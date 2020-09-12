Fremont's Alex Bigsby wins No. 1 singles at home invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT, Neb. — Alex Bigsby hopes Saturday’s home win can propel him going forward.

The Fremont senior went 4-0 on the day, capturing the No. 1 singles title with an 8-5 victory over Lincoln Southeast’s Graham Peterson at the Fremont Invitational.

“Before today I wasn’t feeling too confident about my game. This was a hard week, having to practice indoors (because of rain),” Bigsby said. “But I think I came out today and proved myself and I think the biggest thing that helped me was my backhand. Lately it’s been inconsistent, but today I was able to dial in and kind of find it.”

Peterson normally plays doubles — he placed fourth at state at 1 doubles last season. But with 1 singles starter Jackson Miller nursing an injury, Petersen slid over to singles Saturday.

He stayed close throughout the final match, pulling within 7-5 when he broke Bigsby’s serve for the first time. But Bigsby answered right back, breaking Peterson at love. He ended the match with a backhand winner at the net.

That improves Bigsby to 9-2 this season, with his only losses coming against two-time defending state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista. Bigsby finished fifth last year, and he and Neil are the only top-seven state finishers at 1 singles who returned this fall.