Fremont's Carter Waters takes state lead, breaks meet record at Pat Murphy Fremont Invitational

FREMONT, Neb. — Carter Waters showed his different gears Friday.
The Fremont junior took the state lead and broke the meet record in the 3,200 meters and ran the third leg on the winning 1,600 relay at Friday’s Pat Murphy Fremont Invitational.
The relay, he said, is more enjoyable.
“It’s always more fun,’’ Waters said. “You just have the whole team cheering me on. It’s the last event. You just get out whatever you have left. Just let it fly.”
Waters broke a 16-year-old meet record with his 9:19.68 in the 3,200.
“To be honest, it surprised me,’’ he said. “I was hoping for around a sub-9:30. It’s my PR. Before this, it was 9:41.
He stayed behind Lincoln Southwest’s Drew Snyder until the final 400, which he ran in 1:03.
“Coach has been having us do some pretty solid workouts,’’ Waters said. “When it comes to meet day, I know I’ve already been through the worst part.”
Fremont swept the team titles. The Tigers outscored Lincoln Southeast 126.75-90 in boys and Lincoln Southwest 165.33-147.33 in girls.
The closest races of the day were the girls 1,600 and 400. In the 1,600, it was a near dead-heat between Fremont teammates Shelby Bracker and Elli Dahl. Both were clocked in 5:17.07, with Bracker ahead by .005 seconds. In the 400, Southwest’s Kate Dilsaver ran 58.23 to 58.24 for Fremont’s Lucy Dillon.
The Tiger girls went 1-2-3 in the 1,600 and in the 3,200, which Dahl won.
Results
Boys team scoring: Fremont 126.75, Lincoln Southeast 90, Norfolk 88, Lincoln Southwest 82.25, Millard South 59.25, Millard North 57, Columbus 23.75
Event winners: 100: Jake Gassaway, MS, 11.30. 200: Micah Moore, Fre, 23.04. 400: Tyson Baker, Fre, 51.31. 800: Braden Taylor, Fre, 1:58.24. 1,600: Taylor, 4:26.84. 3,200: Carter Waters, Fre, 9:19.68 (meet record). 110 hurdles: Tyler Sellin, NF, 15.22. 300 hurdles: Christian Williams, NF, 41.92. 400 relay: MS, 43.89. 1,600 relay: Fre, 3:32.21. 3,200 relay: Fremont, 8:20.21. Shot: Matt Rink, LSW, 50-8. Discus: Maddox Burton, LSE, 157-6. High jump: Taveon Thompson, LSE, 6-2. Long jump: Shon King, NF, 22-0. Triple jump: Zendrick O’Neal, LSE, 43-6.75. Pole vault: Drew Sellon, Fre, 14-0.
Girls team scoring: Fremont 165.33, Lincoln Southwest 147.33, Norfolk 61, Millard North 48, Millard South 40.33, Columbus 38, Lincoln Southeast 27.
Event winners: 100: Tania Gleason, Fre, 12.68. 200: Kate Dilsaver, LSW, 25.87. 400: Dilsaver, 58.23. 800: Lucy Dillon, Fre, 2:22.79. 1,600: Shelby Bracker, Fre, 5:17.07. 3,200: Elli Dahl, Fre, 11:19.71. 100 hurdles: Jaida Rowe, LSW, 15.63. 300 hurdles: Rowe, 48.94. 400 relay: Fremont, 50.92. 1,600 relay: Fre, 4:07.66. 3,200 relay: LSW, 9:55.98. Shot: Makenna Skiff, NF, 39-6. Discus: Hailey Schroer, LSW, 111-5. High jump: Carly Ries, NF, 5-0. Long jump: Carly Coen, LSW, 16-1.75. Triple jump: Amari Lang, MS, 36-7 (meet record). Pole vault: Hailey Newill, Fre, 10-0.