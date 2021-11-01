Fremont, Omaha Westside make long-awaited return to Class A volleyball tourney

Many of the usual Class A suspects will be returning to the state tournament that begins Wednesday, but there are two notable exceptions.
Fremont will be making its first trip since 1983, while Omaha Westside, which defeated the Tigers in a district final, returns for the first time since 2002.
The Warriors clinched their berth with that district championship, but Fremont had to hope for the only wild-card ticket to the tourney. The Tigers broke that 38-year drought, edging Lincoln Pius X by wild-card percentage points — 44.2667 to 44.0857 — for that final berth.
“You play the whole season, and it’s that close,” first-year coach Karen Nelsen said. “We do have the feeling that this whole thing is pretty magical.”
The Tigers have a daunting task in their opener, taking on top-ranked and undefeated Papillion-La Vista South in a 5 p.m. match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The teams didn’t play during the regular season.
“We’ve been underdogs all season,” Nelsen said. “It’s not going to be any different at the state tournament.”
The coach added that her team will head to Lincoln with a “nothing to lose” attitude that gained momentum after the first round of the state football playoffs. That’s when No. 1 seed Millard South was defeated by No. 16 seed Omaha North.
“Some of my players sent me the screen shot of that score,” Nelsen said. “And they all were like, ‘See, Coach? It can be done!’”
Westside is familiar with its first-round foe. The Warriors play Lincoln Southwest in a 7 p.m. match, having lost to the Silver Hawks three times this season.
“I feel this is one of the best teams I’ve ever coached,” Westside’s Korrine Bowers said. “To reach the state tournament is a great step for our program.”
Defending champion Elkhorn South returns, as does 2020 state runner-up Papio South. Rounding out the Class A field are Southwest, Gretna, Millard West and Papillion-La Vista.
The Storm are making their 10th appearance in 11 years. After finishing as the runner-up twice, Elkhorn South capped a 30-1 season by securing the program’s first state title in 2020.
The Titans, ranked third nationally, have dropped four sets all year. They have won five tournaments, including the Metro Conference.
The Silver Hawks will be making their 15th trip since the school opened in 2002. Southwest will hope for a longer tourney stay after being knocked out in the first round in seven straight appearances.
The Dragons return after a one-year absence. Gretna had reached state the previous six years but couldn’t overcome a number of injuries last year, most notably to Creighton pledge Skylar McCune.
The Wildcats head to state after securing their 11th straight tourney berth, though Millard West has never won the championship. The Wildcats’ best finish was as runner-up in 2013.
No school in any class has been to state more than Papio, which is making its 36th trip and 16th in a row. The Monarchs have won state five times, most recently in 2008.
In addition to Elkhorn South, only two other schools return to the tourney with a chance to repeat. They are Omaha Skutt (Class B) and Diller-Odell (D-2).
The SkyHawks will be seeking their state-record seventh straight title. Skutt is tied with Shickley (1987-92) and Bellevue West (1992-97) with six.
Diller-Odell, which won Class D-1 in 2019, secured the 2020 D-2 title with a five-set victory over Chambers/Wheeler Central.
State champions from last season that failed to reach state are Wahoo (C-1), Norfolk Lutheran (C-2) and Pleasanton (D-1). All three fell in subdistricts.
First-round matches will be Wednesday and Thursday at PBA, and semifinals in all six classes will be contested there Friday.
The six finals will be played Saturday at the Devaney Center.
Class A — Wednesday: Papio South (36-0) vs. Fremont (22-8), 5 p.m. Elkhorn South (27-7) vs. Gretna (25-8), 7. Millard West (26-6) vs. Papillion-LV (23-12), 5. Lincoln Southwest (30-4) vs. Om. Westside (25-11), 7.
Class B — Wednesday: Norris (33-2) vs. Adams Central (19-14), 9 a.m. York (26-9) vs. Elkhorn North (21-11), 11. Omaha Skutt (21-5) vs. Omaha Duchesne (20-16), 9. Waverly (23-11) vs. GI Northwest (24-11), 11.
Class C-1 — Wednesday: Kearney Catholic (31-4) vs. Pierce (27-5), 1 p.m. Columbus Lakeview (30-4) vs. Syracuse (28-1), 3. Grand Island CC (30-1) vs. Gothenburg (27-8), 1. Lincoln Lutheran (35-2) vs. Wahoo Neumann (28-6), 3.
Class C-2 — Thursday: Oakland-Craig (28-6) vs. Hastings St. Cecilia (23-11), 5 p.m. Superior (23-8) vs. Amherst (24-6), 7. Wisner-Pilger (27-6) vs. Norfolk Catholic (22-1), 5. Clarkson-Leigh (23-7) vs. Sutton (25-6), 7.
Class D-1 — Thursday: Howells-Dodge (28-3) vs. BDS (26-6), 1 p.m. Nebraska Christian (28-3) vs. Overton (26-5), 3. Mead (27-4) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (22-9), 1. Fremont Bergan (25-10) vs. Cambridge (26-6), 3.
Class D-2 — Thursday: Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) vs. Exeter-Milligan (20-10), 9 a.m. Stuart (26-5) vs. Wynot (21-9), 11. Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9. Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2) vs. Diller-Odell (23-9), 11.