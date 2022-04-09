Fremont sweeps team track titles at Millard South Invitational

Elli Dahl shouldered a heavy load Saturday, one that the Husker recruit from Fremont figures is in her future next month at district track.

The senior won the 800 and 1,600 at the Millard South Invitational and ran blistering legs to help the Tigers’ 3,200 and 1,600 relays to golds, too, on the windy day.

“Today I was just kind of practicing what districts might be like with races back-to-back,’’ the state cross country gold medalist said.

Her first event on the Buell Stadium was the most exciting. She came from 70 meters behind to bring home the gold in the 3,200 relay as the Tigers became only the second quartet this season to break 10 minutes.

All that was missing from her day were anticipated faceoffs with state leaders Stella Miner of Omaha Westside in the 800 and Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South. Their schools were originally entered, but when Millard South postponed the meet from Friday both went to the Omaha Benson Invitational on Friday instead. Westside had its prom Saturday.

Not seeing Miner, whose season best is No. 4 all-time, disappointed Dahl “a little bit.”

“It would have been fun to just to see how we match up this early in the season,’’ Dahl said, “but the beginning meets don’t tell you what everyone’s going to do at state either.”

Fremont swept the team titles, winning seven events in boys and eight in girls. Connor Plahn of Lincoln North Star in the hurdles and Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South in the throws were double individual winners in boys. Lilee Kaasch of Millard South in the long and triple jumps and Grace Pham of Papio South in the 100 hurdles and 100 meters doubled in girls individual events.

BOYS

Team scoring: Fremont 140, Lincoln North Star 85.5, Millard North 85, Bellevue West 62, Millard South 57, Papillion-La Vista South 44, Papillion-La Vista 37.5, Omaha Burke 8.

Event winners -- 100 meters: Micah Moore, F, 10.95. 200: Keynan Cotton, PLV, 22.53. 400: Braden Taylor, F,51.36. 800: Tyson Baker, F, 1:58.52. 3,200: Carter Waters, F, 9:23.45. 110 hurdles: Connor Plahn, LNS, 15.24. 300 hurdles: Plahn, 41.29. 400 relay: MN, 44.45. 1,600 relay: F, 3:28.83. 3,200 relay: F, 8:10.22. Shot: Caiden Fredrick, PS, 56-1¾. Discus: Fredrick, 165-0. High jump: Daevonn Hall, BW, 6-4. Long jump: Kaidyn Jackson, LNS, 21-1½. Triple jump: Conner Cochran, PS. 40-8. Pole vault: Drew Sellon, F, 14-0.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Fremont 167.33, Papillion-La Vista South 89.33, Millard North 78, Millard South 72, Papillion-La Vista 54, Bellevue West 53.33, Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha Mercy 10.

Event winners -- 100 meters: Grace Pham, PS, 12.50. 200: Tania Gleason, F, 26.68. 400: Lucy Dillon, F, 59.15. 800: Elli Dahl, F, 2:20.89. 1,600: Dahl, 5:17. 3,200: Kara Muller, BW, 12:01.17. 100 hurdles: Pham, 16.30. 300 hurdles: Enna McGrath, PLV, 50.11. 400 relay: F, 50.27. 1,600 relay: F, 4:13.30. 3,200 relay: F, 9:59.60. Shot: Katharine Beachler, MN, 43-8. Discus: Hadeley Dowty, F, 121-10. High jump: Ali Jacobs, LNS, 5-2. Long jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 17-10. Triple jump: Kaasch, 36-9¾. Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, PS, 11-0. ​

