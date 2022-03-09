 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont's Taylor McCabe named the Gatorade Nebraska girls basketball player of the year

Fremont's Taylor McCabe has been named the Gatorade Nebraska girls basketball player of the year.

The senior guard is averaging 21.3 points for the Tigers, who are competing in this week's state tournament. She also is averaging 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals.

The Iowa signee became Class A's career scoring leader -- entering the postseason with 2,251 points -- and set the state record for career 3-pointers.

Also a track standout, McCabe has volunteered locally on behalf of her church’s youth group and children’s basketball camps.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

​McCabe has maintained a 4.31 GPA in the classroom.

mike.patterson@owh.com

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

