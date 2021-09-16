Fremont's Elli Dahl, Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs win Harold Scott Invitational

LINCOLN — Elli Dahl was looking forward to Pioneers Park’s hills.

The Harold Scott Invitational was going to be a harder run than the flatter courses at Fremont’s first two meets, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Augustana College Invitational and at the Tigers’ home meet last week.

“My race plan was to push at the 3K and then the 4K, too, to see if by that time the girls would get tired," the Fremont senior said.

She crossed the finish line in 18:54.8 to be five seconds ahead of Elkhorn South’s Jaci Sievers in the morning meet. Temperatures were in the 80s during the races, but got into the 90s during the afternoon.

Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South captured the boys race by a wide margin. His winning time of 15:50.2 was more than 28 seconds faster than for runner-up Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast.

“This early in the season, I don’t want to overdo it,” Hinrichs said. “I ran 14 seconds faster than I did last year here. I ran it a little bit different. I didn’t go out as hard. It’s a solid time, but I think I can definitely go a lot faster.”

It was his third title in as many meets. He won the Thorell Invitational at Seward and was the Fremont boys winner.