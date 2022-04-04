Fremont's Taylor McCabe wins national 3-point contest

Not only did Fremont’s Taylor McCabe recently win a national 3-point contest, she also gave her competitors a geography lesson.

“Some of them didn’t know where Nebraska was at,” she said. “Hopefully, they do now.”

The All-Nebraska guard took part in the 11th annual High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, held last week in New Orleans. The contests aired Sunday on CBS as a prelude to Monday night’s NCAA Final between Kansas and North Carolina.

The events, held at De La Salle High School, featured the talents of 12 seniors. McCabe, who led Fremont to its first state title last month, said she was honored to compete.

“It was awesome to be a part of it,” she said. “I didn’t really feel any nerves because I knew some of the other girls already.”

The girls’ 3-point competition consisted of Iowa signee McCabe, UCLA pledge Londynn Jones, Arizona recruit Kailyn Gilbert and Georgia Tech pledge Tonie Morgan.

Competitors had one minute to shoot five racks of five basketballs, with the final “money” ball in each rack counting double.

McCabe said she practiced before the event, borrowing a rack of basketballs from Fremont head coach Kelly Flynn and shooting at her local YMCA.

“It’s a different style of shooting,” she said. “You’ve got to be accurate, and you’ve got to be fast.”

In New Orleans, she said the competitors also had to be ready when given the word by the camera crew.

“When they said go, you went,” she said. “I’m not sure any amount of practice could totally prepare you for that.”

McCabe was seeded third after scoring 10 points in the first round. She then defeated Morgan 19-9 in the semifinals and Jones 18-8 in the final.

She then was matched against boys’ champion Fletcher Loyer, Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year from Fort Wayne. McCabe scored a 17 but Loyer, a Purdue signee, edged her with a score of 19.

“He was a really cool guy,” she said. “I talked to him a lot because he’s also headed for the Big 10 so I think I made a new friend.”

McCabe said the event, contested at a gym packed with fans, proved to be exhausting.

“Shooting all those racks back to back to back was more tiring than I thought,” she said. “Plus that gym was really noisy.”

For winning the girls competition, McCabe was awarded a giant medallion on a chain. She said that she planned to wear it to school one day this week.

It was a fitting end to the basketball season for McCabe, who finished her Fremont career with 2,313 points – third on the all-time list. She also is the state’s most prolific career 3-point shooter with 389.

McCabe watched the CBS broadcast Sunday and enjoyed hearing the commentators refer to her as “The Nebraska Sharpshooter.”

“It was a great experience,” she said. “One that I’ll never forget.”

