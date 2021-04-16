Fremont's Carter Waters takes state lead, breaks meet record at Pat Murphy Fremont Invitational

FREMONT, Neb. — Carter Waters showed his different gears Friday.

The Fremont junior took the state lead and broke the meet record in the 3,200 meters and ran the third leg on the winning 1,600 relay at Friday’s Pat Murphy Fremont Invitational.

The relay, he said, is more enjoyable.

“It’s always more fun,’’ Waters said. “You just have the whole team cheering me on. It’s the last event. You just get out whatever you have left. Just let it fly.”

Waters broke a 16-year-old meet record with his 9:19.68 in the 3,200.

“To be honest, it surprised me,’’ he said. “I was hoping for around a sub-9:30. It’s my PR. Before this, it was 9:41.

He stayed behind Lincoln Southwest’s Drew Snyder until the final 400, which he ran in 1:03.

“Coach has been having us do some pretty solid workouts,’’ Waters said. “When it comes to meet day, I know I’ve already been through the worst part.”

Fremont swept the team titles. The Tigers outscored Lincoln Southeast 126.75-90 in boys and Lincoln Southwest 165.33-147.33 in girls.