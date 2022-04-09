Fremont sweeps team track titles at Millard South Invitational

Elli Dahl shouldered a heavy load Saturday, one that the Husker recruit from Fremont figures is in her future next month at district track.
The senior won the 800 and 1,600 at the Millard South Invitational and ran blistering legs to help the Tigers’ 3,200 and 1,600 relays to golds, too, on the windy day.
“Today I was just kind of practicing what districts might be like with races back-to-back,’’ the state cross country gold medalist said.
Her first event on the Buell Stadium was the most exciting. She came from 70 meters behind to bring home the gold in the 3,200 relay as the Tigers became only the second quartet this season to break 10 minutes.
All that was missing from her day were anticipated faceoffs with state leaders Stella Miner of Omaha Westside in the 800 and Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South. Their schools were originally entered, but when Millard South postponed the meet from Friday both went to the Omaha Benson Invitational on Friday instead. Westside had its prom Saturday.
Not seeing Miner, whose season best is No. 4 all-time, disappointed Dahl “a little bit.”
“It would have been fun to just to see how we match up this early in the season,’’ Dahl said, “but the beginning meets don’t tell you what everyone’s going to do at state either.”
Fremont swept the team titles, winning seven events in boys and eight in girls. Connor Plahn of Lincoln North Star in the hurdles and Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South in the throws were double individual winners in boys. Lilee Kaasch of Millard South in the long and triple jumps and Grace Pham of Papio South in the 100 hurdles and 100 meters doubled in girls individual events.
Team scoring: Fremont 140, Lincoln North Star 85.5, Millard North 85, Bellevue West 62, Millard South 57, Papillion-La Vista South 44, Papillion-La Vista 37.5, Omaha Burke 8. Event winners -- 100 meters: Micah Moore, F, 10.95. 200: Keynan Cotton, PLV, 22.53. 400: Braden Taylor, F,51.36. 800: Tyson Baker, F, 1:58.52. 3,200: Carter Waters, F, 9:23.45. 110 hurdles: Connor Plahn, LNS, 15.24. 300 hurdles: Plahn, 41.29. 400 relay: MN, 44.45. 1,600 relay: F, 3:28.83. 3,200 relay: F, 8:10.22. Shot: Caiden Fredrick, PS, 56-1¾. Discus: Fredrick, 165-0. High jump: Daevonn Hall, BW, 6-4. Long jump: Kaidyn Jackson, LNS, 21-1½. Triple jump: Conner Cochran, PS. 40-8. Pole vault: Drew Sellon, F, 14-0. Team scoring: Fremont 167.33, Papillion-La Vista South 89.33, Millard North 78, Millard South 72, Papillion-La Vista 54, Bellevue West 53.33, Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha Mercy 10. Event winners -- 100 meters: Grace Pham, PS, 12.50. 200: Tania Gleason, F, 26.68. 400: Lucy Dillon, F, 59.15. 800: Elli Dahl, F, 2:20.89. 1,600: Dahl, 5:17. 3,200: Kara Muller, BW, 12:01.17. 100 hurdles: Pham, 16.30. 300 hurdles: Enna McGrath, PLV, 50.11. 400 relay: F, 50.27. 1,600 relay: F, 4:13.30. 3,200 relay: F, 9:59.60. Shot: Katharine Beachler, MN, 43-8. Discus: Hadeley Dowty, F, 121-10. High jump: Ali Jacobs, LNS, 5-2. Long jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 17-10. Triple jump: Kaasch, 36-9¾. Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, PS, 11-0.
Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years
2021
All-Nebraska 2021 boys team: Kevin Becerril, Omaha South; Javier Baide, Grand Island; Caden Tubaugh, Millard West; Carter Hinman, Gretna; Wawa Palga, Omaha South, captain; Eli Rhodes, Lincoln Southwest; Junior Casillas, Lexington; Edwin Cisneros, Omaha South; John Meyers, Omaha Skutt; Cole Lammel, Millard South; Nolan Fuelberth, Lincoln Southwest.
All-Nebraska 2021 girls team: Allie Napora, Papillion-La Vista South; Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East; Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Briley Hill, Lincoln East; Sena Ahovissi, Millard North; Savannah DeFini, Gretna; Sarah Weber, Gretna, captain; Haley Peterson, Lincoln East; Taylor Daffer, Gretna; Jenna Hotovy, Omaha Skutt; Abby Orr, North Platte.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Back row: From left to right, Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Ambrose, Omaha Creighton Prep's Duncan McGuire, Lincoln East's Zion Osorio, Omaha South's Luka Nedic, Omaha Creighton Prep's Matthew Anderson and Lincoln Southeast's Cassie Nash. Middle Row: From left to right, Millard West's Grace Ostergaard, Crete's Anthony Bolanos, Elkhorn South's Reagan Anderson, Kearney's Royce Austen, Omaha Skutt's Laurin Mertz, Omaha South's Ivan Hernandez, Millard West's Chaise Pfanstiel, Gretna's Sarah Weber, Lincoln Southwest's Isaiah Shaddick, Omaha Marian's Grace Crockett, Millard West's Katie Stoneburner and Papillion La Vista's Sam Marek. Front Row: From left to right, Omaha South's Abdillahi Adan, Kearney's Jacob Hardy, Millard South's Maddie Smith and Millard West's Reagan Raabe.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
First row: Gwen Lane and Regan Zimmers. Second row: Delaney Gunn, Brian Covarrubias, Lindsey Prokop, Royce Austen, Maddie Smith, Laurin Mertz and Rylie Albers. Third row: Tyler Sanne, Mackenzie Boeve, Emma Wilson, Delaney Stekr, Carlos Salazar, Luka Nedic and Jacob Hardy. Top row: Jonathan Velasquez, Cole Quandt, Novoa, Johan Centeno and Duncan McGuire. Not pictured is Elkhorn's Skylar Heinrich.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Back row from left: Omaha Burke’s Zach Robbins, Elkhorn South’s Hunter Albers, Ralston’s Diego Gutierrez, Omaha South’s Isaac Cruz, Omaha Central’s Jackson Ferris, Fremont’s Nolan Dillon, Omaha Westside’s Jack Finocchiaro, Lincoln North Star’s Jonathan Velasquez, Millard West’s Erik Fahner and Creighton Prep’s Ed Gordon. Bottom, from left: Bellevue West’s Courtney Wallingford, Omaha Marian’s Rachel Johnson, Lincoln Southwest’s Hannah Davis, Millard North’s Bailey Cascio, Omaha Skutt’s Madi McKeever, Millard West’s Sydney Cassalia, Omaha Westside’s Emily Torres, Omaha Marian’s Emma Nelson, Millard South’s Lindsey Prokop, Elkhorn’s Skylar Heinrich. Matt Smith and Kenzie Harte are not pictured.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left to right: Maddy Henry, Matt Smith, Rachel Johnson, Joe Fehr, Marisa Windingstad, Sydney Cassalia, Jake Bos, Alex Gomez, Charlie Harte, Austin Mishou; Front row from left to right: Brenna Ochoa, Bailey Cascio, Miranda Swift, Ed Gordon, Adam Dejka, Cassie Legband, Alvaro Elizarraga, Hannah Davis, Jack Finocchiaro, Jaylin Bosak are the 2016 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley and Annie Sullivan are not pictured.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left to right, Abby Meader, Isaac Armstrong, Vince Nolette, Emily Romero, Michelle Xiao, Angel Jacinto, Alvaro Elizarraga, Marisa Windingstad, Jake Kennedy, Nick Scalora, Maddy Henry, Margaret Begley, Cassie Legband, Sydney Cassalia, Brenna Ochoa, Alec Foltz, Cullen Fisch, Connor Tupper, Jordan Cahill, Susie Dineen and Carsen Lundgren are the 2015 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley is not pictured.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Back row, from left, Holly Hild, Abby Meader, Elmer Garcia, Paige Phipps, Nick Hinds, Megan McCashland, Jonah Garbin, Madison Henry. Front row, from left, Peter Schropp, Faith Carter, Hannah Schafers, Damien Austen, Justin Wiley, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Chase McCann, Landon Sibole (kneeling), James Narke (sitting), Quinn Nelson. Not pictured: Hannah Davis.
2013
Back row, from left, Abby Meader, Allison Key, Mark Moulton, Megan McCashland, Rachel Brennan, Brock Fitzgerald, Abel Alvarado, Ali Sodal, Taylor Saucier, Michael Kluver, Landon Sibole, Jordan Cassalia. Front row, left to right, Damien Austen, Lucas Venegas, Eduardo Gamboa, Michael Jaime, Emily Roll, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Alex Prusa, Liz Bartels, Maddie Elliston.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Honorary team captains Jackie Tondl of Omaha Marian and Mark Moulton of Omaha Creighton Prep.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Honorary team captains Logan Mendez of Grand Island and Rachel Brennan of Millard North.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Honorary team captains Omaha South's Manuel Lira and Omaha Skutt's Mayme Conroy.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Boys first team: Lance Johnson, Kearney; Matt Sifers, Millard West; Chase Beiermann, Columbus Scotus; Josh Gable, Kearney; Luke Theimer, Millard South; Aaron Mulgrue, Lincoln Southwest; Alec Lerner, Om. Burke; Steve Thyden, Om. Westside; Michael Burke, Om. Skutt; Brian Kudron, Millard West; Larry Mason Om. Burke.
Girls first team: Caitlin Stier, Om. Westside; Stacy Bartels, Om. Skutt; Mayme Conroy, Om. Skutt; Katie Pickinpaugh, Millard West; Brittney Neumann, Millard North; Bri Exstrom, Lincoln Southwest; Megan Merrill, Millard West; Alexa Lind, Om. Skutt; Allie Adam, Millard West; Sarah Nelson, Om. Westside; Amanda Woelfel, Millard North.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Honorary team captains Molly Thomas of Millard North and Devon Strecker of Millard South.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports