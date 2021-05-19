Fremont girls, Elkhorn South boys look to maintain lead at state track and field meet

Fremont never has won a girls track title. Same in boys track for Elkhorn South.
But the leaders of their distance corps buoyed their schools’ hopes with lightning-fast wins Wednesday in the 3,200 meters on the first day of the unprecedented four-day state meet at Burke Stadium.
“We’ve never done it before, so that’s definitely one of our goals,’’ Fremont junior Elli Dahl said.
“So we can win a state championship, I’m just going to do what I can to help the team come out with it,’’ Elkhorn South junior Gabe Hinrichs said.
Their teams took the overnight leads entering Thursday’s 3 p.m. Class A finals session at Burke. The day begins with the Class D meet starting at 9 a.m.
Elkhorn South scored 45 points, getting a 1-2 finish from Reid Nelson and Brian Kardell in the high jump a silver from Nelson in the long jump, a bronze in the 3,200 relay and welcomed sixth-place points from Zach Michener in the discus. Michener hadn’t been in the top eight entering state.
Hinrichs prevailed in a 3,200 that saw three of the fastest times in state history. He took the lead from three-time Class A cross country champion Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star with 800 meters left and held off Chot for the first 200 of the last lap before pulling away.
Hinrichs’ 8:59.66 is only the fourth sub-9:00 time in state history. Seth Hirsch of Millard West holds the state record of 8:54.12 from the 2017 Metro meet and the state meet record of 8:57.20, also from 2017. Another track legend, Colby Wissel of Kearney, ran 8:58.95 in an in-season invitational in California in 2004.
Chot is fourth on the all-time list — only the personal best by an athlete is included — at 9:03.66 and season leader Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast fifth at 9:04.37.
Fremont’s girls put up 35 points. Hailey Newill won silver in the pole vault and Mackenzie Kinning was third and Mia Knigge eighth in the shot before the Tigers ran the No. 5 time all-time in the 3,200 relay at 9:19.73. Maris Dahl, Elli’s freshman sister, was eighth in the 3,200.
They will be trying to dethrone two-time returning champion Lincoln Southwest. Their win over Southwest in the relay helped those prospects.
All-Nebraska basketball player Taylor McCabe led off for Fremont, with Shelby Bracker, Mara Hemmer and Lucy Dillon taking the baton from there. Southwest’s 9:21.76, by Lauren Blehm, Lily Schwartz, Elsa Jonson and Brianna Rinn, is eighth all-time.
Elli Dahl drafted off Alabama-bound Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South for seven laps until passing her in the final 300 meters. Dahl set the school record with her 10:47.65 — just .06 from No. 10 on the all-time chart.
She’ll have the 1,600 to run Thursday — and maybe the 1,600 relay, too.
In Class D, ten events with champions from 10 different schools left the title chases wide open.
Boys leader Riverside scored its 13 points without winning an event while the Humphrey St. Francis girls lead by one while scoring 13. Ten of those came from winning the 3,200-meter relay, with the other three from Nebraska basketball recruit Allison Weidner’s sixth place finish in the triple jump.
Weidner anchored that Flyers’ relay team to victory and was the fastest qualifier in the 400 prelims. She also will run the 800 Thursday with the hope of being a three-time champion in both the 400 and 800.
What to watch Thursday
Class D girls 400, 11:40 a.m.: If she wins the 800 an hour earlier, Nebraska basketball recruit Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis will be running for her third Class D gold. She and Carli Bailey from Ansley-Litchfield, 59.64 have the only sub-60 second times in their class.
Class A boys pole vault, 3 p.m.: It’ll be after 4 p.m. when Brady Koolen of Lincoln Southeast enters the competition. His best is the Class A record, 16-4¼. Can he bring down the state mark of 16-7¼ by Gothenburg’s Tyce Hruza just two years ago?
Class A girls 800, 4:30 p.m.: Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest moved into sixth all-time at 2:13.07 at districts. Omaha Marian freshman Stella Miner, Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South and Lucy Dillon of Fremont make this a star-studded race.
Class A boys 800, 4:40 p.m.: Could we have all-time chart marks from the foursome of Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast, Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South, Braden Taylor of Fremont and Sam Easley of Lincoln Pius X.
Class A girls 100, 5:20 p.m.: Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand has the state record for electronic timing at 11.67.
Class A boys 100, 5:25 p.m.: Omaha Burke junior Devon Jackson leads the race for the title of the fastest boy in the state.
Class A girls 1,600, 5:55 p.m.: Only .03 separates the season bests by Crews and 3,200 winner Elli Dahl of Fremont. Dahl drafted off the taller Crews for six laps Wednesday before moving out. Will there be strategy adjustments?
Class A boys 1,600, 6 p.m.: If he should win the 800, Hinrichs would be going for a sweep of the distance races not seen in 39 years.