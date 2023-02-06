LINCOLN - The Grand Island girls bowling team almost came all the way back to take the Class A title, and even took a 2-1 lead in the final against undefeated Fremont.

But the Tigers won their 29th match of the year, edging the Islanders 3-2 in the final match that stretched late into Monday night.

“We had Fremont on the ropes but just couldn’t get it done," Grand Island coach Brad Earnest said. "I’m proud of what the girls did. But Fremont is a great team. They are really well coached. They were the best team all year and they definitely earned it."

Fremont came into Monday's event at Sun Valley Lanes with a perfect 25-0 record. The top-seeded Tigers beat Westside 3-1 in the first round, fifth-seeded Norfolk 3-1 in the winner's bracket quarterfinals and second-seeded Bellevue West 3-1 in the winner's bracket semifinals. Fourth-seeded GI, meanwhile lost its first-round match to Norfolk, then battled through the loser's bracket, knocking out Westside, Papillion-LaVista, Millard West and Bellevue West to get a shot at Fremont.

In a best-of-five match, the Islanders won the opening game 204-144 before Fremont came back to win 149-119. Grand Island won the third game 185-164 to take a 2-1 lead. But the Tigers won the final two games 185-164 and 180-148.

The state bowling championships continues Tuesday with the Class B boys and girls team championships