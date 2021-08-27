Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

C-1 shootout is reversal of semifinal

The offenses were ready to go when Class C-1 No. 1 Pierce and No. 6 St. Paul met Friday night.

Pierce edged the Wildcats 21-14 in the state semifinal last November on its way to winning its first title since 2008. But on Friday, they combined for seven touchdowns in the first quarter as Pierce led 26-22.

Pierce went on to win 47-25. The lead was 33-22 at halftime as the team combined for 516 first-half yards.

Beware of being No. 1

It was tough to hold the No. 1 ranking in Class B last season, as multiple teams were knocked off when they held the top spot.

It starts that way again this fall.

North Platte took a 21-0 lead on its way to a 42-14 win over No. 1 Aurora on Friday.

The Huskies closed to 21-14 at halftime, but North Platte's Vince Genatone scored twice midway through the third quarter to put the Bulldogs back in control.

Shamrocks shine

Columbus Scotus was shut out 40-0 by Wahoo on opening night 2020, but the Shamrocks earned a 31-14 win over Wahoo on Friday.