Fremont girls, Elkhorn South boys look to maintain lead at state track and field meet

Stu’s Views

Approaching normalcy

Aside from the masks, Wednesday felt like old times at Burke Stadium. And the spectators showed up, more than I expected. At least 4,000 watched Class D, which has the most schools represented, and a good guess for Class A was around 5,000.

Best finish

It was three to the line in the Class A boys 3,200, with Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs breaking 9 minutes and Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot and Lincoln Northeast’s Daniel Romary also crashing onto the all-time charts.

Oh, those fractions

Elli Dahl of Fremont repeated as Class A 3,200 girls champion and set the school record. All that eluded the junior, by .06 seconds, was a spot on the all-time charts.

Thursday’s must-see

If they get a repeat of Wednesday’s weather, the Class A boys 800 could see more all-time marks. Romary is already on the charts at No. 7 and Hinrichs No. 8. Braden Taylor of Fremont and Sam Easley of Lincoln Pius X are barely a second behind them.