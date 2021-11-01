Fremont, Omaha Westside make long-awaited return to Class A volleyball tourney

Many of the usual Class A suspects will be returning to the state tournament that begins Wednesday, but there are two notable exceptions.

Fremont will be making its first trip since 1983, while Omaha Westside, which defeated the Tigers in a district final, returns for the first time since 2002.

The Warriors clinched their berth with that district championship, but Fremont had to hope for the only wild-card ticket to the tourney. The Tigers broke that 38-year drought, edging Lincoln Pius X by wild-card percentage points — 44.2667 to 44.0857 — for that final berth.

“You play the whole season, and it’s that close,” first-year coach Karen Nelsen said. “We do have the feeling that this whole thing is pretty magical.”

The Tigers have a daunting task in their opener, taking on top-ranked and undefeated Papillion-La Vista South in a 5 p.m. match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The teams didn’t play during the regular season.

“We’ve been underdogs all season,” Nelsen said. “It’s not going to be any different at the state tournament.”