Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

C-1 shootout is reversal of semifinal
The offenses were ready to go when Class C-1 No. 1 Pierce and No. 6 St. Paul met Friday night.
Pierce edged the Wildcats 21-14 in the state semifinal last November on its way to winning its first title since 2008. But on Friday, they combined for seven touchdowns in the first quarter as Pierce led 26-22.
Pierce went on to win 47-25. The lead was 33-22 at halftime as the team combined for 516 first-half yards.
Beware of being No. 1
It was tough to hold the No. 1 ranking in Class B last season, as multiple teams were knocked off when they held the top spot.
It starts that way again this fall.
North Platte took a 21-0 lead on its way to a 42-14 win over No. 1 Aurora on Friday.
The Huskies closed to 21-14 at halftime, but North Platte's Vince Genatone scored twice midway through the third quarter to put the Bulldogs back in control.
Shamrocks shine
Columbus Scotus was shut out 40-0 by Wahoo on opening night 2020, but the Shamrocks earned a 31-14 win over Wahoo on Friday.
Scotus led 17-7 midway through the second quarter and extended it to 24-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The schedule gets no easier for Wahoo, which plays No. 2 Adams Central next week.
Another ranked C-1 team avoided an upset. Ashland-Greenwood trailed Auburn 16-3 with less than eight minutes left, but the Jays scored two touchdowns for a 17-16 win.
Top performers
Michael Andel, DC Aquinas: Rushed for three touchdowns in a 27-0 win over Wahoo Neumann.
Landon Johnson, Norfolk Lutheran: Threw seven touchdown passes in the first half, including six to Cort McKeown, in a 74-6 win over Madison.
Gaige Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth: Rushed for 163 yards and made 13 tackles with an interception in a win over Southwest.
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Rushed for 329 yards on 23 carries in a 64-38 loss to Riverside.
