Fremont girls, Lincoln Northeast boys win Heartland Conference tournament titles

LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X’s last shot was a tick too late, and thus Lincoln Northeast ended the Thunderbolts’ recent domination of the Heartland Conference tournament and remained Class A’s last undefeated team.

The Rockets won 51-48 behind 19 points from G Gatnoor, who was at Northeast as a freshman before his family moved into the Lincoln High zone. He returned for his senior year.

Officials ruled that Brady Christensen’s banked-in 3 was after the buzzer.​

Fremont 59, Lincoln Pius X 47

Fremont's red-hot shooting in the first three quarters propelled the Tigers to the Heartland Conference girls tournament title.

The Tigers were 10 of 19 on 3-pointers in taking a 14-point lead. They turned back a late rally by Lincoln Pius X for a 59-47 win at Lincoln Southeast's Prasch Center.

Iowa signee Taylor McCabe had 20 points and seven assists for Fremont, which had six players make 3s.

Adison Markowski had 20 points for Pius.

