Fremont girls, Lincoln Northeast boys win Heartland Conference tournament titles

LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X’s last shot was a tick too late, and thus Lincoln Northeast ended the Thunderbolts’ recent domination of the Heartland Conference tournament and remained Class A’s last undefeated team.
The Rockets won 51-48 behind 19 points from G Gatnoor, who was at Northeast as a freshman before his family moved into the Lincoln High zone. He returned for his senior year.
Officials ruled that Brady Christensen’s banked-in 3 was after the buzzer.
Fremont 59, Lincoln Pius X 47
Fremont's red-hot shooting in the first three quarters propelled the Tigers to the Heartland Conference girls tournament title.
The Tigers were 10 of 19 on 3-pointers in taking a 14-point lead. They turned back a late rally by Lincoln Pius X for a 59-47 win at Lincoln Southeast's Prasch Center.
Iowa signee Taylor McCabe had 20 points and seven assists for Fremont, which had six players make 3s.
Adison Markowski had 20 points for Pius.
Photos: Metro Conference Holiday Tournament, Wednesday
Omaha Central's Inia Jones attempts a shot against Millard North's Megan Chambers (24) and Ellie McCarville (10) at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ally Stalzer looks to pass the ball ot Ellie McCarville (10) against Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne (24) and Paris Devers (1) at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ellie McCarville drives to the basket against Omaha Central's Claire Williams at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb high fives Paris Devers after scoring against Millard North at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kayla Preston drives to the basket against Omaha Central's Ital Jones at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's DeOmbre Brodie drives to the basket against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jaydin Dawson goes to grab a ball against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) and Jaedin Jimenez (3) at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's DeOmbre Brodie attempts a shot against Bellevue West's William Kyle (44) and Jaxon Stueve at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner guards Omaha Central's Jaydin Dawson at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's William Kyle attempts a free throw against Omaha Central at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jaydin Dawson drives to the basket against Bellevue West's Jadyn Cascio-Jensen at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Evan Inselman grabs a rebound over Omaha Central's Keah Paljor at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's William Kyle blocks a shot against Omaha Central at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's William Kyle blocks a shot against Omaha Central at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb drives to the basket against Millard North's Ally Stalzer at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lupoyo goes for the ball at tipoff against Megan Chambers at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jaydin Dawson attempts to block the shot of Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) and William Kyle (44) celebrate a basket against Omaha Central at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jaydin Dawson reaches for a rebound against Bellevue West's John Mitchell (24) and Jaden Jackson (12) at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb attempts a shot against Millard North's Ellie McCarville at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Darian Winkelbauer attempts a shot against Omaha Central at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones drives to the basket against Millard North's Darian Winkelbauer at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones blocks a shot from Millard North's Callie Ott at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Claire Williams cheers for teammates during a timeout against Millard North at Baxter Arena on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
