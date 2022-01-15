Fremont sinks 14 3-pointers in a win over Omaha Marian

Fremont used its typical 3-point barrage Saturday to take care of Omaha Marian.

The third-ranked Tigers sank 14 3-pointers en route to a 78-48 road win over the Crusaders. The victory moved Fremont to 13-1 and dropped Marian to 5-7.

The Tigers sank six shots from behind the arc in the first quarter to grab a 25-12 lead. The Crusaders were unable to trim that deficit below double digits the rest of the way.

“It was nice to see us hit so many 3-pointers,” coach Kelly Flynn said. “I really liked the fact that eight girls hit them.”

Leading Fremont was Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe, who scored 17 points. The state’s top 3-point shooter — she has 44 this season — was just 1 of 8 from long range.

Sarah Shepard added 15 points while McKenna Murphy had 11. That duo combined for six 3-pointers.

“They’ve got so many girls who can hit from so many places,” Marian coach Tom Tvrdy said. “They’re offensively talented and their defense is underrated.”