two in a row by posting a 172-151 win in Game 2. Seward had three opens in the first four frames while Fremont grabbed the lead with strikes in the third, fifth and sixth frames.

​The Bluejays stayed close in Game 3, getting it tied in the seventh frame. After Seward's Ashton Conner and Fremont's Chris Emmons had strikes in the eighth, the Bluejays had an open frame and Cooper Phillips had a strike in the ninth for the Tigers.

Camden McKenzie then followed with a strike in the 10th to lock up the victory.

"I went up there knowing that I had to have a spare, at least," he said. "I had to throw one good shot."