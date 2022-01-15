 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont sinks 14 3-pointers in a win over Omaha Marian
McCabe

Fremont’s Taylor McCabe drives to the basket Saturday against Omaha Marian. She scored 17 points to lead the Tigers to a 78-48 win.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Here's a quick look at the girls basketball game between Fremont and Omaha Marian.

Fremont used its typical 3-point barrage Saturday to take care of Omaha Marian.

The third-ranked Tigers sank 14 3-pointers en route to a 78-48 road win over the Crusaders. The victory moved Fremont to 13-1 and dropped Marian to 5-7.

The Tigers sank six shots from behind the arc in the first quarter to grab a 25-12 lead. The Crusaders were unable to trim that deficit below double digits the rest of the way.

“It was nice to see us hit so many 3-pointers,” coach Kelly Flynn said. “I really liked the fact that eight girls hit them.”

Leading Fremont was Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe, who scored 17 points. The state’s top 3-point shooter — she has 44 this season — was just 1 of 8 from long range.

Sarah Shepard added 15 points while McKenna Murphy had 11. That duo combined for six 3-pointers.

“They’ve got so many girls who can hit from so many places,” Marian coach Tom Tvrdy said. “They’re offensively talented and their defense is underrated.”

The game was a match-up between two of the state’s winningest coaches who spent most of their careers at Class B schools. Flynn led South Sioux City to 11 championships while Tvrdy guided Seward to four.

Flynn is fourth among active coaches with 583 wins while Tvrdy is eighth with 475.

“Kelly has brought that South Sioux mentality to Fremont,” Tvrdy said. “They can hit from anywhere.”

Tvrdy, in his first season as the Crusaders’ coach, knows all about long-range shooting. His 2016 Seward team holds the all-class state record for most 3-pointers in a game with 19.

Marian also caught a bad break when Fremont’s scheduled game Friday night against sixth-ranked Lincoln Southwest was postponed because of Covid within the Silver Hawks’ program.

“We thought that game might have taken something out of them,” Tvrdy said. “But they were fresh and ready to go.”

Emmalee Sheppard scored nine points for the Tigers while Macy Bryant had eight points and nine rebounds.

“We got 20-plus points off the bench,” Flynn said. “That’s always good to see.”

McKenna Stover led the Crusaders with 12.

Fremont (13-1).................25  15  22  16—78

Omaha Marian (5-7).........12  12  18    6—48

F: Sydney Glause 3, Taylor McCabe 17, Emmalee Sheppard 9, Bella Keaton 7, McKenna Murphy 11, Sarah Shepard 15, Brylee Nelsen 7, Macy Bryant 8, Mackenzie Kinning 1.

OM: Grace Patterson 2, Sophie Shaffer 5, McKenna Stover 12, Olivia Strako 4, Kate Timmerman 5, Olivia Heinert 9, Ashley Wilwerding 7, Maggie Tynan 4.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

