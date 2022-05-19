Freshmen are making an immediate impact on the Class A state tennis meet

This spring's girls tennis season has featured a strong freshman class that has made an immediate impact.

Two of those freshmen will be in Class A's No. 1 singles semifinals Friday morning.

Omaha Westside's Grace Greenwald and Lincoln East's Belinda Rademacher won their quarterfinal matches in straight sets Thursday during the first day of the state meet at Koch Tennis Center.

Rademacher will face Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens in one semifinal — they've split two matches this season — while Greenwald will go against top-seeded Camilla Ibrahimova of Lincoln Southeast.

Greenwald had the best 1 singles win Thursday as she downed fourth-seeded Olivia Flood of Kearney 6-2, 6-2.

"That's one of the most complete matches I've seen her play in every facet," Westside coach Bart Jeseritz said. "She really controlled the direction of the points. I was proud of how she handled that."

Greenwald took control by winning the last three games of the first set and racing to a 4-1 lead in the second. She capped the win by smashing a forehand winner on match point.

Now Greenwald will face Ibrahimova for the third time. Ibrahimova won both, including 9-7 early in the season.

"It's really just fun to compete with all these girls," Greenwald said. "Honestly, it's just kind of having fun at this point. I feel like tomorrow whatever happens, happens."

No. 1 doubles featured a lot of depth this season, and there were two tight quarterfinals.

Omaha Westside's Claire Bonnett and Ava Schroeder, who won last week's Metro tournament, earned a 7-5, 7-5 win over Grand Island's Macy McDonald and Kaitlyn Wemhoff. And Lincoln Southeast's Ally Keitges and Helen Jamison won a third-set tiebreaker over Millard North's Eunice Cho and Zoey Norris. Cho and Norris had won in three sets in the second round.

Four teams — Southeast, Marian, Westside and Lincoln East — each have three entries in the semifinals, making for a tight team race. Lincoln East leads with 34 points, Marian and Southeast have 32 and Westside has 30.

Results

Team scores: Lincoln East 34, Omaha Marian 32, Lincoln Southeast 32, Omaha Westside 30, Lincoln Southwest 26, Millard North 26, Kearney 20, Elkhorn South 18, Lincoln North Star 18, Fremont 14, Grand Island 14, Lincoln Pius X 14, Gretna 12, Papillion-La Vista 12, Millard West 10, Columbus 6, Lincoln High 6, Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Central 4, Bellevue East 2, Bellevue West 2.

Quarterfinals

No. 1 singles: Camilla Ibrahimova, LSE, def. Cecilia Ulrich, LPX, 6-0, 6-0. Grace Greenwald, OW, def. Olivia Flood, Ky, 6-2, 6-2. Elsa Jurrens, Marian, def. Lucy Cho, MN, 6-2, 6-1. Belinda Rademacher, LE, def. Ellie Adamson, ES, 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 singles: Corinne Barber, LSE, def. Meredith Burklund, MW, 6-1, 6-0. Sofia Sarroub, LE, def. Riya Kannapareddy, MN, 6-4, 6-0. Emma Heacock, Ky, def. Penelope Brown, LSW, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7. Cecilia Regan, Marian, def. Aly Sherman, ES, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Grace Bartolome-Ella Dean, LSW, def. Sydney Schroeder-Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 6-1, 6-1. Ally Keitges-Helen Jamison, LSE, def. Eunice Cho-Zoey Norris, MN, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4. Claire Bonnett-Ava Schroeder, OW, def. Macy McDonald-Kaitlyn Wemhoff, GI, 7-5, 7-5. Gibsen Chapman-Kristina Le, LE, def. Caitlin Hudson-Abigail Lottman, LNS, 6-2, 6-3. No. 2 doubles: Torrey McManus-Jada Vosik, Marian, def. Zoe Campbell-Kenal Hasemann, LE, 6-2, 6-4. Ria Boob-Anna Pipinos, MN, def. Finley Evans-Claire Kelly, GI, 6-2, 7-5. Katy Terry-Jocelyn Healy, OW, def. Kennedi Leitschuck-Brynn Person, LNS, 7-5, 6-1. Parker Brown-Sophia Heinrich, LSW, def. Adisyn Mendlik-Rebecca Baker, Fremont, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.

