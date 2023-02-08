LINCOLN — Trailing by almost 30 pins after Game 1 of the two-game girls state bowling tournament final, Fremont's Haylee Bates knew what she had to do.

"String some strikes," she said. "I had to do that to have any chance."

The junior rolled five straight in Game 2 and picked up a critical 10th-frame split to post a 385-369 victory over Carie Mascarello of Bellevue West in the Class A final.

In the girls Class B final at Sun Valley Lanes, Jersi Jensen of Wayne defeated Winter Martin of Hastings 376-340.

Mascarello won the first Class A game 188-159, marking in every frame. Bates started the second game with an open frame but followed with a strike and two spares to gain some momentum.

She then struck in frames 5 to 9 and took advantage of an open frame by Mascarello in the ninth to grab a slim edge in the match. Bates then converted a 5-7 split in the 10th and finished with a strike to win Game 2 226-181.

​"I love trying to get those splits," she said. "I knew if I got that, I was going to win."

Jensen, who was the overall runner-up last year when there was just one class, won Game 1 177-169 over Martin. She then took the Class B title by capturing the second game 199-171.

"I left a lot of 10 pins today, but I picked them all up," Jensen said. "That's my least favorite pin."

Jensen said it felt good to finish first after last year's close call.

"I was really nervous because of this big crowd today," she said. "But I had a lot of supporters, and it feels amazing to win it."

Among those supporters was her younger brother Dreu, who cheered loudly after every shot.

Class A: Quarterfinals: Haylee Bates, Fremont, def. Emily Merten, Millard North, 357-314. Breanna Miller, Grand Island, def. Jordyn Shields, Omaha Westside, 391-300. Carie Mascarello, Bellevue West, def. Kelsey Maulick, Millard West, 312-264. Kayleigh McKenzie, Fremont, def. Karina Capron, Fremont, 411-370. Semifinals: Bates def. Shields 385-286; Mascarello def. McKenzie 331-330. Final: Bates def. Mascarello 385-369.

Class B: Quarterfinals: Winter Martin, Hastings, def. Lauren Moore, Arapahoe, 353-337. Ashley Pfeifer, Humphrey-LHF def. Paige Schuster, TC, 299-281. Jersi Jensen, Wayne, def. Rebekah Pinkelman, Hartington-Newcastle, 373-335. Nina Hammer, Wayne, def. Daisy Gomez, Lexington, 348-308. Semifinals: Martin def. Pfeifer 333-319. Jensen def. Hammer 384-366. Final: Jensen def. Martin 376-340.