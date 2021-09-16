Fremont's Elli Dahl, Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs win Harold Scott Invitational

LINCOLN — Elli Dahl was looking forward to Pioneers Park’s hills.
The Harold Scott Invitational was going to be a harder run than the flatter courses at Fremont’s first two meets, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Augustana College Invitational and at the Tigers’ home meet last week.
“My race plan was to push at the 3K and then the 4K, too, to see if by that time the girls would get tired," the Fremont senior said.
She crossed the finish line in 18:54.8 to be five seconds ahead of Elkhorn South’s Jaci Sievers in the morning meet. Temperatures were in the 80s during the races, but got into the 90s during the afternoon.
Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South captured the boys race by a wide margin. His winning time of 15:50.2 was more than 28 seconds faster than for runner-up Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast.
“This early in the season, I don’t want to overdo it,” Hinrichs said. “I ran 14 seconds faster than I did last year here. I ran it a little bit different. I didn’t go out as hard. It’s a solid time, but I think I can definitely go a lot faster.”
It was his third title in as many meets. He won the Thorell Invitational at Seward and was the Fremont boys winner.
The morning start caused Hinrichs to alter his normal race-day routine, he said, especially with eating.
“I just had my lunch and it was hard to put down," he said.
Dahl’s win was the second in her three meets. She was fourth at Augustana, behind three Sioux Falls runners. She missed most of last season with an injury. She returned only for conference, district and state, taking 11th in Class A.
She will be the returning 1,600 and 3,200 gold medalist at next May’s state track meet. Ditto for Hinrichs on the boys side.
Lincoln East swept the team titles Thursday. Joe Volkmer and Isaac Graff were sixth and seventh for the Spartan boys, who outscored runner-up Lincoln Southwest 61-99. Mia Murray was third and Izzy Apel seventh for the girls team, which won 50-95 over Elkhorn South.
Results
BOYS
Team scoring: Lincoln East 61, Lincoln SW 99, Millard North 110, Lincoln Pius X 143, Millard South 157, Elkhorn South 159, Lincoln SE 197, Fremont 219, Omaha Westside 234, Kearney 273, Grand Island 287, Seward 313, Lincoln NE 322, Bellevue East 379, Lincoln High 388, Omaha South 394, Hastings 465, Omaha North 465.
Individual leaders: 1, Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 15:50.2. 2, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:18.3. 3, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:33.9. 4, Max Myers, LSW, 16:35.0. 5, Luke Johnson, ES, 16:35.1. 6, Joe Volkmer, LE, 16:49.8. 7, Isaac Graff, LE, 16:58.7. 8, Carson Lauterbach, LSE, 17:00.7. 9, Dalton Heller, MS, 17:03.1. 10, Grant Dixon, ES, 17:19.8.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Lincoln East 50, Elkhorn South 95, Omaha Westside 100, Fremont 101, Lincoln SW 109, Millard North 165, Kearney 180, Lincoln Pius X 189, Millard South 207, Lincoln SE 310, Grand Island 314, Hastings 319, Seward 355, Bellevue East 414, Lincoln NE 420, Omaha South 430.
Individual leaders: 1, Elli Dahl, F, 18:54.8. 2, Jaci Sievers, ES, 19:00.0. 3, Mia Murray, LE 19:1.3. 4, Claire White, OW, 19:41.1. 5, Lucy Dillon, F, 20:16.5. 6, Lindsey Neill, ES, 20:21.6. 7, Izzy Apel, LE, 20:23.06. 8, Reese Young-Oestmann, OW, 20:25.7. 9, Molly Caruso, MN, 20:25.8. 10, Noelle Abels, OW, 20:26.8.